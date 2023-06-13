Hunter-Reay: Daly exit shows “brutal” side of IndyCar
Ryan Hunter-Reay says replacing Conor Daly mid-season at Ed Carpenter’s IndyCar team shows that “this sport is brutal” but hopes the ousted fan favourite can find another ride soon.
Hunter-Reay, 42, will drive the #20 ECR-Chevrolet entry in place of Daly, who lost his ride after the first seven races of 2023 as the team sought a change of direction and improved results.
Hunter-Reay’s only IndyCar start in the past two seasons was at May’s Indianapolis 500, where he finished 11th in a one-off for Dreyer and Reinbold.
But he has remained in the paddock as an advisor to the Juncos Hollinger Racing squad and was on-call to replace Alex Palou at Chip Ganassi Racing if the legal battle over his services with McLaren had escalated last year.
The 2012 series champion and 2014 Indy 500 winner will make his full-time return with ECR from Road America this weekend.
“Bottom line is [it’s a] tough situation, especially mid-season, and I feel for Conor,” said Hunter-Reay. “I've been on either end of that deal, and in some cases numerous times.
“Big fan of his, and hopefully he'll be back in the IndyCar Series soon where he belongs no doubt.
“This sport is brutal. My career has been a journey. I have been on every different end of it, whether it's at Indy being bumped in, bumped out, on the front row [or] winning the race.
“The whole thing has just been a journey from team to team to team, like I said, having been on either side of it.”
Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet qualification photo
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Hunter-Reay confirmed that he’s yet to speak to Daly, who had driven for Carpenter’s team for the past four years, and says his own experience of being dropped has taught him to allow for some healing time.
“That stuff is personal,” he said when asked about the awkwardness of the scenario where he replaces a friend. “I talked to one of our good friends about it, too.
“I wanted to call Conor about it. But there's an area, too, where you just need to cool off. I remember right after my situation happened, it's not necessarily the scenario I would have liked to happen right after.
“Yeah, I'll approach that in the right way. Conor is a friend. I think he's a great driver and I honestly think he'll be back at some point, and I just hope that that is soon.”
Speaking from his own experience, like losing his Andretti Autosport drive to Romain Grosjean for 2022 and being cut from the Rocketsports Champ Car squad towards the end of the 2005 season, Hunter-Reay said Daly needs to keep believing in his driving ability and potential.
“I think the big thing is you just have to keep after it,” he added. “This is for every driver, even the young drivers out there.
“You're one weekend away from the next opportunity, and just I think keeping the confidence in yourself and being just tenacious and persistent has been what I've always done, and I have no doubt he will, as well.
“He's a scrapper, as am I, and he certainly is a part of IndyCar.”
Daly will instead race in the Nitrocross opener in Oklahoma this weekend, in a Dreyer and Reinbold-run car.
Hunter-Reay to replace Daly in ECR IndyCar seat from Road America
Hunter-Reay to replace Daly in ECR IndyCar seat from Road America Hunter-Reay to replace Daly in ECR IndyCar seat from Road America
Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?
Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again? Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?
Power vs Hunter-Reay: Down to the wire
Power vs Hunter-Reay: Down to the wire Power vs Hunter-Reay: Down to the wire
Conor Daly loses full-time Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar drive
Conor Daly loses full-time Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar drive Conor Daly loses full-time Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar drive
VeeKay to remain with Ed Carpenter Racing in IndyCar on long-term deal
VeeKay to remain with Ed Carpenter Racing in IndyCar on long-term deal VeeKay to remain with Ed Carpenter Racing in IndyCar on long-term deal
The best of Chevrolet’s 101 IndyCar wins in the current era
The best of Chevrolet’s 101 IndyCar wins in the current era The best of Chevrolet’s 101 IndyCar wins in the current era
Latest news
Marco Andretti “looking at” Acura IMSA GTP chance with WTRAndretti
Marco Andretti “looking at” Acura IMSA GTP chance with WTRAndretti Marco Andretti “looking at” Acura IMSA GTP chance with WTRAndretti
Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run
Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run
Did Le Mans Balance of Performance change create an end that justified the means?
Did Le Mans Balance of Performance change create an end that justified the means? Did Le Mans Balance of Performance change create an end that justified the means?
McLaren not getting preoccupied over 2026 F1 engine talks
McLaren not getting preoccupied over 2026 F1 engine talks McLaren not getting preoccupied over 2026 F1 engine talks
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.