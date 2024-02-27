Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

The addition of the 21-year-old British racer sees Abel’s program expand to three entries, which also features veteran Jacob Abel and another incoming rookie in Yuven Sundaramoorthy.

Mason comes into this venture after significant experience throughout the European junior formula ranks, including eight starts last season in Formula 2. He has also amassed four wins in 32 starts over the past two years in the Euroformula Open Championship.

“I’m really looking forward to racing in Indy NXT by Firestone with Abel Motorsports this season,” said Mason, who also spent three years competing in British F3.

This will be Mason’s introduction to racing in North America.

“It’s another chapter in my career, now racing in the States for the first time, so it’s going to be a new experience and challenge for me, but I can’t wait to get started and do it with Abel Motorsports,” Mason said.

“I am really looking forward to experiencing the American racing culture and to get to experience the corkscrew at Laguna (Seca), which looks mega.

“Overall, my goal for 2024 is to work hard with Abel Motorsports to extract the best performance and succeed together.”

Team owner Bill Abel expressed his enthusiasm with adding Mason and the immediate expectations it brings.

“We’re all very excited to have Josh Mason join us at Abel Motorsports for the 2024 Indy NXT by Firestone season,” said Abel.

“I expect Josh to be a contender in each of the races in the INDY NXT championship and of course, to be in the championship hunt.”

Mason will get his first-ever taste of Indy NXT machinery in the season-opening weekend on the Streets of St. Petersburg March 8-10.