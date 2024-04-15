Dale Coyne Racing retains Harvey for Long Beach IndyCar race
Jack Harvey will continue at the Dale Coyne Racing IndyCar team for this weekend’s Grand Prix of Long Beach, which has been added to the Briton's original schedule of races.
Penske Entertainment
The team provided Harvey with a special present for his 31st birthday by revealing via social media his name being stamped on the car for Long Beach.
Harvey was already previously slated to contest 14 points-paying rounds, which originally excluded Long Beach, the Indianapolis 500 and Toronto.
That schedule now expands to 15, as he will return to the #18 DCR machine in which he finished 19th in the season-opener at St. Petersburg before rookie Nolan Siegel took it over for the non-championship $1m exhibition event at The Thermal Club.
Harvey has a best finish of seventh from his five previous starts at Long Beach, recorded with Meyer-Shank Racing in 2019.
Siegel, who is also running full-time in Indy NXT with HMD Motorsports, will switch from the #18 entry he was originally slated to drive into the #51 sister car that sportscar ace Colin Braun has driven so far this year.
Following his IndyCar debut at Thermal, Siegel is only set to run two more rounds after this weekend – the Indy 500 and Toronto – that don’t clash with his Indy NXT schedule. The limit of four IndyCar races will allow Siegel to keep his rookie eligibility for 2025.
Harvey, who remained with DCR during the Thermal weekend to provide guidance for Siegel and fellow category newcomer Braun, joined Coyne's team after two seasons with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.
He parted company with the squad three races before the end of the 2023 season, as Conor Daly and Juri Vips took turns in his car at St. Louis, Portland and Laguna Seca.
Jack Harvey, Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images
Last week DCR announced that Katherine Legge would drive the #51 entry for the Indy 500, joining Siegel in the latest change of line-up.
The British racer contested her third Indy 500 last year with RLL, finishing 33rd following an early incident after just 41 of 200 laps.
She previously drove for DCR during the 2007 Champ Car season, peaking with a best of sixth in the Vegas Grand Prix.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Katherine Legge secures Indy 500 return at Dale Coyne Racing
IndyCar 2023 season review: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Legge still feels “horrible” about Wilson Indy 500 crash in practice
Dale Coyne Racing finalises 2024 IndyCar line-up
Romain Grosjean cautions early expectations to win with JHR
Malukas suffers fractured hand after mountain biking incident
Latest news
Sauber F1 driver Zhou says early China-to-UK move was "a shock"
Hamilton needs talk with Wolff to prepare Ferrari F1 move
Vinales: Aprilia MotoGP win has a “different value” to Suzuki, Yamaha triumphs
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game
Autosport Plus
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments