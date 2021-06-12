Detroit IndyCar: O’Ward beats Rossi and Grosjean for opening race pole

The Detroit Grand Prix traditionally has a different qualifying system than the other road and street courses, but this year it has been brought much closer in line with the regular system, with the 25 cars divided into groups of 12 and 13 in qualifying, with the top six from each going into a top 12 fight for pole. The difference to regular qualifying for road and street circuits was that there was no final session shootout for pole position between the top six drivers.



As the drivers discovered yesterday, the softer red-walled Firestone tyre compounds were taking a long time to get up to operating temperature around the 2.35-mile course, meaning many drivers cut short their ‘banker’ laps on the primary compound to work on the reds for longer.



That didn’t explain Andretti Autosport’s two-time Detroit polesitter Rossi laying down a startling 1m15.8507s in Group 1 to beat the rest of his rivals field – led by Dale Coyne Racing with RWR’s Grosjean – by an incredible 0.82s. But it did explain why Will Power only scraped through with his second flyer on reds.



The biggest surprise was Chip Ganassi Racing’s championship leader Alex Palou finishing 11th in the first group of qualifying. His misery was multiplied, knowing that he was being penalised a further six places for his early engine change at the Indy 500.



Rossi’s lap time was put in perspective when the second group ran, as Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden beat it, while Colton Herta (Andretti) and Ed Jones (Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan) matched it.



Ganassi’s Jimmie Johnson made a notable stride overnight, knocking more than two seconds off his deficit to the fastest in his session, to finish up 3.2s down.



With Newgarden, Scott Dixon and O’Ward heading straight out on softer tyres in the top 12 shootout, the times tumbled, with Grosjean, O’Ward, Rossi and Jones all taking turns at the top, until O’Ward nailed his second pole of the season with a scintillating 1m15.5776s.

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

That was a mere 0.08s faster than Rossi, while Grosjean was by far the quickest rookie in third, ahead of Jones.



Josef Newgarden was top Penske driver in fifth, although Power was tracking to be 0.18s faster than O’Ward but clipped a wall with his left-rear wheel and at the next corner, a right-hander, the rears locked and he grazed a tyre wall, ending his bid with seventh, behind Colton Herta.



Ryan Hunter-Reay, who won here in 2018, took eighth place, half a second ahead of Pagenaud, while former Detroit winners Sebastien Bourdais and Scott Dixon beat Rinus VeeKay, who has never raced here before.

The first race of the Detroit double-header begins at 2pm local time (7pm BST) on Saturday.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 5 Pato O'Ward 1:15.5776 1:15.5776 0.000 5 6 1:15.9660 2 4 111.938 10:28.5995 Chevy A 4 Arrow McLaren SP 2 27 Alexander Rossi 1:15.6584 0.0808 0.0808 5 6 1:17.2442 3 1 111.818 10:55.5678 Honda A 17 Andretti Autosport 3 51 Romain Grosjean 1:15.7433 0.1657 0.0849 5 7 1:16.4667 4 2 111.693 11:06.2424 Honda A 22 Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 4 18 Ed Jones 1:15.8119 0.2343 0.0686 5 6 1:22.1732 3 9 111.592 10:05.2832 Honda A 12 Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 5 2 Josef Newgarden 1:15.8697 0.2921 0.0578 5 6 1:20.2025 3 7 111.507 9:57.0789 Chevy A 1 Team Penske 6 26 Colton Herta 1:16.0832 0.5056 0.2135 4 6 1:19.6969 3 8 111.194 10:51.1165 Honda A 16 Andretti Autosport 7 12 Will Power 1:16.0877 0.5101 0.0045 5 6 1:27.6789 3 6 111.187 10:48.3350 Chevy A 9 Team Penske 8 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:16.1293 0.5517 0.0416 5 6 1:22.1082 3 10 111.127 10:27.5691 Honda A 18 Andretti Autosport 9 22 Simon Pagenaud 1:16.6606 1.0830 0.5313 5 6 1:17.1011 3 5 110.357 10:43.8487 Chevy A 15 Team Penske 10 14 Sebastien Bourdais 1:17.4333 1.8557 0.7727 4 5 1:29.6434 3 11 109.255 10:01.3971 Chevy A 10 AJ Foyt Enterprises 11 9 Scott Dixon 1:17.8680 2.2904 0.4347 4 5 1:23.6258 2 12 108.645 9:04.9102 Honda A 7 Chip Ganassi Racing 12 21 Rinus VeeKay 1:17.8776 2.3000 0.0096 2 6 1:19.4432 3 3 108.632 9:55.0470 Chevy A 14 Ed Carpenter Racing

Segment 1, Group 2

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 2 Josef Newgarden 1:15.6606 1:15.6606 0.000 6 6 1:15.6606 3 4 111.815 9:55.3927 Chevy A 1 Team Penske 2 26 Colton Herta 1:15.8439 0.1833 0.1833 6 6 1:15.8439 3 3 111.545 10:21.6789 Honda A 16 Andretti Autosport 3 18 Ed Jones 1:15.8696 0.2090 0.0257 5 6 1:21.8522 3 10 111.507 10:19.8093 Honda A 12 Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 4 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:16.1328 0.4722 0.2632 5 6 1:16.8822 3 5 111.122 10:42.2878 Honda A 18 Andretti Autosport 5 14 Sebastien Bourdais 1:16.1339 0.4733 0.0011 6 6 1:16.1339 3 1 111.120 10:53.3435 Chevy A 10 AJ Foyt Enterprises 6 9 Scott Dixon 1:16.3151 0.6545 0.1812 6 6 1:16.3151 3 2 110.856 10:06.9233 Honda A 7 Chip Ganassi Racing 7 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:16.4620 0.8014 0.1469 6 6 1:16.4620 2 7 110.643 10:47.8395 Chevy A 5 Arrow McLaren SP 8 30 Takuma Sato 1:16.4713 0.8107 0.0093 6 6 1:16.4713 3 6 110.630 10:37.5001 Honda A 20 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 9 59 Max Chilton 1:16.6093 0.9487 0.1380 6 6 1:16.6093 3 9 110.430 10:59.4582 Chevy A 23 Carlin 10 15 Graham Rahal 1:16.6694 1.0088 0.0601 6 6 1:16.6694 3 8 110.344 10:34.7226 Honda A 11 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 11 45 Santino Ferrucci 1:16.6880 1.0274 0.0186 2 6 1:22.3022 0 11 110.317 10:32.8580 Honda A 34 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 12 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:17.5569 1.8963 0.8689 6 6 1:17.5569 3 12 109.081 10:14.5668 Chevy A 2 Team Penske

Segment 1, Group 1

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 27 Alexander Rossi 1:15.8507 1:15.8507 0.000 5 5 1:15.8507 3 3 111.535 9:44.6025 Honda A 101 Andretti Autosport 2 51 Romain Grosjean 1:16.6715 0.8208 0.8208 6 7 1:23.4482 4 7 110.341 11:13.7676 Honda A 81 Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 3 21 Rinus VeeKay 1:16.8172 0.9665 0.1457 5 6 1:23.5530 4 5 110.132 10:05.2556 Chevy A 191 Ed Carpenter Racing 4 5 Pato O'Ward 1:16.8406 0.9899 0.0234 6 6 1:16.8406 2 2 110.098 10:53.8750 Chevy A 211 Arrow McLaren SP 5 22 Simon Pagenaud 1:16.9636 1.1129 0.1230 4 6 1:24.2476 1 10 109.922 10:40.2294 Chevy A 201 Team Penske 6 12 Will Power 1:17.0343 1.1836 0.0707 6 6 1:17.0343 3 1 109.821 10:35.6645 Chevy A 128 Team Penske 7 29 James Hinchcliffe 1:17.0691 1.2184 0.0348 3 5 1:17.3841 0 6 109.772 10:25.5940 Honda A 74 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 8 8 Marcus Ericsson 1:17.1579 1.3072 0.0888 5 5 1:17.1579 2 4 109.645 10:03.3293 Honda A 138 Chip Ganassi Racing 9 20 Conor Daly 1:17.2904 1.4397 0.1325 5 6 1:17.7941 4 9 109.457 10:50.8945 Chevy A 85 Ed Carpenter Racing 10 60 Jack Harvey 1:17.4180 1.5673 0.1276 5 6 1:18.3300 3 11 109.277 10:58.5183 Honda A 121 Meyer Shank Racing 11 10 Alex Palou 1:17.5190 1.6683 0.1010 6 6 1:17.5190 3 8 109.135 10:08.1970 Honda A 248 Chip Ganassi Racing 12 48 Jimmie Johnson 1:19.0944 3.2437 1.5754 6 6 1:19.0944 0 13 106.961 10:15.3755 Honda A 25 Chip Ganassi Racing 13 4 Dalton Kellett 1:19.4821 3.6314 0.3877 2 6 3:15.9755 4 12 106.439 13:14.0132 Chevy A 62 AJ Foyt Enterprises

