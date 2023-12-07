IndyCar delays official launch of hybrid to after Indy 500
The IndyCar Series has announced it has delayed the planned race debut of its new hybrid engines until after the Indianapolis 500 next May.
The 2.2-litre twin turbocharged V-6 engine fitted with hybrid technology was originally planned to be ready by the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on 10 March, and rigorous on-track testing of hybrid components has been conducted for over a year.
Over the last three months, there have been 15,256 miles of testing logged with the new power unit among 13 IndyCar drivers representing Andretti Global, Arrow McLaren, Chip Ganassi Racing and Team Penske.
But despite the progress, IndyCar has opted to delay its introduction until the second half of the season, with an official launch date to be announced at a later time.
Additional testing and continued development of the hybrid package will continue throughout the winter and spring months ahead of the first race in 2024.
“The partnership between Chevrolet and Honda has been phenomenal,” IndyCar President Jay Frye said.
“The IndyCar-specific hybrid power unit is dynamic and an engineering marvel, and we’re completely committed to its successful introduction next season.”
The combination of Chevrolet and Honda are working in collaboration for the first-of-its-kind hybrid unit. Testing has been taking place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the oval and road course, as well as the Milwaukee Mile, St. Louis oval known as Gateway, Barber Motorsports Park, Road America and Sebring International Raceway.
Photo by: IndyCar Series
Alexander Rossi participating in Indianapolis 500 Hybrid Testing
IndyCar says the hybrid power unit “will enhance the racing action with additional horsepower and further the series’ efforts to deliver the most competitive motorsport on the planet. The new powerplant unit will feature additional overtake (push-to-pass) options, ultimately giving IndyCar Series drivers more choices and control – enhancing the on-track competition and excitement.”
The hybrid system is made up of the Motor Generator Unit (MGU) and Energy Storage System (ESS), both of which fit inside the bellhousing, located between the engine and gearbox.
Additionally, IndyCar says that “multiple strategies for regeneration and deployment have been tested as the power unit builds and transmits energy through the MGU before being saved in the ultracapacitor ESS.”
The additional horsepower is deployed through the same motor generator, which is different to the traditional push-to-pass system. The hybrid power unit will not have a restriction on total time usage over the course of a race.
