Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / IndyCar champion Power to make IMSA debut in Daytona 24 with SunEnergy Next / Kyle Larson to race for McLaren-Hendrick in 2024 Indy 500
IndyCar News

Juncos Hollinger expands IndyCar entry to two cars for 2023

Juncos Hollinger Racing has expanded its IndyCar programme to two cars for the 2023 season, signing Argentine touring car ace Agustin Canapino to partner Callum Illot.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Juncos Hollinger expands IndyCar entry to two cars for 2023

The 32-year-old will drive the team’s #78 Dallara-Chevrolet and will partner Britain’s Ilott, becoming the first driver from Argentina to contest a full season of IndyCar since Juan Manuel Fangio II 25 years ago.

Canapino has claimed 15 national championships in his homeland, winning multiple titles in the Super TC2000, Top Race V6 and Turismo Carretera categories.

In 2019, he raced a JHR Cadillac DPi-V.R in Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring.

Last October, he tested an IndyCar for the Indianapolis-based squad at Sebring, before the team headed down to Argentina, appearing at the Autodromo de Buenos Aires and the International Circuit of Termas de Rio Hondo during an IndyCar Exhibition.

It marked the first time an IndyCar had been run in Argentina for 51 years and was witnessed by 75,000 fans.

"For me, this is a great opportunity, so I am very grateful to Ricardo Juncos, Brad Hollinger, and all the sponsors that are making this possible,” said Canapino.

"I'm going to do my best in every moment to get the best possible results.

"I'm going in with my mind set on learning and going step-by-step, but I’m also focused on evolving throughout the season.

"The goal is to finish the races, get to know the car, and the circuits – especially the ovals.

"IndyCar is the most competitive and difficult category in the world, and the cars are the most demanding and require the maximum effort and preparation on my part.

"I am happy to take on this challenge and I’m motivated to perform well and repay those that have trusted me with this opportunity.”

Agustín Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing

Agustín Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing

Photo by: Juncos Entertainment Group

Team founder and co-owner Ricardo Juncos said: "To be able to communicate this news today is incredible for me and my team. It has been more than 20 years since I came to North American motorsports.

"It has been a long road of uninterrupted hard work in which I have been fulfilling different dreams, and to see this particular one becoming a reality is truly incredible.

"After a complete analysis of each of the driver options we had to drive our #78 car, we have made the decision that Agustín Canapino is the right choice. Both Brad [Hollinger, co-owner] and I have full confidence in his ability.

"With a very successful racing career in Argentina behind him, he exceeded all expectations when he trained at Sebring, and he’s confirmed that talent with what we’ve seen in his driving since.”

Hollinger added: “Callum demonstrated significant potential during his inaugural 2022 campaign as he surprised the field with his strong pace while learning every track.

"Partnering Agustin with Callum gives Juncos Hollinger Racing an extremely talented and proven driver lineup.

"Agustin brings an unparalleled level of success in multiple race series to the team.

"His ability to adapt is exceptional and the significant experience he has accumulated winning multiple championships will complement Callum and the team nicely.

“We look forward to competing at the tip of the arrow this year with the goal of multiple podiums.” 

shares
comments
IndyCar champion Power to make IMSA debut in Daytona 24 with SunEnergy
Previous article

IndyCar champion Power to make IMSA debut in Daytona 24 with SunEnergy
Next article

Kyle Larson to race for McLaren-Hendrick in 2024 Indy 500

Kyle Larson to race for McLaren-Hendrick in 2024 Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
McLaren, Larson open-minded on future IndyCar opportunities
IndyCar

McLaren, Larson open-minded on future IndyCar opportunities

Kyle Larson to race for McLaren-Hendrick in 2024 Indy 500 St. Pete
IndyCar

Kyle Larson to race for McLaren-Hendrick in 2024 Indy 500

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Latest news

Wolff: Andretti F1 bid made a statement with Cadillac and GM tie-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Andretti F1 bid made a statement with Cadillac and GM tie-up

Mercedes Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff has softened his stance on the prospect of Andretti joining Formula 1, admitting the team's tie-up with Cadillac is a "statement".

Kevin Magnussen could miss Daytona 24 Hours with hand surgery
IMSA IMSA

Kevin Magnussen could miss Daytona 24 Hours with hand surgery

Haas Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen may be unable to race at this month’s Daytona 24 Hours due to an unexpected hand surgery.

Vowles: I won’t turn Williams into a ‘mini-Mercedes’ F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vowles: I won’t turn Williams into a ‘mini-Mercedes’ F1 team

Newly-appointed Williams Formula 1 boss James Vowles says he is not looking to turn the team into a “mini-Mercedes” upon his move from Brackley next month.

How McLaren got on top of its F1 pitstop struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

How McLaren got on top of its F1 pitstop struggles

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella says that the Woking outfit had some of the fastest pitstops of the 2022 Formula 1 field after a successful focus on improving their efficiency.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Plus

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

It’s 30 years since Mansell won the Formula 1 world title and then headed off to do battle in America. Here are his best races – and the Briton’s memories of them

Formula 1
Dec 25, 2022
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.