IndyCar / Indy 500 News

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Scott Dixon will start the 105th Indianapolis 500 from pole position after topping the fast nine qualifying session from Colton Herta. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

The reigning IndyCar champion and 2008 Indy 500 winner produced a stunning run in the pole position shootout last Sunday to produce an average of 231.685mph over his four laps to edge out Andretti Autosport’s Herta by only 0.03mph.

Rinus VeeKay and Ed Carpenter both put in eye-catching qualifying performances to grab third and fourth respectively for the Ed Carpenter Racing squad, pushing 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan into fifth place for the Chip Ganassi Racing squad.

Kanaan’s team-mate Alex Palou completed the second row in sixth place, with two former winners in Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014) and Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002 and 2009) taking a spot on the third row in seventh and eighth respectively.

Former Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson completed the fast nine contenders and qualified in ninth place for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Full starting grid for the 2021 Indy 500:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap Mph
1 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 2'35.383   231.685
2 United States Colton Herta Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian 2'35.403 0.019 231.655
3 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 2'35.500 0.116 231.511
4 United States Ed Carpenter United States Ed Carpenter Racing 2'35.504 0.121 231.504
5 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States Chip Ganassi Racing 2'35.822 0.439 231.032
6 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 2'36.103 0.720 230.616
7 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 2'36.182 0.799 230.499
8 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 2'36.280 0.896 230.355
9 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 2'36.305 0.921 230.318
10 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 2'35.813 0.429 231.046
11 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 2'35.814 0.431 231.044
12 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP 2'35.936 0.552 230.864
13 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi Dale Coyne Racing with RWR 2'35.948 0.564 230.846
14 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP 2'36.016 0.633 230.744
15 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2'36.041 0.658 230.708
16 Canada James Hinchcliffe Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 2'36.139 0.755 230.563
17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 2'36.143 0.759 230.557
18 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2'36.168 0.784 230.521
19 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 2'36.231 0.847 230.427
20 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 2'36.392 1.008 230.191
21 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 2'36.473 1.089 230.071
22 United States J.R. Hildebrand United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 2'36.535 1.151 229.980
23 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2'36.556 1.172 229.949
24 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya Arrow McLaren SP 2'36.596 1.212 229.891
25 United States Marco Andretti Andretti Herta-Haupert with Marco & Curb-Agajanian 2'36.608 1.225 229.872
26 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 2'36.673 1.289 229.778
27 France Sébastien Bourdais United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 2'36.696 1.312 229.744
28 United Kingdom Stefan Wilson United States Andretti Autosport 2'36.716 1.332 229.714
29 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 2'36.919 1.535 229.417
30 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 2'37.671 2.288 228.323
31 United States Sage Karam United States Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 2'37.098 1.714 229.156
32 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 2'37.290 1.906 228.876
33 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Paretta Autosport 2'37.650 2.266 228.353
View full results

When is the Indy 500?

Date: Sunday 30th May 2021
Start time: 4:00pm BST, 11:00am local time

The 2021 Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which also acts as the sixth round of the 2021 IndyCar season, gets underway at 11am local time (4pm BST) on Sunday 30th May.

How can I watch the Indy 500?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights for IndyCar, with the Indy 500 shown live on Sky Sports F1. Pre-race coverage will be starting at 3:45pm BST ahead of the race start at 4:00pm BST.

Sky will broadcast the entire race live including the initial post-race reaction.

· Channel: Sky Sports F1

· Date: Sunday 30th May 2021

· Start time: 3:45pm BST

When can I watch the highlights?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports is also broadcasting highlights of the Indy 500 at 9:00pm BST on Tuesday 1st June on Sky Sports F1. The full programme will run for one hour, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction.

The highlights will also be repeated during the week on the Sky Sports F1 channel.

· Channel: Sky Sports F1

· Date: Tuesday 1st June 2021

· Start time: 9:00pm BST

 

Weather forecast for the Indy 500

Current weather forecasts predict sunny conditions for the start of the Indy 500, with cloud cover building as the race progresses, but a low possibility of rain on race day. The temperature is expected to be 16 degrees Celsius for the start of the race and rising to 20 degrees Celsius by the finish.

How many laps is the Indy 500?

The race is scheduled to complete 200 laps of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, covering a total race distance of 500 miles.

Will there be fans at the 2021 Indy 500?

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s Indy 500 spectator attendance allowance is currently capped at 40% of the regular full capacity – estimated to be 135,000 fans on race day – after consultation with state and local health officials and approval from the Marion County Public Health Department.

All fans will need to adhere to strict health and safety protocols at the track, including face coverings worn, temperature checks on entry to the venue and social distancing measures.

