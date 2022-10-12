Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / IndyCar reveals new venue for first open test in 2023
IndyCar News

F2 drivers Vips, Armstrong to test IndyCars at Sebring

Formula 2 race-winners Marcus Armstrong and Juri Vips are among the five drivers taking part in today’s IndyCar evaluation test on the Sebring short course.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
F2 drivers Vips, Armstrong to test IndyCars at Sebring

The Hitech Grand Prix team-mates currently lie tenth (Vips) and 12th (Armstrong) in the 2022 championship, with one round remaining in Abu Dhabi.

Both have previously expressed interest in switching to IndyCar, with former Red Bull junior Vips approached by a well-established team that then elected to retain its current line-up for 2022.

Today Vips will pilot a Rahal Letterman Lanigan machine around the 1.7-mile short course at Sebring, while ex-Ferrari Driver Academy member Armstrong will run out for Dale Coyne Racing.

These should be seen as the most significant try-outs of the five drivers being evaluated, with Vips a potential replacement for Jack Harvey after his disappointing first season at RLL relative to team-mates Graham Rahal and Christian Lundgaard.

Coyne meanwhile is eager to expand his team to three cars for 2023, and Armstrong is a prime candidate along with 2022 Indy Lights champion Linus Lundqvist to join the already announced David Malukas.

Jake Dennis, an Avalanche Andretti Formula E driver who finished third in the 2020-21 championship, will have a first try in an IndyCar with Andretti Autosport.

Elsewhere, Meyer Shank Racing will run Tom Blomqvist, who last week helped the team to secure the IMSA SportsCar Championship with victory at Petit Le Mans.

Pole sitter #60 Meyer Shank Racing W/Curb-Agajanian Acura DPi: Tom Blomqvist

Pole sitter #60 Meyer Shank Racing W/Curb-Agajanian Acura DPi: Tom Blomqvist

Photo by: Bob Meyer

The Anglo-Kiwi has concentrated primarily on sportscars in recent seasons, finishing runner-up in last year’s LMP2 category at Le Mans and in the World Endurance Championship, but in 2014 was second to Esteban Ocon in the Formula 3 European championship.

Former Juncos IMSA racer Agustin Canapino will drive a Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet in preparation for his demonstration runs in the car in his native Argentina, as reported last week.

And DCR will remain at Sebring for an extra day to test 2022 Indy Lights driver Danial Frost, who raced for HMD Motorsports w/Dale Coyne Racing last season and will do so again in 2023. 

shares
comments
IndyCar reveals new venue for first open test in 2023
Previous article

IndyCar reveals new venue for first open test in 2023
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar reveals new venue for first open test in 2023
IndyCar

IndyCar reveals new venue for first open test in 2023

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2022
IndyCar

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2022

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

More
Tom Blomqvist
Blomqvist returns to WEC in 2023 with United Autosports
WEC

Blomqvist returns to WEC in 2023 with United Autosports

Jarvis, Blomqvist say Daytona 24H win is "just the beginning" for MSR Daytona 24
IMSA

Jarvis, Blomqvist say Daytona 24H win is "just the beginning" for MSR

Meyer Shank Racing announces Pagenaud for Daytona 24 Hours
Video Inside
IMSA

Meyer Shank Racing announces Pagenaud for Daytona 24 Hours

Dale Coyne Racing More
Dale Coyne Racing
The other IndyCar title set to go down to the wire in 2022
IndyCar

The other IndyCar title set to go down to the wire in 2022

Malukas “trying hard not to get nervous” in pursuit of Penskes at Gateway Gateway
IndyCar

Malukas “trying hard not to get nervous” in pursuit of Penskes at Gateway

Coyne expects to keep Malukas, Sato for IndyCar 2023, targets third entry Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Coyne expects to keep Malukas, Sato for IndyCar 2023, targets third entry

Latest news

Vandoorne and Vergne join new DS Penske tie up for Formula E Gen3
Formula E Formula E

Vandoorne and Vergne join new DS Penske tie up for Formula E Gen3

DS has formally tied up with the Dragon Penske Formula E team for 2022-23 and beyond, becoming DS Penske as Jean-Eric Vergne and reigning champion Stoffel Vandoorne join the team.

F2 drivers Vips, Armstrong to test IndyCars at Sebring
IndyCar IndyCar

F2 drivers Vips, Armstrong to test IndyCars at Sebring

Formula 2 race-winners Marcus Armstrong and Juri Vips are among the five drivers taking part in today’s IndyCar evaluation test on the Sebring short course.

BTCC support series titles decided after Brands Hatch finale
National National

BTCC support series titles decided after Brands Hatch finale

The British Touring Car Championship wasn't the only title to be decided at Brands Hatch last weekend, as the TOCA supports crowned their champions, while the Ginetta series raced at the same meeting for the final time before joining British GT in 2023

Japanese GP "the most tyre management" Russell has faced in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Japanese GP "the most tyre management" Russell has faced in F1

George Russell says that the wear on his intermediate rubber during the Japanese Grand Prix resulted in the “most tyre management" he's faced in Formula 1.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.