Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Grosjean, Palou thank Coyne for IndyCar debut chances
IndyCar / Laguna Seca News

Palou "cannot relax" in IndyCar finale despite strong points lead

By:

Alex Palou says that his commanding points lead heading to the Long Beach IndyCar finale will not alter his approach to "race hard, race smart".

Palou "cannot relax" in IndyCar finale despite strong points lead

With a 35-point margin over his only real rival now, Pato O’Ward, Palou needs to only finish 11th on the streets of Long Beach to seal the deal.

Even if O’Ward was to match Palou’s tally of three wins, and earn all bonus points available with Palou classified 11th, the Arrow McLaren SP driver would only draw level on points.

Palou would then clinch the title based on number of second places compared with his rival, 2-1.

After scoring the second of those runner-up finishes at Laguna Seca, Palou said that he "cannot relax" at Long Beach, and is aiming to complete the season with a strong result rather than pin his hopes on playing it safe.

“Obviously that helps knowing that we have a good margin instead of needing to win to get the championship. That means we did a really good job so far.

“But like Romain [Grosjean] was saying, he was P8 that last stint and finished P3 because he didn't have more laps, otherwise he would have won. In IndyCar you cannot relax at any moment.

“We just keep doing what we've been doing – race hard, race smart, and hopefully we can get that championship without needing to finish 11th or anything. We will try and get the best result possible.”

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

He later added: “I'm relieved that we get seven podiums this season. Like, it's not that we were lucky three weekends. We've been a bit unlucky actually.”

“[Now] I'm going to Long Beach where I've never been, [but] everybody that I'm fighting has been there. It's not going to be easy.

"Even if I only have to finish P11, I still have to finish P11. So as I said, I'm not going to think about the points till the last pitstop.”

Read Also:

Once Alexander Rossi had spun out and Will Power had suffered an electrical failure, Palou had a clear run at polesitter and eventual winner Colton Herta.

On a clear track, Herta was able to stretch his lead, but backmarkers backed up the Andretti Autosport driver to Palou.

Asked whether he could have challenged for the win, Palou admitted that “unfortunately we didn't have the pace that Colton had. I think in reds and blacks [tyres] he had a bit more. As soon as I tried to catch him, which we tried, I would just cook my tyres.

“There were some moments I was pushing, especially at the beginning of the race when we catch him a lot. Maybe I would have a chance.

"As soon as I was getting really close, he would push a bit more and I could see that. He had a bit more margin than I had today.

“I was still trying, even at the end. But, yeah, he was on another planet today. He did a really good job together with the team to be superior than what we were today.”

shares
comments

Related video

Grosjean, Palou thank Coyne for IndyCar debut chances

Previous article

Grosjean, Palou thank Coyne for IndyCar debut chances
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Former McLaren boss Whitmarsh to return to F1 with Aston Martin

2 h
2
Formula 1

Does Gasly have reason to be 'sad and frustrated' over his Red Bull snub?

2 h
3
GT

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

3 h
4
Formula 1

Formula 1 must design cars to race in rain, says Todt

1 h
5
Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

6 h
Latest news
Palou "cannot relax" in IndyCar finale despite strong points lead
INDY

Palou "cannot relax" in IndyCar finale despite strong points lead

51m
Grosjean, Palou thank Coyne for IndyCar debut chances
INDY

Grosjean, Palou thank Coyne for IndyCar debut chances

23 h
Newgarden accepts title defeat in IndyCar, focused on securing second
INDY

Newgarden accepts title defeat in IndyCar, focused on securing second

Sep 20, 2021
Herta in two minds over IndyCar blue flags after Laguna Seca traffic issues
INDY

Herta in two minds over IndyCar blue flags after Laguna Seca traffic issues

Sep 20, 2021
O'Ward proud of IndyCar title challenge but rues gap to Ganassi team
INDY

O'Ward proud of IndyCar title challenge but rues gap to Ganassi team

Sep 20, 2021
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Grosjean, Palou thank Coyne for IndyCar debut chances
IndyCar

Grosjean, Palou thank Coyne for IndyCar debut chances

Newgarden accepts title defeat in IndyCar, focused on securing second Laguna Seca
IndyCar

Newgarden accepts title defeat in IndyCar, focused on securing second

Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over

Trending Today

Former McLaren boss Whitmarsh to return to F1 with Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Former McLaren boss Whitmarsh to return to F1 with Aston Martin

Does Gasly have reason to be 'sad and frustrated' over his Red Bull snub?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Does Gasly have reason to be 'sad and frustrated' over his Red Bull snub?

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever Plus
GT GT

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Formula 1 must design cars to race in rain, says Todt
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 must design cars to race in rain, says Todt

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Plus
Formula E Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

Dovizioso: Quartararo “doing something crazy” on Yamaha MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso: Quartararo “doing something crazy” on Yamaha MotoGP bike

Why Aston Martin's new F1 base marks a significant step
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin's new F1 base marks a significant step

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over Plus

Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over

OPINION: The 2021 IndyCar silly season has been one of the silliest for many years, as many talented drivers remain in play – with new pieces to the puzzle being added all the time. Here's what we know so far about who will end up where in 2022

IndyCar
Sep 15, 2021
Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears Plus

Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears

OPINION: The rise of two drivers racing only their second full-season IndyCar campaigns to head the points with four races to go has led to some observers doubting the credentials of the old guard. But they haven't faded away, there's merely a deeper talent pool that is helping to make this season one of the best in recent years

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in Indycar for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular team-mate Mauro Martini's passion for racing

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021
The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Plus

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after edging past Alex Palou on the penultimate lap of a thrilling race that validated Michael Shank's faith in the veteran Brazilian - who is discovering that there is life after Penske after all

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021

Latest news

Palou "cannot relax" in IndyCar finale despite strong points lead
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou "cannot relax" in IndyCar finale despite strong points lead

Grosjean, Palou thank Coyne for IndyCar debut chances
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean, Palou thank Coyne for IndyCar debut chances

Newgarden accepts title defeat in IndyCar, focused on securing second
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden accepts title defeat in IndyCar, focused on securing second

Herta in two minds over IndyCar blue flags after Laguna Seca traffic issues
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta in two minds over IndyCar blue flags after Laguna Seca traffic issues

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.