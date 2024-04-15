Dale Coyne Racing retains Harvey for Long Beach IndyCar race

The team provided Harvey with a special present for his 31st birthday by revealing via social media his name being stamped on the car for Long Beach.

Harvey was already previously slated to contest 14 points-paying rounds, which originally excluded Long Beach, the Indianapolis 500 and Toronto.

That schedule now expands to 15, as he will return to the #18 DCR machine in which he finished 19th in the season-opener at St. Petersburg before rookie Nolan Siegel took it over for the non-championship $1m exhibition event at The Thermal Club.

Harvey has a best finish of seventh from his five previous starts at Long Beach, recorded with Meyer-Shank Racing in 2019.

Siegel, who is also running full-time in Indy NXT with HMD Motorsports, will switch from the #18 entry he was originally slated to drive into the #51 sister car that sportscar ace Colin Braun has driven so far this year.

Following his IndyCar debut at Thermal, Siegel is only set to run two more rounds after this weekend – the Indy 500 and Toronto – that don’t clash with his Indy NXT schedule. The limit of four IndyCar races will allow Siegel to keep his rookie eligibility for 2025.

Harvey, who remained with DCR during the Thermal weekend to provide guidance for Siegel and fellow category newcomer Braun, joined Coyne's team after two seasons with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

He parted company with the squad three races before the end of the 2023 season, as Conor Daly and Juri Vips took turns in his car at St. Louis, Portland and Laguna Seca.

Jack Harvey, Dale Coyne Racing Honda Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

Last week DCR announced that Katherine Legge would drive the #51 entry for the Indy 500, joining Siegel in the latest change of line-up.

The British racer contested her third Indy 500 last year with RLL, finishing 33rd following an early incident after just 41 of 200 laps.

She previously drove for DCR during the 2007 Champ Car season, peaking with a best of sixth in the Vegas Grand Prix.