Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Palou "cannot relax" in IndyCar finale despite strong points lead
IndyCar / Long Beach News

Franchitti: Dixon is “perfect wingman” for Palou’s IndyCar title bid

By:

Four-time IndyCar Series champion Dario Franchitti believes Scott Dixon will be the “perfect wingman” as his teammate Alex Palou aims to seal a first title success at Long Beach.

Franchitti: Dixon is “perfect wingman” for Palou’s IndyCar title bid

Franchitti, who works with both Palou and Dixon in his role as driver advisor at Chip Ganassi Racing, says that the working relationship between them this year has been key to Palou’s remarkable first season with the team. 

Franchitti won three of his titles with Ganassi and Dixon was his teammate throughout his five-year stint there.

Palou goes into the series finale on the streets of the Californian city leading by 35 points over Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward. Dixon lost his mathematical chance of retaining the title after a 13th-place finish at Laguna Seca, following his clash with a spinning Takuma Sato at the Corkscrew.

“When Scott and I were teammates here, we were generally both going for the title, I think it was only one year that we weren’t both fighting for it,” Franchitti told Autosport.

“And Scott was the perfect wingman for that. He said ‘I’ve got your back’ and he really did. I think he’s already said [to Palou] ‘Whatever you need, I’m there,’ and that’s great.

“Scott’s been good with Alex all year. He’s been helping him, he’s not been holding anything back. That’s actually surprised me, there’s not been any kept secrets. Everybody is showing their hands, which is nice and it’s great for the team.”

 

Franchitti describes Dixon as the “quarterback of this team,” and reflected on the magnitude of his misfortune in 2021.

“He’s just had some horrendous luck this year,” said Franchitti of Dixon.

“I think he has benefited from having Alex in the team, because it’s been a while since he’s had someone really pushing him from within consistently. 

“In the past, a lot of the pressure here has just fallen right on Scott. But he’s just a machine. He wants to drive racing cars and he wants to win. There’s no slowing down with him.”

After replacing Felix Rosenqvist at CGR, Palou has won three races in his first season with the team – and only his second year in the series – and needs only to finish 11th in Long Beach to be guaranteed of the title, regardless of O’Ward’s result.

Franchitti added that Palou’s addition has rejuvenated the #10 car’s team members this year.

“Another thing with Alex is that he’s got Julian Robertson [race engineer] on the car, who goes all the way back to engineering Jimmy Vasser [Ganassi's first Indy car champion in 1996].

"Having Alex in the car has re-energised him, and given a new lease of life to the #10 group, along with Ricky Davis the crew chief.”

shares
comments

Related video

Palou "cannot relax" in IndyCar finale despite strong points lead

Previous article

Palou "cannot relax" in IndyCar finale despite strong points lead
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Former McLaren boss Whitmarsh to return to F1 with Aston Martin

4 h
2
GT

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

4 h
3
MotoGP

Dovizioso: Quartararo “doing something crazy” on Yamaha MotoGP bike

8 h
4
Formula 1

Formula 1 must design cars to race in rain, says Todt

2 h
5
Formula 1

Does Gasly have reason to be 'sad and frustrated' over his Red Bull snub?

3 h
Latest news
Franchitti: Dixon is “perfect wingman” for Palou’s IndyCar title bid
INDY

Franchitti: Dixon is “perfect wingman” for Palou’s IndyCar title bid

18m
Palou "cannot relax" in IndyCar finale despite strong points lead
INDY

Palou "cannot relax" in IndyCar finale despite strong points lead

2 h
Grosjean, Palou thank Coyne for IndyCar debut chances
INDY

Grosjean, Palou thank Coyne for IndyCar debut chances

Sep 20, 2021
Newgarden accepts title defeat in IndyCar, focused on securing second
INDY

Newgarden accepts title defeat in IndyCar, focused on securing second

Sep 20, 2021
Herta in two minds over IndyCar blue flags after Laguna Seca traffic issues
INDY

Herta in two minds over IndyCar blue flags after Laguna Seca traffic issues

Sep 20, 2021
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Grosjean 'felt like Zanardi' in Corkscrew passes for Laguna Seca podium charge Laguna Seca
IndyCar

Grosjean 'felt like Zanardi' in Corkscrew passes for Laguna Seca podium charge

Vandoorne “under consideration” for McLaren SP IndyCar drive as Arrow renews
IndyCar

Vandoorne “under consideration” for McLaren SP IndyCar drive as Arrow renews

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

Scott Dixon More
Scott Dixon
Dixon: Nashville event would benefit from redesign, stiffer penalties Nashville
IndyCar

Dixon: Nashville event would benefit from redesign, stiffer penalties

Herta predicts “craziest start of the year” at Nashville IndyCar Nashville
Video Inside
IndyCar

Herta predicts “craziest start of the year” at Nashville IndyCar

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Mid-Ohio Plus
IndyCar

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

Trending Today

Former McLaren boss Whitmarsh to return to F1 with Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Former McLaren boss Whitmarsh to return to F1 with Aston Martin

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever Plus
GT GT

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Dovizioso: Quartararo “doing something crazy” on Yamaha MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso: Quartararo “doing something crazy” on Yamaha MotoGP bike

Formula 1 must design cars to race in rain, says Todt
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 must design cars to race in rain, says Todt

Does Gasly have reason to be 'sad and frustrated' over his Red Bull snub?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Does Gasly have reason to be 'sad and frustrated' over his Red Bull snub?

Why Aston Martin's new F1 base marks a significant step
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin's new F1 base marks a significant step

Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback

2021 F1 Russian GP – how to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Russian GP – how to watch, session timings and more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over Plus

Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over

OPINION: The 2021 IndyCar silly season has been one of the silliest for many years, as many talented drivers remain in play – with new pieces to the puzzle being added all the time. Here's what we know so far about who will end up where in 2022

IndyCar
Sep 15, 2021
Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears Plus

Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears

OPINION: The rise of two drivers racing only their second full-season IndyCar campaigns to head the points with four races to go has led to some observers doubting the credentials of the old guard. But they haven't faded away, there's merely a deeper talent pool that is helping to make this season one of the best in recent years

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in Indycar for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular team-mate Mauro Martini's passion for racing

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021
The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Plus

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after edging past Alex Palou on the penultimate lap of a thrilling race that validated Michael Shank's faith in the veteran Brazilian - who is discovering that there is life after Penske after all

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021

Latest news

Franchitti: Dixon is “perfect wingman” for Palou’s IndyCar title bid
IndyCar IndyCar

Franchitti: Dixon is “perfect wingman” for Palou’s IndyCar title bid

Palou "cannot relax" in IndyCar finale despite strong points lead
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou "cannot relax" in IndyCar finale despite strong points lead

Grosjean, Palou thank Coyne for IndyCar debut chances
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean, Palou thank Coyne for IndyCar debut chances

Newgarden accepts title defeat in IndyCar, focused on securing second
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden accepts title defeat in IndyCar, focused on securing second

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.