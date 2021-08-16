Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Power: "Flawless" Penske IndyCar team has "done the job and I haven't"
IndyCar News

Albon “interested” in IndyCar after Grosjean success - Coyne

By:

Dale Coyne says that former Formula 1 driver Alex Albon is interested in coming to IndyCar, and that Romain Grosjean has boosted other drivers’ interest in the series.

Albon “interested” in IndyCar after Grosjean success - Coyne

Albon, who scored two F1 podium finishes for Red Bull Racing last year before being replaced by Sergio Perez, is currently in DTM.

He made a name for himself in the junior formulae, where he finished second only to current Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc in GP3, while in Formula 2 he was third in the championship behind George Russell and Lando Norris.

The Anglo-Thai driver was at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last weekend, visiting various teams in the IndyCar paddock.

“Yeah, Alex was talking to lots of people,” said Coyne, who for the second time this year saw rookie Grosjean drive his #51 entry to a runner-up finish.

“He’s been on our radar for a while and we’ve been speaking with him for over a year now and he’s interested, for sure.

“Romain [Grosjean] is a great salesman for us, showing what we can do as a team, but he’s also the best salesman for IndyCar. Him and Alex talked together for quite a while.

“They talked about how nice it is in the series, how competitive you can be in these cars, what they’re like to drive – natural, instinctive, so you can get on it straight away, like we saw from [Christian] Lundgaard.

“Romain was telling him it was fun to be in IndyCar, a lot of less pressure, better relationships between teams, team owners, and between drivers.

Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda, 2nd at IMS for the second time in rookie season.

Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda, 2nd at IMS for the second time in rookie season.

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

"And I think Alex appreciates that the teams here aren’t set up to have one guy as number one and the other as the bridesmaid. That’s something Alex has been through, right?

“It’s different here. If your two guys have two different driving styles, you can generally change each car to suit its driver. Now, that might hurt a bit if they’re very different – their feedback isn’t going to help the other one so much. There’s more work. And one driving style and engineering philosophy may suit a track better than the other.

“But if having them on different setups helps get the best out of each driver individually, then you can do that in IndyCar.

“So anyway, I think if they’re used to the pressure of Formula 3, 2 and especially Formula 1, drivers find IndyCar a breath of fresh air. The hard work is what’s done on track, in pitlane and in the engineering trailer. There’s not the politicking and pressure.”

Coyne also spurned the idea that Lundgaard’s fourth place on the grid for Rahal Letterman Lanigan on his debut had called into question the quality of the IndyCar regulars.

“Lundgaard’s a talented kid – he won in Formula 3 and Formula 2. And there’s a reason he’s been picked for [Alpine]'s Academy. He’s been a winner in one-make series.

“So I don’t think it’s surprising if a driver like that comes here and shines. Look back through history and you’ll see that talented guys have joined IndyCar and if they feel confident and can learn quick, and don’t make mistakes, they can make a good impression.

“Having said that, it’s a good wake-up call to the drivers already here that you’ve got to be enthusiastic and hungry and after it, because there’s talented youth who are gonna get frustrated in Europe trying to make it to F1 and they’ll quit that, come knocking on doors over here."

shares
comments

Related video

Power: "Flawless" Penske IndyCar team has "done the job and I haven't"

Previous article

Power: "Flawless" Penske IndyCar team has "done the job and I haven't"
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

1 d
2
MotoGP

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season

6 h
3
Formula 1

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars

1 h
4
Formula E

How de Vries claimed Formula E title glory as Mercedes exit bombshell looms

1 h
5
MotoGP

Rossi 'retiring, but not giving up' after Austria MotoGP podium near-miss

4 h
Latest news
Albon “interested” in IndyCar after Grosjean success - Coyne
INDY

Albon “interested” in IndyCar after Grosjean success - Coyne

6m
Power: "Flawless" Penske IndyCar team has "done the job and I haven't"
INDY

Power: "Flawless" Penske IndyCar team has "done the job and I haven't"

Aug 15, 2021
Palou stays positive on IndyCar title hopes despite IMS engine failure
INDY

Palou stays positive on IndyCar title hopes despite IMS engine failure

Aug 14, 2021
IMS IndyCar: Power claims first win of 2021 over Grosjean
INDY

IMS IndyCar: Power claims first win of 2021 over Grosjean

Aug 14, 2021
Rookie Lundgaard surprised by pace on IndyCar debut at IMS
INDY

Rookie Lundgaard surprised by pace on IndyCar debut at IMS

Aug 14, 2021
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Power: "Flawless" Penske IndyCar team has "done the job and I haven't" Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Power: "Flawless" Penske IndyCar team has "done the job and I haven't"

Palou stays positive on IndyCar title hopes despite IMS engine failure Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Palou stays positive on IndyCar title hopes despite IMS engine failure

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus
IndyCar

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

Alex Albon More
Alex Albon
Albon would have taken first DTM win "at any other track" Zolder
DTM

Albon would have taken first DTM win "at any other track"

Albon "up to speed" with Ferrari GT3 car ahead of DTM debut Monza
DTM

Albon "up to speed" with Ferrari GT3 car ahead of DTM debut

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Monza Plus
DTM

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

Dale Coyne Racing More
Dale Coyne Racing
Coyne still in talks with Grosjean but Andretti rumours mount
IndyCar

Coyne still in talks with Grosjean but Andretti rumours mount

Grosjean: People who think IndyCar ovals are easy are wrong Gateway
IndyCar

Grosjean: People who think IndyCar ovals are easy are wrong

Vasser-Sullivan considering “all options” to escape IndyCar slump
IndyCar

Vasser-Sullivan considering “all options” to escape IndyCar slump

Trending Today

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars

How de Vries claimed Formula E title glory as Mercedes exit bombshell looms Plus
Formula E Formula E

How de Vries claimed Formula E title glory as Mercedes exit bombshell looms

Rossi 'retiring, but not giving up' after Austria MotoGP podium near-miss
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi 'retiring, but not giving up' after Austria MotoGP podium near-miss

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3

Da Costa: FE rivals 'need more time in the gym' after Berlin crash
Formula E Formula E

Da Costa: FE rivals 'need more time in the gym' after Berlin crash

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in Indycar for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular team-mate Mauro Martini's passion for racing

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021
The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Plus

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after edging past Alex Palou on the penultimate lap of a thrilling race that validated Michael Shank's faith in the veteran Brazilian - who is discovering that there is life after Penske after all

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 27, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?

Formula 1
May 19, 2021

Latest news

Albon “interested” in IndyCar after Grosjean success - Coyne
IndyCar IndyCar

Albon “interested” in IndyCar after Grosjean success - Coyne

Power: "Flawless" Penske IndyCar team has "done the job and I haven't"
IndyCar IndyCar

Power: "Flawless" Penske IndyCar team has "done the job and I haven't"

Palou stays positive on IndyCar title hopes despite IMS engine failure
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou stays positive on IndyCar title hopes despite IMS engine failure

IMS IndyCar: Power claims first win of 2021 over Grosjean
IndyCar IndyCar

IMS IndyCar: Power claims first win of 2021 over Grosjean

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.