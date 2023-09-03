Ganassi confirms two-time IndyCar champion Palou will “be in our car” in 2024
Fifteen-time IndyCar Series champion team owner Chip Ganassi has reaffirmed that Alex Palou is “going to be in our car” next year after he wrapped up his second title on Sunday.
Palou is being taken to the UK’s High Court over a contractual dispute with McLaren Racing, having performed an apparent U-turn on his previous decision to switch teams for 2024.
It was that call in 2022 that led to Ganassi taking legal action against his own driver, which was settled by mediation that allowed him to stay with his IndyCar team but test F1 cars for McLaren.
Speaking in Victory Lane, after Palou won his fifth race of the season, Ganassi – who is rarely drawn into making statements on driver contracts – told NBC: “Alex Palou is going to be in our car, I can tell you that, sure.”
Ganassi also revealed that Palou had told him before the race that he would clinch the crown with a race win, even though he was starting from fifth on the grid.
“He’s certainly special,” said Ganassi. “We noticed that in his first weekend, his first race win with us in Barber [when he won on his debut with the team in the 2021 season opener].
“He’s part of our team, we couldn’t be more happy about that. He likes to win, to be at the front.
“I said to him before the start, ‘Hey, let’s go and wrap this thing up today’ and he looked at me and he said, ‘I’m going to wrap it up with a win’. I said ‘OK, great’. He called the shot today.”
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Palou, 26, scored his ninth career IndyCar win over his three seasons in the series, and cannot be caught in the standings by his team-mate, the six-time champion Scott Dixon, who finished third at Portland.
“It was an amazing weekend overall, we had really fast cars and we just had to go for it,” said Palou. “We just raced how we’ve been doing it all season. Everything worked perfectly today.
“Super proud to be in Victory Lane and super proud of the second championship and the 15th for the team. We’re missing Barry [Wanser, his strategist and a team executive, who’s dealing with cancer] – he did an amazing job.
“I never thought I’d be an IndyCar champion and to be two-time IndyCar champion just feels amazing, like a dream. I can’t think our guys and girls enough, they gave me all the tools I needed to win.
“We’ll just keep rolling.”
IndyCar Portland: Palou wins to be crowned 2023 champion
O’Ward fumes over lapped cars costing him IndyCar podium shot
McLaren "very disappointed" by Palou contract dispute, legal proceedings begin
McLaren "very disappointed" by Palou contract dispute, legal proceedings begin McLaren "very disappointed" by Palou contract dispute, legal proceedings begin
What happens next in the Alex Palou IndyCar contract saga
What happens next in the Alex Palou IndyCar contract saga What happens next in the Alex Palou IndyCar contract saga
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star
Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control calls as title bid comes up short
Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control calls as title bid comes up short Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control calls as title bid comes up short
IndyCar fuel save secrets explained: The science behind Dixon's magic
IndyCar fuel save secrets explained: The science behind Dixon's magic IndyCar fuel save secrets explained: The science behind Dixon's magic
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
Latest news
Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control calls as title bid comes up short
Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control calls as title bid comes up short Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control calls as title bid comes up short
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi
Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP battle
Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP battle Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP battle
10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix
10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.