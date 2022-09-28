Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson retires from full-time racing
IndyCar News

Foyt signs Indy Lights race winner Pedersen for 2023

Benjamin Pedersen will graduate to IndyCar next season after signing a multi-year deal with AJ Foyt Racing.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Foyt signs Indy Lights race winner Pedersen for 2023

“I’m super excited to get going with the team,” said Pedersen, a dual citizen of Denmark and the USA. “I’ve spent a lot of time this season with AJ Foyt Racing learning the ins and outs of making the jump to IndyCar and it’s been really nice to do that in conjunction with my Indy Lights season.

“IndyCar has been my target goal since I started open wheel racing in 2016. The racing, atmosphere, fans, events, tracks, etc. are all awesome.”

According to AJ Foyt Racing’s press release, team president Larry Foyt’s “interest in the young rookie began early in the season when a trusted colleague suggested Pedersen to him. Pedersen and Foyt met, and Pedersen began shadowing the team early in the season.”

Foyt declared: “We are really looking forward to having Benjamin as part of the team. His enthusiasm is infectious, and he is 100% committed to IndyCar, AJ Foyt Racing, and doing the best he can to win races.

“It’s been great to have him embedded with the team this past season, and everyone is excited to hit the ground running when testing begins. It is also great to have a multi-year programme in place, which will help him and the team grow together.”

Benjamin Pedersen

Benjamin Pedersen

Photo by: Indy Lights

Pedersen moves to IndyCar after two seasons in the Indy Lights Series racing with HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing.

Earlier this month he claimed his first pole and victory at Portland in convincing fashion, and he has accumulated 10 other podiums over the past two seasons.

“The Indy Lights Series and car serves as the ultimate transition into IndyCar,” he said. “From a series perspective, Indy Lights goes to the INDYCAR events, so we share the same weekend format, points, rules, race director, etc. This makes the transition very natural to IndyCar as all of these things will stay the same.

“From a car perspective, I can say first-hand that the Indy Lights car is a great car to transition from since it really rewards pushing to a high limit and almost over-driving a bit on the peak of the tyre.”

Pedersen, who tested for Juncos Hollinger Racing in August, described the transition as natural and that the “carbon brakes are the biggest difference.”

His first test in his new ride won’t be until January.  

The identity of his team-mate has still not been revealed, although Autosport understands that Dalton Kellett, who has driven for the team since his debut in 2022, has been advised to look elsewhere for 2023.

shares
comments
NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson retires from full-time racing
Previous article

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson retires from full-time racing
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson retires from full-time racing
IndyCar

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson retires from full-time racing

McLaren IndyCar management changes ongoing as team targets Kyle Busch for Indy 500
IndyCar

McLaren IndyCar management changes ongoing as team targets Kyle Busch for Indy 500

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

A.J. Foyt Enterprises More
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
IndyCar title contender Newgarden gets Portland grid penalty Portland
IndyCar

IndyCar title contender Newgarden gets Portland grid penalty

Calderon hopes to inspire young girls with IndyCar efforts
IndyCar

Calderon hopes to inspire young girls with IndyCar efforts

Kirkwood encouraged by “amazing” Foyt car, despite crash Texas
IndyCar

Kirkwood encouraged by “amazing” Foyt car, despite crash

Latest news

Foyt signs Indy Lights race winner Pedersen for 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Foyt signs Indy Lights race winner Pedersen for 2023

Benjamin Pedersen will graduate to IndyCar next season after signing a multi-year deal with AJ Foyt Racing.

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson retires from full-time racing
IndyCar IndyCar

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson retires from full-time racing

Seven-time NASCAR champion and IndyCar sophomore Jimmie Johnson has announced he is to step down from full-time racing in 2023.

McLaren IndyCar management changes ongoing as team targets Kyle Busch for Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaren IndyCar management changes ongoing as team targets Kyle Busch for Indy 500

Arrow McLaren SP is expected to reveal its IndyCar management structure within the next seven days, and is also targeting Kyle Busch for a fourth car entry for the Indianapolis 500.

Kiel's McLaren exit sparks IndyCar team management changes
IndyCar IndyCar

Kiel's McLaren exit sparks IndyCar team management changes

Taylor Kiel has resigned as president of Arrow McLaren SP, triggering rumours over his ultimate destination as well as the identity of his replacement.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.