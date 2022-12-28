Tickets Subscribe
IMSA News

Wayne Taylor Racing partners with Andretti Autosport in IMSA

Andretti Autosport and Wayne Taylor Racing have announced a new, long-term partnership to compete in the IMSA SportsCar Championship's GTP and GTD classes.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Wayne Taylor Racing partners with Andretti Autosport in IMSA

The team - branded as Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport - will begin its partnership with two entries in the 2023 Roar Before the 24 at Daytona, with the #10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 LMDh car in the GTP class and the #93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX Evo22 in the GTD class.

The newly formed team will also compete in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series.

The announcement revealed that during the 2023 IMSA season, “day-to-day operations and leadership remain as they have currently operated with the long-term goal of moving the programmes into Andretti Global’s recently announced 575,000sq.ft headquarters in Fishers, Indiana, due to be operational in 2025.

Wayne Taylor's global motorsports enterprise boasts two IMSA driver championships (2013, 2017) and back-to-back IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Championships (2021, 2020), which have contributed to nine IMSA manufacturer championships as well as multiple Daytona 24 Hours, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Petit Le Mans victories.

Andretti Autosport will continue to operate in IMSA’s LMP3 category with Jarrett Andretti.

10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Brendon Hartley

10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Brendon Hartley

Photo by: Wayne Taylor Racing

Team CEO Michael Andrettti said: “This is an exciting time for us.

"We’re proud to be returning to the IMSA paddock in this way and the opportunity to be part of the launch of the GTP program alongside Wayne Taylor Racing and our friends at Honda Performance Development.

“Re-entering IMSA full time, and at this level, has been a goal of mine. I wanted it to be the right opportunity and at the right time – and we’ve found that.

"I’m looking forward to working closer with the team at WTR and meeting all the team’s strong supporters. I want to personally thank Wayne [Taylor] and Travis [Houge] for already being such great partners as we plan for a successful future.”

Taylor described it as “an honor” to be partnering with Andretti, stating: “I was approached by Michael a year ago and, as we all know, timing is everything, especially as our GTP and GTD programs continue to grow with Acura/HPD. Having worked with Michael on this for nearly a year, I’m very excited to see it come together.

“While our 2023 program won’t look much different, there is a lot that Andretti Autosport can offer to us as we continue to build and expand. I’m looking forward to working closer with Michael, J-F [Thormann], Rob [Edwards] and the entire Andretti team.”

David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
