Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / O’Ward optimistic about Rossi and that McLaren IndyCar DNFs can be reduced Next / Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows
IndyCar News

Armstrong admits sense of urgency to impress as IndyCar rookie

Ex-Formula 2 racer Marcus Armstrong says he needs to "do well immediately" in IndyCar because Chip Ganassi Racing’s personnel have shared so much information with him.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Armstrong admits sense of urgency to impress as IndyCar rookie

Armstrong will drive the #11 Ganassi on the 12 road and street courses on the 2023 IndyCar schedule, with Takuma Sato taking over the ride on the five ovals.

The 22-year-old New Zealander says he has already been impressed by the outlook and approach of the 14-time IndyCar champions.

“Everyone has been giving me more information than I could have ever imagined really,” he said. “So open with everything and how they approach things. I've been genuinely impressed by the organisation, just the strategic point of view that Chip Ganassi Racing has. It's really quite remarkable. I can understand why they've had so much success.”

However, Armstrong admitted that he has no option but to get up to speed immediately.

“I think fundamentally I need to get on it straightaway,” he said. “I have all the information in the world really. Obviously [Alex Palou] has won a championship, Scott [Dixon] has won more than a couple, Marcus [Ericsson] won the Indy 500. It's a very accomplished group. I have all the information to learn from, which is really cool.

“I just need to hit the ground running, do well immediately. That's my target, to maximise myself from the beginning. Obviously I understand how competitive this championship is, and I need to learn a new car with limited test days. But that's part of the challenge.

“The organisation and the strategic view that Ganassi has I think is going to help me for that.”

Marcus Armstrong, Hitech Grand Prix

Marcus Armstrong, Hitech Grand Prix

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Armstrong also spoke with admiration about the depth and experience within the Ganassi team.

“It's funny when I talk to people around the [raceshop], they talk about when they arrived at Chip Ganassi Racing. I was like, ‘I wasn't born yet, but cool…’. A lot of people have been there forever. So much experience, so much knowledge. I'm a fan of the sport as well as a driver, so I like to learn everyone's stories.

“My teammates – I haven't really spent much time with them, but just to understand where they came from, how they sort of grew as drivers is really interesting to me. The engineers, as well. They all have a lot of history. Certainly my engineer [Eric Cowdin] has been there, done that. I draw inspiration from that.”

Read Also:

Asked about the culture shock of motorsport in America compared with Europe, Armstrong replied: “I think that everyone is very open. It seems like racing is a lifestyle as opposed to a job. That was sort of my first impression, which is a real positive thing.

"There's no such thing as work hours. If you need to stay in the office ’til 10, you stay in the office ’til 10, and no one is going to ask questions. That's really quite unique. Again, it's something that excites me because everyone is as committed as I am, I feel.”

Armstrong said that he plans to parlay his road/street course ride into a full-time IndyCar campaign.

“As a racing driver, I'd love to be doing everything,” he said. “It's certainly my target in the future to be doing the full season. But at the moment I'm fairly happy with how it's panned out. It's sort of the perfect way to introduce myself into this championship and work my way to a full campaign.”

shares
comments
O’Ward optimistic about Rossi and that McLaren IndyCar DNFs can be reduced
Previous article

O’Ward optimistic about Rossi and that McLaren IndyCar DNFs can be reduced
Next article

Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows

Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows
Le Mans

Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows

O’Ward optimistic about Rossi and that McLaren IndyCar DNFs can be reduced
IndyCar

O’Ward optimistic about Rossi and that McLaren IndyCar DNFs can be reduced

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

More
Marcus Armstrong
Armstrong joins Ganassi for IndyCar road and street courses
IndyCar

Armstrong joins Ganassi for IndyCar road and street courses

F2 drivers Vips, Armstrong to test IndyCars at Sebring
IndyCar

F2 drivers Vips, Armstrong to test IndyCars at Sebring

How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Plus
FIA F2

How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

Chip Ganassi Racing More
Chip Ganassi Racing
Bourdais “surprised” Cadillac was beaten on pace in Daytona 24 Hours Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Bourdais “surprised” Cadillac was beaten on pace in Daytona 24 Hours

61 cars make Daytona 24 Hours “like a gymkhana”, says Bourdais Roar Before The 24
IMSA

61 cars make Daytona 24 Hours “like a gymkhana”, says Bourdais

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus
IndyCar

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Latest news

Double F1 race winner Jean Pierre Jabouille has died
Formula 1 Formula 1

Double F1 race winner Jean Pierre Jabouille has died

Former French Formula 1 driver Jean-Pierre Jabouille has died on Thursday at age 80, French media have reported.

IMSA champion Jarvis to contest full ELMS season with United Autosports
European Le Mans European Le Mans

IMSA champion Jarvis to contest full ELMS season with United Autosports

Reigning IMSA Sportscar Championship title-winner Oliver Jarvis will contest the European Le Mans Series with United Autosports alongside Formula 2 convert Marino Sato, in addition to the World Endurance Championship.

20 years on: Porsche’s 911 GT Daytona 24 Hours giant-killing relived
IMSA IMSA

20 years on: Porsche’s 911 GT Daytona 24 Hours giant-killing relived

IMSA’s new GTP class for LMDh cars had a more auspicious debut last weekend than the Daytona Prototypes that arrived in 2003. Back then, they were humbled by a GT Porsche 911, which won the Floridian sportscar classic by nine laps.

Entries open for the 2023 Williams Autosport Engineer of the Future Award story
Autosport Awards Autosport Awards

Entries open for the 2023 Williams Autosport Engineer of the Future Award story

Entries have opened for the 2023 Williams Autosport Engineer of the Future Award, with budding motorsport engineers invited to apply for the revamped prize.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Plus

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

It’s 30 years since Mansell won the Formula 1 world title and then headed off to do battle in America. Here are his best races – and the Briton’s memories of them

Formula 1
Dec 25, 2022
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.