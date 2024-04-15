All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
IndyCar Long Beach

Dale Coyne Racing retains Harvey for Long Beach IndyCar race

Jack Harvey will continue at the Dale Coyne Racing IndyCar team for this weekend’s Grand Prix of Long Beach, which has been added to the Briton's original schedule of races.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Jack Harvey, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Penske Entertainment

The team provided Harvey with a special present for his 31st birthday by revealing via social media his name being stamped on the car for Long Beach.

Harvey was already previously slated to contest 14 points-paying rounds, which originally excluded Long Beach, the Indianapolis 500 and Toronto.

That schedule now expands to 15, as he will return to the #18 DCR machine in which he finished 19th in the season-opener at St. Petersburg before rookie Nolan Siegel took it over for the non-championship $1m exhibition event at The Thermal Club.

Harvey has a best finish of seventh from his five previous starts at Long Beach, recorded with Meyer-Shank Racing in 2019.

Siegel, who is also running full-time in Indy NXT with HMD Motorsports, will switch from the #18 entry he was originally slated to drive into the #51 sister car that sportscar ace Colin Braun has driven so far this year.

Following his IndyCar debut at Thermal, Siegel is only set to run two more rounds after this weekend – the Indy 500 and Toronto – that don’t clash with his Indy NXT schedule. The limit of four IndyCar races will allow Siegel to keep his rookie eligibility for 2025.

Harvey, who remained with DCR during the Thermal weekend to provide guidance for Siegel and fellow category newcomer Braun, joined Coyne's team after two seasons with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

He parted company with the squad three races before the end of the 2023 season, as Conor Daly and Juri Vips took turns in his car at St. Louis, Portland and Laguna Seca.

Jack Harvey, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Jack Harvey, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

Last week DCR announced that Katherine Legge would drive the #51 entry for the Indy 500, joining Siegel in the latest change of line-up.

The British racer contested her third Indy 500 last year with RLL, finishing 33rd following an early incident after just 41 of 200 laps.

She previously drove for DCR during the 2007 Champ Car season, peaking with a best of sixth in the Vegas Grand Prix.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Rahal encouraged despite limited running in Indy 500 Open Test
Next article IndyCar rolling out new version of aeroscreen for Long Beach

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
IndyCar rolling out new version of aeroscreen for Long Beach

IndyCar rolling out new version of aeroscreen for Long Beach

IndyCar
Long Beach
IndyCar rolling out new version of aeroscreen for Long Beach
Rahal encouraged despite limited running in Indy 500 Open Test

Rahal encouraged despite limited running in Indy 500 Open Test

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500 Open test
Rahal encouraged despite limited running in Indy 500 Open Test
Remainder of Indy 500 Open Test cancelled due to rain

Remainder of Indy 500 Open Test cancelled due to rain

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500 Open test
Remainder of Indy 500 Open Test cancelled due to rain
More from
Katherine Legge
Katherine Legge secures Indy 500 return at Dale Coyne Racing

Katherine Legge secures Indy 500 return at Dale Coyne Racing

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Katherine Legge secures Indy 500 return at Dale Coyne Racing
IndyCar 2023 season review: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

IndyCar 2023 season review: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

IndyCar
Laguna Seca
IndyCar 2023 season review: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Legge still feels “horrible” about Wilson Indy 500 crash in practice

Legge still feels “horrible” about Wilson Indy 500 crash in practice

IndyCar
Indy 500
Legge still feels “horrible” about Wilson Indy 500 crash in practice
Dale Coyne Racing
More from
Dale Coyne Racing
Dale Coyne Racing finalises 2024 IndyCar line-up

Dale Coyne Racing finalises 2024 IndyCar line-up

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Dale Coyne Racing finalises 2024 IndyCar line-up
Romain Grosjean cautions early expectations to win with JHR

Romain Grosjean cautions early expectations to win with JHR

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Romain Grosjean cautions early expectations to win with JHR
Malukas suffers fractured hand after mountain biking incident

Malukas suffers fractured hand after mountain biking incident

IndyCar
Malukas suffers fractured hand after mountain biking incident

Latest news

Sauber F1 driver Zhou says early China-to-UK move was "a shock"

Sauber F1 driver Zhou says early China-to-UK move was "a shock"

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Sauber F1 driver Zhou says early China-to-UK move was "a shock"
Hamilton needs talk with Wolff to prepare Ferrari F1 move

Hamilton needs talk with Wolff to prepare Ferrari F1 move

F1 Formula 1
Hamilton needs talk with Wolff to prepare Ferrari F1 move
Vinales: Aprilia MotoGP win has a “different value” to Suzuki, Yamaha triumphs

Vinales: Aprilia MotoGP win has a “different value” to Suzuki, Yamaha triumphs

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP
Vinales: Aprilia MotoGP win has a “different value” to Suzuki, Yamaha triumphs
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe