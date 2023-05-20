Subscribe
Previous / Indy 500: Kanaan fastest in Saturday morning practice at 233mph Next / Inside the intricacies of IndyCar set-up for the Brickyard
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Dixon admits Indy 500 qualifying “compromised” by engine swap

Scott Dixon admits that his bid to equal Rick Mears’ record of Indianapolis 500 pole positions this weekend is “compromised” by an enforced overnight engine change.

Charles Bradley
By:
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Dixon suffered an issue with his 2.2-litre, twin-turbo Honda V6 on his final run in Friday practice that he said puts his team “on the backfoot”. He has started on pole for the last two Indy 500s, and has five to his name compared to Mears' all-time record six.

After installing a fresh engine from Honda’s pool of motors, Dixon returned to the track in Saturday morning’s available half hour of running to run-in the new power unit.

“It’s just a bit of a process, you’ve got to get miles on it, so it definitely puts you in a bit of a compromised position,” he told NBC Peacock. “We tried to get some miles on it this morning, and we’ll try again later [in qualifying] – we may have to do a few runs to get everything dialled in.

“I think the car’s good, we made some changes on it last night. Yesterday was decent but we just had a bit of an issue there.”

When asked when the peak power of these engines becomes available, he replied: “I think there’s a sweet spot, I don’t think that’s it at the start or the end [of their life cycle] but it is one of those things of trying to get them to be dialled in.

“They’re very sensitive, each cylinder needs its own special thing so, it is what it is, we can’t do anything about it and we’ll just have to try a little bit harder to get the most out of it.”

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

His team-mate Alex Palou also required a new motor but set the third-fastest time in Saturday practice, compared to Dixon’s fifth-quickest lap, and remains confident of a good showing in qualifying later today.

Read Also:

“The guys did an overnight engine change, so we just wanted to check that everything was right,” he said. “The car is fast again, so really pleased with that. I feel it could be a good day for us.

“It’s pretty close so I don’t think it will be easy to get into the Fast 12, it’s going to be really challenging, so it will depend on the third and the fourth lap, to try and be consistent as possible.

“Hopefully we’ll get all four Ganassi cars into the top 12.”

The two-day qualifying process begins at 11am local time, and the pole won’t be decided until Sunday afternoon.

shares
comments

Indy 500: Kanaan fastest in Saturday morning practice at 233mph

Inside the intricacies of IndyCar set-up for the Brickyard
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Indy 500: Rosenqvist tops first qualifying in McLaren 1-2

Indy 500: Rosenqvist tops first qualifying in McLaren 1-2

IndyCar
Indy 500

Indy 500: Rosenqvist tops first qualifying in McLaren 1-2 Indy 500: Rosenqvist tops first qualifying in McLaren 1-2

Sato: Why being "super-fast" in Indy 500 qualifying can be "way too fast"

Sato: Why being "super-fast" in Indy 500 qualifying can be "way too fast"

IndyCar
Indy 500

Sato: Why being "super-fast" in Indy 500 qualifying can be "way too fast" Sato: Why being "super-fast" in Indy 500 qualifying can be "way too fast"

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Scott Dixon More
Scott Dixon
O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon IndyCar clash, admits second shunt was “stupid”

O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon IndyCar clash, admits second shunt was “stupid”

IndyCar
Long Beach

O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon IndyCar clash, admits second shunt was “stupid” O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon IndyCar clash, admits second shunt was “stupid”

Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?

Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?

IndyCar
Indy 500

Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again? Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

Chip Ganassi Racing More
Chip Ganassi Racing
Inside the intricacies of IndyCar set-up for the Brickyard

Inside the intricacies of IndyCar set-up for the Brickyard

IndyCar
Indy 500

Inside the intricacies of IndyCar set-up for the Brickyard Inside the intricacies of IndyCar set-up for the Brickyard

Indy 500: Ericsson fastest in Thursday practice at 229.6mph

Indy 500: Ericsson fastest in Thursday practice at 229.6mph

IndyCar
Indy 500

Indy 500: Ericsson fastest in Thursday practice at 229.6mph Indy 500: Ericsson fastest in Thursday practice at 229.6mph

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Latest news

Cammish blames himself for BTCC Snetterton qualifying shunt

Cammish blames himself for BTCC Snetterton qualifying shunt

BTCC BTCC
Snetterton

Cammish blames himself for BTCC Snetterton qualifying shunt Cammish blames himself for BTCC Snetterton qualifying shunt

Autosport writers' favourite Imola Grands Prix

Autosport writers' favourite Imola Grands Prix

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP

Autosport writers' favourite Imola Grands Prix Autosport writers' favourite Imola Grands Prix

McLaren: Early indications show Piastri is a future F1 world champion

McLaren: Early indications show Piastri is a future F1 world champion

F1 Formula 1

McLaren: Early indications show Piastri is a future F1 world champion McLaren: Early indications show Piastri is a future F1 world champion

Supercars Tasmania: Brown dominates finale after Sweeney triumphs in Race 2

Supercars Tasmania: Brown dominates finale after Sweeney triumphs in Race 2

VASC Supercars
Symmons Plains

Supercars Tasmania: Brown dominates finale after Sweeney triumphs in Race 2 Supercars Tasmania: Brown dominates finale after Sweeney triumphs in Race 2

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe