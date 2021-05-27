Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Dixon: “We haven’t seen a true picture” in Indy 500 practice Next / Podcast: Power: I’d give up my 2018 Indy 500 prize money to win again
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Andretti has “thought about” quitting IndyCar if he wins Indy 500

By:

Marco Andretti has admitted retiring from IndyCar is a possibility should he win the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

Andretti has “thought about” quitting IndyCar if he wins Indy 500

The son of Michael Andretti and grandson of Mario Andretti took the decision this year to give up running full-time in IndyCar, to explore other opportunities, including competing in Tony Stewart’s new SRX series.

Asked if, should he find his way victory circle on Sunday, he would “drop the mic” and declare that’s it, Andretti replied: “I’ve thought about that. I think when you’re able to do that, there’s a lot of opportunities that might arise and I would have to just game plan it at that point.

“If a unique one comes with a great offer that’s hard to turn down, you take it. That’s why I can’t give you a definitive answer. I don’t know. We’ll see.

“That would be a good problem to have, good decision to make.”

Andretti has had several strong runs at Indy, accumulating four top-three finishes, but has never been closer to winning than in his rookie year, 2006. On that occasion, Sam Hornish Jr passed him for the lead on the final lap on the run to the twin-checkers, Andretti losing by just 0.0635s, the third-closest winning margin in Indy 500 history.

Top 10: Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more

Last August, Andretti won pole position but was outdragged by Dixon at the start of the race and never led a lap, on his way to 13th place. This year Andretti has qualified only 25th but said he prefers this scenario because his car feels strong in race trim after the team discovered what had been dragging his speed down through practice and qualifying.

“We’re lucky we made the race,” he said. “We found an issue after qualifying. We changed everything mechanically in the car, and the whole week I was saying ‘There’s something aero that’s dominating the car,’ and it doesn’t matter what we change, it’s the same characteristics, the same speed and we’re just slow.

“Then we found it was the floor. We changed the floor and picked up downforce and lost drag, and we were right back in the game. So I was bummed we qualified where we did but I’m super confident after Sunday with the race car. I feel way better about the race this year than when I was on pole last year. So if I had to pick, I’d rather be in this scenario.”

Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda

Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

He later expanded on last week’s troubles, recalling: “I never even doubted it. Even Dad and I in our meeting every night, we were saying, ‘There’s something wrong, there’s something wrong’. And we couldn’t find it. The engine actually lost an injector and we put a new engine in, and I was saying, ‘it’s aerodynamic’. So we found the floor was actually broken and that’s something that comes with experience, something that I was able to say, ‘it’s aerodynamic’ and shift the focus towards that. Because I would probably have raced that floor if I was a rookie and I don’t know anything else.

“But we found it and we lined up Sunday [for post-qualifying practice] and we have a car that can win the race all of a sudden. I wasn’t even looking at speeds and we were in the top 10 again, whereas in the week I had been getting tows that should have put me a mile-an-hour clear of anybody and I was 20-something. We were carrying out more drag and less downforce and you put [the new floor on] and it’s no magic.

“So I’m bummed that we don’t have track position but happy we made the race and we can play, and now we can really play.”

Read Also:

Andretti also praised his race engineer for this year, Eric Bretzman, who is the team’s technical director.

“We have a pretty good operation here. If you look last year where we were weak, in this race in particular, we changed the engine and we lost the [speed that earned us pole]. As soon as we lined up on Carb Day, I knew I was out of the race. And then pitstops did the rest of it.

“And [Bretzman] is just a natural, a really smart guy. He worked with Scott [Dixon] a lot. And him and I do most of our work by text, because him and I have so much experience.”

shares
comments

Related video

Dixon: “We haven’t seen a true picture” in Indy 500 practice

Previous article

Dixon: “We haven’t seen a true picture” in Indy 500 practice

Next article

Podcast: Power: I’d give up my 2018 Indy 500 prize money to win again

Podcast: Power: I’d give up my 2018 Indy 500 prize money to win again
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Drivers Marco Andretti
Teams Andretti Autosport , Andretti Herta with Marco Andretti & Curb-Agajanian
Author David Malsher

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

18h
2
Formula 1

How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

1h
3
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

2d
4
Formula 1

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans

2h
5
Formula 1

The day Ron Dennis told Enrique Bernoldi his F1 fortune

18h
Latest news
Podcast: Power: I’d give up my 2018 Indy 500 prize money to win again
INDY

Podcast: Power: I’d give up my 2018 Indy 500 prize money to win again

14h
Andretti has “thought about” quitting IndyCar if he wins Indy 500
INDY

Andretti has “thought about” quitting IndyCar if he wins Indy 500

16h
Dixon: “We haven’t seen a true picture” in Indy 500 practice
INDY

Dixon: “We haven’t seen a true picture” in Indy 500 practice

19h
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
INDY

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

May 27, 2021
Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
INDY

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

May 27, 2021
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
22h

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

David Malsher More
David Malsher
Dixon: “We haven’t seen a true picture” in Indy 500 practice Indy 500
IndyCar

Dixon: “We haven’t seen a true picture” in Indy 500 practice

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved Indy 500
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

More
Marco Andretti
Andretti keeps BMW FE powertrain for 2021-22 after manufacturer exit
Formula E

Andretti keeps BMW FE powertrain for 2021-22 after manufacturer exit

How Andretti is planning for life after BMW Plus
Formula E

How Andretti is planning for life after BMW

Hinchcliffe: Andretti team will be fast from start of IndyCar season
IndyCar

Hinchcliffe: Andretti team will be fast from start of IndyCar season

Andretti Autosport More
Andretti Autosport
Herta extends Andretti Autosport contract to stay in IndyCar until 2023
IndyCar

Herta extends Andretti Autosport contract to stay in IndyCar until 2023

Stefan Wilson plans to apply lessons learned from Justin for Indy 500
IndyCar

Stefan Wilson plans to apply lessons learned from Justin for Indy 500

Andretti adds sixth Indy 500 entry, Wilson to drive Indy 500
IndyCar

Andretti adds sixth Indy 500 entry, Wilson to drive

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 27, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals Plus

How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals

Colton Herta's dominant IndyCar win on the streets of St. Petersburg confirmed what rivals have long-suspected - that the second-generation racer is destined for stardom. But it was Herta's comments afterwards that gave perhaps the most interesting insight into a driver that will be around for a long time to come

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival? Plus

How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? DAVID MALSHER-LOPEZ investigates Palou's potential

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans? Plus

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

IndyCar's gold standard teams Ganassi and Penske are set for another slugfest beginning this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park. A poor start to the first season with the new aeroscreen left Josef Newgarden with too much ground to make up on Scott Dixon in the title chase, but his strong end to 2020 suggests a battle royale lies ahead...

IndyCar
Apr 16, 2021
The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021 Plus

The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021

From rookies arriving with big reputations to veterans who still have the fire and an F1-linked squad pushing to join the big leagues, IndyCar has it all this year. Here are six of the key storylines to keep track of

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed Plus

The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed

Often unfairly characterised as a car-breaker, judged for his lack of an Indianapolis 500 win and a disappointing part-season of Formula 1 in 1993, Michael Andretti was highly respected by his rivals and only thwarted greater success by ill-fortune. When it all came together in 1991, he was a truly formidable force

IndyCar
Mar 6, 2021

Trending Today

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans

The day Ron Dennis told Enrique Bernoldi his F1 fortune
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Ron Dennis told Enrique Bernoldi his F1 fortune

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Marquez “considered” pausing MotoGP comeback after Jerez
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “considered” pausing MotoGP comeback after Jerez

Italian MotoGP: Vinales tops first practice on return to Mugello
MotoGP MotoGP

Italian MotoGP: Vinales tops first practice on return to Mugello

Latest news

Podcast: Power: I’d give up my 2018 Indy 500 prize money to win again
IndyCar IndyCar

Podcast: Power: I’d give up my 2018 Indy 500 prize money to win again

Andretti has “thought about” quitting IndyCar if he wins Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

Andretti has “thought about” quitting IndyCar if he wins Indy 500

Dixon: “We haven’t seen a true picture” in Indy 500 practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon: “We haven’t seen a true picture” in Indy 500 practice

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.