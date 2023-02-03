Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Armstrong feels “confident” adapting to “very natural” IndyCar Next / Ericsson tops final day of IndyCar's Thermal Club pre-season test
IndyCar News

Dixon: Ganassi found two "big things" to improve IndyCar form

Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon says Chip Ganassi Racing has focused on improving its road course form after inconsistencies last season, and believes there has been breakthroughs for 2023.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Dixon: Ganassi found two "big things" to improve IndyCar form

Ganassi took only four wins in 2023 compared to the nine claimed by Team Penske, although it did secure victory in the blue ribband Indianapolis 500 with Marcus Ericsson. 

Dixon, Alex Palou and Ericsson finished third, fifth and sixth in the final points table, but none entered the 2022 finale with a truly realistic shot at the title which was claimed by Will Power over Penske team-mate Josef Newgarden.

For Dixon, who won the street races in Toronto and Nashville, Ganassi’s weak spot was clear.

“I think the outlier was definitely road courses, where we had inconsistency either between the cars or in general,” he said.

“None of us got a pole, and I would say right now the road course kind of tyre combination is probably Alex's specialty, he's extremely good at it, and to see him not get a pole I think means definitely something was missing.

“There were definitely some instances where we made pretty heavy mistakes, I think, on the #9 car side – just not being in the right configuration or doing silly things that shouldn't have been done.

“But I think there was two pretty big things in the off-season that we saw that we were probably doing wrong and then also not emphasising enough on.

“I hope that once we get to the first few rounds of road courses, that the understanding of what we're missing definitely helps.

“I think outside of that, our other packages have been pretty strong.”

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: IndyCar Series

Given the lack of IndyCar testing on temporary courses, it seems strange that teams tend not to complain about trying to find strong street course set-ups for the Firestone compounds, but developing set-ups around Firestone’s rubber for road courses – where IndyCar can test – has been a struggle for many.

“Yeah, there's some outliers that we were doing pretty wrong,” said Dixon.

“I think that would emphasise more of that circuit type, if you look at the consistency or the inconsistency for us.

“The tyre, too, is quite sensitive now. It plays to some driving styles a little bit easier than others, so that's kind of another window you've got to unlock a little bit.

“It's hard to explain and get into it too deep without kind of giving some things away!”

One of the keys to Penske’s strong form could be attributed to a big leap by Chevrolet in the previous off-season, but Dixon is convinced that Honda Performance Development can retaliate.

“I know one thing is that Honda will never lie down or give up, that's for sure,” he added.

“Sometimes getting beat really does help fire that. I think across the board, as a partner, we didn't do maybe as good a job as we could have, but I know even talking to David Salters [HPD president] several times in the off-season and at Daytona [for the 24 hours], they're flat out, man.

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: IndyCar Series

“The difficult part now is that it's a very mature engine. It's been around for a very long time. To find some big gains can be extremely tough.

“It's like any of the process that we go through, say at the Indy 500: it's never one, two, three, four or five big things, it's always hundreds of small details that you've got to get right.

“I know they won't stop working. It's going to be good.”

shares
comments
Armstrong feels “confident” adapting to “very natural” IndyCar
Previous article

Armstrong feels “confident” adapting to “very natural” IndyCar
Next article

Ericsson tops final day of IndyCar's Thermal Club pre-season test

Ericsson tops final day of IndyCar's Thermal Club pre-season test
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen Mercedes leads after first quarter Bathurst 12 Hours
Intercontinental GT Challenge

Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen Mercedes leads after first quarter

Newgarden impressed by Chevrolet on IndyCar's new renewable fuel The Thermal Club Testing February testing
IndyCar

Newgarden impressed by Chevrolet on IndyCar's new renewable fuel

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Scott Dixon More
Scott Dixon
61 cars make Daytona 24 Hours “like a gymkhana”, says Bourdais Roar Before The 24
IMSA

61 cars make Daytona 24 Hours “like a gymkhana”, says Bourdais

Why the 2022 IndyCar title fight is Penske vs Ganassi yet again
IndyCar

Why the 2022 IndyCar title fight is Penske vs Ganassi yet again

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Mid-Ohio Plus
IndyCar

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

Chip Ganassi Racing More
Chip Ganassi Racing
Ericsson “pissed off” on how 2022 IndyCar title challenge dissolved
IndyCar

Ericsson “pissed off” on how 2022 IndyCar title challenge dissolved

Armstrong feels “confident” adapting to “very natural” IndyCar
IndyCar

Armstrong feels “confident” adapting to “very natural” IndyCar

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus
IndyCar

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Latest news

Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen Mercedes leads after first quarter
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen Mercedes leads after first quarter

Shane van Gisbergen’s Triple Eight Mercedes headed Matt Campbell’s Manthey Porsche after three hours of racing at Mount Panorama in the Bathurst 12 Hour.

Tanak scores first Puma win in preparation for WRC Rally Sweden
WRC WRC

Tanak scores first Puma win in preparation for WRC Rally Sweden

Ott Tanak claimed his first victory driving an M-Sport Ford Puma after winning the Otepaa Winter Rally in preparation for next week’s World Rally Championship round in Sweden.

Ranking the worst Formula 1 cars to win a grand prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ranking the worst Formula 1 cars to win a grand prix

Cars that rarely looked like contenders for victory have occasionally slipped through the net to become winners of world championship Formula 1 races. But which was the worst of the bunch?

Schumacher radio criticism highlighted F1 privacy change for Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher radio criticism highlighted F1 privacy change for Russell

George Russell says that the way an off-the-cuff radio remark criticising Mick Schumacher last year became a big deal shows how he is more under the spotlight in Formula 1.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Plus

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

It’s 30 years since Mansell won the Formula 1 world title and then headed off to do battle in America. Here are his best races – and the Briton’s memories of them

Formula 1
Dec 25, 2022
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.