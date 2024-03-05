All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
IndyCar St. Petersburg

Dale Coyne Racing finalises 2024 IndyCar line-up

Dale Coyne Racing has announced its driver line-up for the 2024 IndyCar campaign, with Colin Braun, Jack Harvey and Nolan Siegel joining its roster.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Jack Harvey, Nolan Siegel, Colin Braun, Dale Coyne Racing

Jack Harvey, Nolan Siegel, Colin Braun, Dale Coyne Racing

Harvey, the only IndyCar veteran amongst the trio with 79 career starts, will pilot the #18 Honda for 14 rounds, including this weekend’s Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

The Briton has a single podium finish to his name at the Indianapolis road course in 2019 with Meyer-Shank Racing, and joins Coyne after two seasons at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

“I’m thrilled to join Dale Coyne Racing for this season,” said Harvey, 30.

“I want to thank Dale, INVST and many other supporters for giving me this opportunity to return to the NTT IndyCar Series and continue this journey.

“St Pete has always been a city, and circuit, that I have loved and it’s great to have the opportunity to start this new chapter at one of my favourite events.”

Sportscar ace Braun, who tested with the team last weekend at Sebring International Raceway, will be tasked with driving both the #18 and Rick Ware Racing-partnered #51 entries.

Braun, who won the Daytona 24 Hours last season, will continue competing full-time in the IMSA SportsCar Championship LMP2 class this season, but will be in the #51 Honda this weekend alongside Harvey and be competing in the $1 Million Challenge at Thermal Club.

Other events remain unconfirmed.

“I’m so pumped about doing my first two NTT IndyCar Series races at St. Petersburg and Thermal Club with Dale Coyne Racing with RWR,” said Braun, 35.

“I want to give a huge thank you to Dale. What an opportunity he gave me last week to get a taste of the Indy car in Sebring. It was so fun to drive.

“The folks at Honda and HRC also made me feel right at home. I can’t wait to get going in St. Pete.

“It’s a place I haven’t been to in a little bit so we’re definitely jumping off into the deep end but I’m looking forward to getting going on the street course, continuing to work with the team, a great group of people there, and I couldn’t be more excited and ready to get going on this challenge. It’s going to be a blast.”

The team will also have Siegel, who tested for the team at Homestead-Miami Speedway earlier in the off-season, in the #18 this year.

Last year’s Indy NXT Rookie of the Year remains a full-time driver in the developmental series in 2024 with HMD Motorsports but will take part in four non-conflicting races with Coyne.

The 19-year-old will be behind the wheel for the $1 Million Challenge at Thermal Club, the Grand Prix of Long Beach, the Streets of Toronto and an opportunity to qualify for his first Indianapolis 500 in May.

“I’m super excited to be joining Dale Coyne Racing for Thermal, Long Beach, the Indianapolis 500 and Toronto in the 18 car this season,” said Siegel.

“It’s a lifelong dream come true for me to be racing in the NTT IndyCar Series.

“I can’t wait to make the most of this opportunity. Huge thank you to Dale, everyone at the team and everyone that has been a part of my career up until now that’s helped get me here. Thermal is right around the corner. We’re going to get to work, and I can’t wait to get back in the car.”

In addition to revealing its drivers, after David Malukas (now at Arrow McLaren SP) and Sting Ray Robb (who has signed for AJ Foyt Enterprises), the team also announced that it has added veteran engineer Steve Newey as lead engineer for its #51 entry.

Newey’s experience includes successful race winning results in IndyCar, Formula 1, NASCAR, and sportscar racing.

He’s picked up victories and championships with such accomplished drivers as Bobby Rahal, Michael Andretti, Dan Wheldon, Marco Andretti and Al Unser Jr., to name a few.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete
Next article Arrow McLaren confirms Ilott for IndyCar season opener

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
How Grosjean is shaping up for his latest fresh start in IndyCar

How Grosjean is shaping up for his latest fresh start in IndyCar

IndyCar
How Grosjean is shaping up for his latest fresh start in IndyCar How Grosjean is shaping up for his latest fresh start in IndyCar
Ilott sees "opportunity" in Arrow McLaren stand-in shot at IndyCar 2024 opener

Ilott sees "opportunity" in Arrow McLaren stand-in shot at IndyCar 2024 opener

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Ilott sees "opportunity" in Arrow McLaren stand-in shot at IndyCar 2024 opener Ilott sees "opportunity" in Arrow McLaren stand-in shot at IndyCar 2024 opener
IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete

IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete
Jack Harvey
More from
Jack Harvey
IndyCar 2023 season review: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

IndyCar 2023 season review: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

IndyCar
Laguna Seca
IndyCar 2023 season review: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing IndyCar 2023 season review: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Rahal squad facing loss of car in last-chance Indy 500 qualifying

Rahal squad facing loss of car in last-chance Indy 500 qualifying

IndyCar
Indy 500
Rahal squad facing loss of car in last-chance Indy 500 qualifying Rahal squad facing loss of car in last-chance Indy 500 qualifying
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Dale Coyne Racing
More from
Dale Coyne Racing
Romain Grosjean cautions early expectations to win with JHR

Romain Grosjean cautions early expectations to win with JHR

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Romain Grosjean cautions early expectations to win with JHR Romain Grosjean cautions early expectations to win with JHR
Malukas suffers fractured hand after mountain biking incident

Malukas suffers fractured hand after mountain biking incident

IndyCar
Malukas suffers fractured hand after mountain biking incident Malukas suffers fractured hand after mountain biking incident
IndyCar 2023 season review: Dale Coyne Racing

IndyCar 2023 season review: Dale Coyne Racing

IndyCar
IndyCar 2023 season review: Dale Coyne Racing IndyCar 2023 season review: Dale Coyne Racing

Latest news

Hamilton: Parental involvement in F1 driver career is “thin line to walk”

Hamilton: Parental involvement in F1 driver career is “thin line to walk”

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Hamilton: Parental involvement in F1 driver career is “thin line to walk” Hamilton: Parental involvement in F1 driver career is “thin line to walk”
Verstappen: No reason to leave Red Bull F1 team despite father’s Horner fears

Verstappen: No reason to leave Red Bull F1 team despite father’s Horner fears

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Verstappen: No reason to leave Red Bull F1 team despite father’s Horner fears Verstappen: No reason to leave Red Bull F1 team despite father’s Horner fears
Hamilton: F1 has reached a “pivotal moment” after off-track controversies

Hamilton: F1 has reached a “pivotal moment” after off-track controversies

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Hamilton: F1 has reached a “pivotal moment” after off-track controversies Hamilton: F1 has reached a “pivotal moment” after off-track controversies
Audi set to complete Sauber F1 takeover

Audi set to complete Sauber F1 takeover

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Audi set to complete Sauber F1 takeover Audi set to complete Sauber F1 takeover

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe