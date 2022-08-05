Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / IndyCar makes Nashville track changes for its second year Next / IndyCar Nashville: Lundgaard stuns with fastest time in first practice
IndyCar / Nashville News

Castroneves picks up IndyCar grid penalty in Nashville

Meyer Shank Racing’s Helio Castroneves will take a six-place grid penalty for Sunday’s Nashville IndyCar race due to an early engine change.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Castroneves picks up IndyCar grid penalty in Nashville

The four-time Indy 500 winner has received an “unapproved engine change” since the last Saturday’s race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, and will drop six places from wherever he finishes in tomorrow’s qualifying session on the streets of Nashville.

According to IndyCar’s Rule 16.2.3.2, a fifth engine is eligible to earn engine manufacturer points if a full season entrant has completed the full season entrant engine mileage with its first four engines.

Otherwise, utilising five or more engines means the car cannot earn manufacturer points and will be considered an unapproved engine change.

For all early engine changes, the penalty is a starting grid hit at the next event. For road and street course races, the penalty costs six positions, while for ovals the drop is nine positions.

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Geoff Miller / Motorsport Images

Colton Herta suffered this nine-place drop in his Andretti Autosport in the second race at Iowa Speedway’s double-header event last month.

Read Also:

Castroneves currently lies 18th in the points standings, with a best result of seventh in the Indianapolis 500, which he won for Meyer Shank Racing in 2021.

shares
comments
IndyCar makes Nashville track changes for its second year
Previous article

IndyCar makes Nashville track changes for its second year
Next article

IndyCar Nashville: Lundgaard stuns with fastest time in first practice

IndyCar Nashville: Lundgaard stuns with fastest time in first practice
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar Nashville: Lundgaard stuns with fastest time in first practice Nashville
IndyCar

IndyCar Nashville: Lundgaard stuns with fastest time in first practice

IndyCar makes Nashville track changes for its second year Nashville
IndyCar

IndyCar makes Nashville track changes for its second year

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Helio Castroneves More
Helio Castroneves
Castroneves eyeing NASCAR Cup opportunity after stock car win
NASCAR

Castroneves eyeing NASCAR Cup opportunity after stock car win

Power "scared" by IMS pit exit spin as Dixon tops Indy 500 test Indy 500 April testing
IndyCar

Power "scared" by IMS pit exit spin as Dixon tops Indy 500 test

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Meyer Shank Racing More
Meyer Shank Racing
De Vries: IndyCar is an “option” but focus on Europe for now
IndyCar

De Vries: IndyCar is an “option” but focus on Europe for now

Vandoorne replaces Castroneves at Meyer Shank for Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Vandoorne replaces Castroneves at Meyer Shank for Sebring 12 Hours

Could Pagenaud and Meyer Shank challenge for the IndyCar title?
IndyCar

Could Pagenaud and Meyer Shank challenge for the IndyCar title?

Latest news

IndyCar Nashville: Lundgaard stuns with fastest time in first practice
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Nashville: Lundgaard stuns with fastest time in first practice

IndyCar rookie Christian Lundgaard has put in a stunning late lap for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to top opening practice in Nashville.

Castroneves picks up IndyCar grid penalty in Nashville
IndyCar IndyCar

Castroneves picks up IndyCar grid penalty in Nashville

Meyer Shank Racing’s Helio Castroneves will take a six-place grid penalty for Sunday’s Nashville IndyCar race due to an early engine change.

IndyCar makes Nashville track changes for its second year
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar makes Nashville track changes for its second year

IndyCar has taken steps to modify its Nashville street course for this weekend after the chaotic and drawn-out inaugural event last year.

VeeKay to remain with Ed Carpenter Racing in IndyCar on long-term deal
IndyCar IndyCar

VeeKay to remain with Ed Carpenter Racing in IndyCar on long-term deal

Rinus VeeKay will remain on board Ed Carpenter Racing's #21 car for the 2023 IndyCar season and beyond, as part of a long-term agreement.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.