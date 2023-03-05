Subscribe
Previous / McLaughlin: “Big mistake” took Grosjean out in IndyCar lead battle Next / O’Ward laments “very annoying” engine issue that cost St Pete IndyCar win
IndyCar / St. Pete News

Ericsson shuns idea that St. Petersburg win wasn’t deserved

Marcus Ericsson believes he had the speed to beat Pato O’Ward to victory in St. Petersburg even without the Arrow McLaren driver's engine issue late on in the IndyCar opener.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Ericsson shuns idea that St. Petersburg win wasn’t deserved

Following a poor final restart, Ericsson was applying pressure to leader O’Ward in the closing stages of Sunday's race when the Mexican ace suffered what was described as a “plenum event” that briefly zapped the car’s power under acceleration from the final turn. 

With Ericsson just 0.6s behind, the delay was enough to see the reigning Indy 500 champion claim the lead with four laps to go, before going on to seal the victory.

It was Ericsson’s fourth triumph in IndyCar, the 124th for Chip Ganassi in Indycar racing but only the second for the team in 20 races at St Petersburg.

“It seems whatever I do, people are thinking maybe I don't deserve it or stuff like that,” said the former Formula 1 driver, who is now in his fifth season of IndyCar racing.

“I’ve won a lot of races, four races now in IndyCar, and been at the top of the championship the last couple years, so I'm just going to keep to that.

“Obviously today I didn't want Pato to have a problem, but from what I heard the problem was because we were putting pressure on and they did a mistake or he did a mistake. And that's when these things can happen.

“I felt bad for Pato, but we were there to pick up on it. If I wasn't putting pressure on him and hunting him down, he would have been fine and we would have been second. But we were there right on his gearbox, and we got past.”

Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Ericsson, who qualified fourth quickest of the Ganassi drivers, later added: “In the end, I did a bad restart, got out in the marbles, lost a couple seconds on Pato and had to hunt him down. But I knew our race pace was extremely good, so I could close that gap and put pressure on him. He had an issue, whatever happened there, but we were putting the pressure on, and then things can happen.

“I think we showed all weekend that we were fast, and it's obviously a perfect way to start the season for us.”

By strange coincidence, all four of Ericsson’s triumphs – Detroit and Nashville in 2021, Indy 500 in 2022 and today’s race – have come in races that have been red flagged.

“It seems when a lot of things are happening – people are making mistakes and things are happening in the races – we seem to be able to stay cool, both me in the car, and the guys on the strategy and pit stops and everything," he added. "And we seem to be able to get everything together in those situations.

“All those races are very high intensity races. It's not sort of straightforward races. You need to be ready to adjust your strategy, pitstops, restarts. There's a lot of things going on, and we seem to be very good at that. That's definitely one of our strengths.

“Not saying we cannot win without the red flag, but it's definitely been working for us.”

Read Also:

Ericsson emphasised that he was planning a passing attempt on O’Ward at Turn 1 or Turn 10 in the final four laps.

“I think I knew over a stint we were probably a bit stronger than McLaren,” he remarked. “He looked to be struggling with the rears and I was catching him, and then I wanted to put pressure on him to try and see if he did a small mistake so I could get an opportunity to go for an overtake.

“Of course, second is a good start to the season but a win is perfect. I was going to put the pressure on and try and go for it. I had built up an advantage on the Push-to-Pass, as well, so I was definitely going to have a go.”

shares
comments

McLaughlin: “Big mistake” took Grosjean out in IndyCar lead battle

O’Ward laments “very annoying” engine issue that cost St Pete IndyCar win
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
O’Ward laments “very annoying” engine issue that cost St Pete IndyCar win

O’Ward laments “very annoying” engine issue that cost St Pete IndyCar win

IndyCar
St. Pete

O’Ward laments “very annoying” engine issue that cost St Pete IndyCar win O’Ward laments “very annoying” engine issue that cost St Pete IndyCar win

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Ericsson beats O’Ward in crash-filled opener

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Ericsson beats O’Ward in crash-filled opener

IndyCar
St. Pete

Ericsson beats O’Ward in St. Pete IndyCar St. Petersburg: Ericsson beats O’Ward in crash-filled opener

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Marcus Ericsson More
Marcus Ericsson
Ericsson “pissed off” on how 2022 IndyCar title challenge dissolved

Ericsson “pissed off” on how 2022 IndyCar title challenge dissolved

IndyCar

Ericsson “pissed off” on how 2022 IndyCar title challenge dissolved Ericsson “pissed off” on how 2022 IndyCar title challenge dissolved

Why the 2022 IndyCar title fight is Penske vs Ganassi yet again

Why the 2022 IndyCar title fight is Penske vs Ganassi yet again

IndyCar

Why the 2022 IndyCar title fight is Penske vs Ganassi yet again Why the 2022 IndyCar title fight is Penske vs Ganassi yet again

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Chip Ganassi Racing More
Chip Ganassi Racing
Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test

Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test

IndyCar
Sebring February testing

Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test

Cassidy handed maiden IndyCar test with Ganassi

Cassidy handed maiden IndyCar test with Ganassi

IndyCar

Cassidy handed maiden IndyCar test with Ganassi Cassidy handed maiden IndyCar test with Ganassi

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Long Beach

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Latest news

Verstappen expects much closer F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Verstappen expects much closer F1 Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Formula 1

Verstappen expects much closer F1 Saudi Arabian GP Verstappen expects much closer F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP

Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP

F1 Formula 1

Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP

The divide that could mar MotoGP’s sprint race revolution in 2023

The divide that could mar MotoGP’s sprint race revolution in 2023

MGP MotoGP

The divide that could mar MotoGP’s sprint race revolution in 2023 The divide that could mar MotoGP’s sprint race revolution in 2023

Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP

Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP

F1 Formula 1

Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.