Chadwick: IndyCar promotion "realistic possibility" after first test at Barber

Williams Academy driver Jamie Chadwick has maintained that progression to IndyCar is a “realistic possibility” after completing her maiden test with the Andretti Global team.

Registering 87 laps in foggy conditions, Chadwick – who finished seventh in the Indy NXT standings this year – was positive of her overall first impression of the machinery, but conceded to finding the experience more physical than expected.

“It went pretty well from a personal point of view,” she told Autosport. “I was a little bit disappointed with finding the steering effort as hard as I did, but I think I knew that was potentially going to be the case doing the test at Barber, which I guess was the worst-case scenario.

“But at the same time, it’s a real positive to know what I need to work on in that sense.

“But the rest of it, in terms of working with the team, getting comfortable in the car and understanding a bit more about IndyCar, I was really happy with how it all went.”

She added: “I anticipated it would be tough and heavy but it was heavier than I was expecting as well. I obviously prepared the best that I could, but knowing now exactly what it takes, really, it’s just getting to work to get to that level.

“No stone can be left unturned in that sense. It’s going to be about getting absolutely as strong as I can get.”

After two seasons of competing in the feeder category, Chadwick has made no secret of her desire to progress to IndyCar.

But with limited seats remaining, she is open to the potential need to step away from the Andretti stable, with the team having a completed three-driver line-up of Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson in place for 2025.

Although “not completely” ruling out a third Indy NXT campaign, Chadwick said: “I think it’s a realistic possibility, but that’s as much as it can be at this stage. It’s so tricky IndyCar at the moment with so few seats available.

“There’s so much that goes into it, obviously. I’ve been with Andretti for the past two years, I’ve tested with Andretti, I really want to have every opportunity to stay within that family and environment. I think they are a huge part of helping me develop and get to this next level but they, of course, have three seats and three drivers.

“I think, realistically, it’s an up-in-the-air opportunity whether we can make something happen. But I make no secret, IndyCar is absolutely my goal and where I want to get to.

“Whenever that is and how it looks, I don’t know, but it very much remains the goal and, especially after the test, it’s the focus of where I want to get to.”