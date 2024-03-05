Dale Coyne Racing finalises 2024 IndyCar line-up

Harvey, the only IndyCar veteran amongst the trio with 79 career starts, will pilot the #18 Honda for 14 rounds, including this weekend’s Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

The Briton has a single podium finish to his name at the Indianapolis road course in 2019 with Meyer-Shank Racing, and joins Coyne after two seasons at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

“I’m thrilled to join Dale Coyne Racing for this season,” said Harvey, 30.

“I want to thank Dale, INVST and many other supporters for giving me this opportunity to return to the NTT IndyCar Series and continue this journey.

“St Pete has always been a city, and circuit, that I have loved and it’s great to have the opportunity to start this new chapter at one of my favourite events.”

Sportscar ace Braun, who tested with the team last weekend at Sebring International Raceway, will be tasked with driving both the #18 and Rick Ware Racing-partnered #51 entries.

Braun, who won the Daytona 24 Hours last season, will continue competing full-time in the IMSA SportsCar Championship LMP2 class this season, but will be in the #51 Honda this weekend alongside Harvey and be competing in the $1 Million Challenge at Thermal Club.

Other events remain unconfirmed.

“I’m so pumped about doing my first two NTT IndyCar Series races at St. Petersburg and Thermal Club with Dale Coyne Racing with RWR,” said Braun, 35.

“I want to give a huge thank you to Dale. What an opportunity he gave me last week to get a taste of the Indy car in Sebring. It was so fun to drive.

“The folks at Honda and HRC also made me feel right at home. I can’t wait to get going in St. Pete.

“It’s a place I haven’t been to in a little bit so we’re definitely jumping off into the deep end but I’m looking forward to getting going on the street course, continuing to work with the team, a great group of people there, and I couldn’t be more excited and ready to get going on this challenge. It’s going to be a blast.”

The team will also have Siegel, who tested for the team at Homestead-Miami Speedway earlier in the off-season, in the #18 this year.

Last year’s Indy NXT Rookie of the Year remains a full-time driver in the developmental series in 2024 with HMD Motorsports but will take part in four non-conflicting races with Coyne.

The 19-year-old will be behind the wheel for the $1 Million Challenge at Thermal Club, the Grand Prix of Long Beach, the Streets of Toronto and an opportunity to qualify for his first Indianapolis 500 in May.

“I’m super excited to be joining Dale Coyne Racing for Thermal, Long Beach, the Indianapolis 500 and Toronto in the 18 car this season,” said Siegel.

“It’s a lifelong dream come true for me to be racing in the NTT IndyCar Series.

“I can’t wait to make the most of this opportunity. Huge thank you to Dale, everyone at the team and everyone that has been a part of my career up until now that’s helped get me here. Thermal is right around the corner. We’re going to get to work, and I can’t wait to get back in the car.”

In addition to revealing its drivers, after David Malukas (now at Arrow McLaren SP) and Sting Ray Robb (who has signed for AJ Foyt Enterprises), the team also announced that it has added veteran engineer Steve Newey as lead engineer for its #51 entry.

Newey’s experience includes successful race winning results in IndyCar, Formula 1, NASCAR, and sportscar racing.

He’s picked up victories and championships with such accomplished drivers as Bobby Rahal, Michael Andretti, Dan Wheldon, Marco Andretti and Al Unser Jr., to name a few.