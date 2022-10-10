Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2022
IndyCar News

IndyCar reveals new venue for first open test in 2023

Thermal Club in Palm Springs in California will host the first of three IndyCar open tests next year.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar reveals new venue for first open test in 2023

The Club’s lavish 470-acre plot surrounded by villas, restaurants and multi-car garages, first opened in 2012 and contains three tracks. On 2-3 February 2023 IndyCar will utilise a combination of the North Palm and South Palm circuits to create a 17-turn, 2.9-mile layout for the test.

“We liken this to a preseason scrimmage,” said IndyCar president Jay Frye said. “The teams will be doing everything it takes to prepare for a run at the 2023 championship at a new and unique backdrop for the NTT IndyCar Series.

“The facility is spectacular, and I know everyone at The Thermal Club cannot wait to welcome our paddock.”

Located at the base of the Santa Rosa Mountains, The Thermal Club was named Professional Motorsport Facility of the Year at the 2017 Professional Motorsports World Expo in Germany.

"For us, it means every IndyCar fan is going to get an inside look at the best cars in the world on what we think is the best track in the world,” said John Rogers, the facility’s owner. “It's a wonderful thing, and we’re very happy it’s worked out with INDYCAR and Thermal.”

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

The Indy 500 Open Test is set for Thursday and Friday, 20-21 April at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and, according to IndyCar, “the entire field for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing is expected to participate in the test.”

The third and final Open Test of the 2023 season will be held on Thursday, 7 September at Laguna Seca, just three days before the season finale at the same venue.

In effect, it adds an extra practice day to the event, turning it into a four-day weekend, providing teams and drivers an extra day to learn the nuances of what will then be a repaved course.

shares
comments
The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2022
Previous article

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2022
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2022
IndyCar

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2022

Ferrucci and Foyt hoping for consistency in 2023 IndyCar season
IndyCar

Ferrucci and Foyt hoping for consistency in 2023 IndyCar season

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Latest news

Alonso: Alpine made "wrong choices continuously" with F1 Japanese GP strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine made "wrong choices continuously" with F1 Japanese GP strategy

Fernando Alonso says his Alpine Formula 1 team made the "wrong choices continuously" with its strategy in the Japanese Grand Prix.

How to relieve Formula 1’s extreme wet-weather caution Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to relieve Formula 1’s extreme wet-weather caution

With three Formula 1 races having been disrupted by rain so far this season, the series has been made to look excessively cautious in the way it dealt with wet conditions. But what can be done to alleviate disruption like that which was seen in Suzuka?

The "kick in the teeth" that proved Mercedes’ deeper F1 car problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

The "kick in the teeth" that proved Mercedes’ deeper F1 car problem

Mercedes says its mid-season struggles were a "kick in the teeth" after believing its Formula 1 car issues had been remedied by its Spanish Grand Prix upgrade.

Drivers defend Gasly after speeding incident in Japanese GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drivers defend Gasly after speeding incident in Japanese GP

Formula 1 drivers have stressed how hard it is to drive a car slowly in wet conditions following Pierre Gasly's speeding incident in last weekend's Japanese GP.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.