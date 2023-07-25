Subscribe
Previous / Palou “not comfortable” with IndyCar points lead after Newgarden wins Next / Is the IndyCar title fight really just an illusion?
IndyCar / Iowa II News

Arrow McLaren drivers mystified by Iowa IndyCar pace variation

Arrow McLaren’s trio of IndyCar drivers were left confused by their speed across the Iowa weekend, with Pato O’Ward salvaging a podium but nowhere near repeating his 2022 win here.

Charles Bradley
By:
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

O’Ward finished third in Saturday’s opening race at the 7/8-mile short oval, having been the only McLaren driver to qualify in the top 10 for either race.

After Race 1, O’Ward said of Team Penske’s dominating cars: “They were specifically strong in getting through traffic, and I would get stuck. I wasn't able to really place the car where I needed to in order to get by some of the slow cars.

“I'm obviously happy with [a podium], but considering how much pace we had here last year, it was a bit of like, ‘Where is it?’”

In Sunday’s race, he could only finish 10th and was left exasperated by his car’s handling, adding that he was simply happy to keep it out of the wall.

“I don't have an explanation for what happened today,” he shrugged. “We obviously went the wrong way, at least that's what it seems like.

“The team is going to see if we missed in that transfer from yesterday. You come into these weekends knowing where you usually have been in the past, and with a chance to be able to kind of bounce back, and obviously today it feels like we threw that away.

“I don't have an explanation for that, and I don't think any of us really know why. It felt like it was the right direction, and I'm just confused.”

Team-mate Felix Rosenqvist suffered quite the reversal of fortunes, struggling badly on Saturday and then being in the hunt for victory until the final restart on Sunday.

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

“Big shout out to the team,” he said. “We were scratching our heads a bit after yesterday's race, so it was a hell of a turnaround. We had a lot of speed here, and a few mega stints to push from P16 to finishing P4.”

McLaren’s race director Gavin Ward explained: “We found a mechanical issue on Felix's car [on Saturday evening] that affected the handling. Felix then showed some speed here today, and he was right in the fight there until the end for the win.”

Of his other cars, he added: “Pato was right up there for the first half of the race. Then, all of a sudden, seemed to struggle with the rear. We'll have to look into why.

“It seemed like Alexander [Rossi's] car went the same way, too – loose with the balance. Around here, that's pretty tough to handle, so he did a good job bringing it home in one piece.”

Rossi struggled for pace all weekend and finished the double-header races in 10th and 15th.

“This was pretty much a lost weekend for us,” he stated. “With it being a double-header, double points, we needed to capitalise here, and it just didn’t happen.

“We were outside the window and just didn’t have the pace we needed to compete. We have a lot to look into before Nashville.

“We’re all hungry for more than what it showed this weekend.”

shares
comments

Palou “not comfortable” with IndyCar points lead after Newgarden wins

Is the IndyCar title fight really just an illusion?
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Is the IndyCar title fight really just an illusion?

Is the IndyCar title fight really just an illusion?

IndyCar
Iowa II

Is the IndyCar title fight really just an illusion? Is the IndyCar title fight really just an illusion?

Palou “not comfortable” with IndyCar points lead after Newgarden wins

Palou “not comfortable” with IndyCar points lead after Newgarden wins

IndyCar
Iowa II

Palou “not comfortable” with IndyCar points lead after Newgarden wins Palou “not comfortable” with IndyCar points lead after Newgarden wins

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Alexander Rossi More
Alexander Rossi
Rossi shocked by bizarre failure as McLaren’s Rosenqvist scramble pays off

Rossi shocked by bizarre failure as McLaren’s Rosenqvist scramble pays off

IndyCar
Toronto

Rossi shocked by bizarre failure as McLaren’s Rosenqvist scramble pays off Rossi shocked by bizarre failure as McLaren’s Rosenqvist scramble pays off

Rossi: IndyCar rivals are “taking the piss” by jumping starts

Rossi: IndyCar rivals are “taking the piss” by jumping starts

IndyCar
Road America

Rossi: IndyCar rivals are “taking the piss” by jumping starts Rossi: IndyCar rivals are “taking the piss” by jumping starts

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Arrow McLaren SP More
Arrow McLaren SP
How top IndyCar stars were stung by late Toronto fuel drama

How top IndyCar stars were stung by late Toronto fuel drama

IndyCar
Toronto

How top IndyCar stars were stung by late Toronto fuel drama How top IndyCar stars were stung by late Toronto fuel drama

Tony Kanaan joins Arrow McLaren as IndyCar special advisor

Tony Kanaan joins Arrow McLaren as IndyCar special advisor

IndyCar

Tony Kanaan joins Arrow McLaren as IndyCar special advisor Tony Kanaan joins Arrow McLaren as IndyCar special advisor

Could IndyCar’s top team lose its standout 2023 drivers?

Could IndyCar’s top team lose its standout 2023 drivers?

IndyCar

Could IndyCar’s top team lose its standout 2023 drivers? Could IndyCar’s top team lose its standout 2023 drivers?

Latest news

Mercedes switching F1 car development focus to pure performance

Mercedes switching F1 car development focus to pure performance

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Mercedes switching F1 car development focus to pure performance Mercedes switching F1 car development focus to pure performance

F1 to increase ties with F1 Academy in 2024 through nominated drivers, liveries

F1 to increase ties with F1 Academy in 2024 through nominated drivers, liveries

F1 Formula 1

F1 to increase ties with F1 Academy in 2024 through nominated drivers, liveries F1 to increase ties with F1 Academy in 2024 through nominated drivers, liveries

Alpine: New car floor for F1 Belgian GP will be a “significant step”

Alpine: New car floor for F1 Belgian GP will be a “significant step”

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Alpine: New car floor for F1 Belgian GP will be a “significant step” Alpine: New car floor for F1 Belgian GP will be a “significant step”

Is the IndyCar title fight really just an illusion?

Is the IndyCar title fight really just an illusion?

INDY IndyCar
Iowa II

Is the IndyCar title fight really just an illusion? Is the IndyCar title fight really just an illusion?

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe