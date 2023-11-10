Subscribe
IMSA
News

WTR Andretti adds IMSA GTD effort for 2024 with Lamborghini

Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti will expand its IMSA SportsCar Championship presence next year to run a full season entry in the GTD category with a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2.

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Updated
#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06: Michael Andretti and Wayne Taylor

As WTRAndretti scales up its GTP class commitments to run a second Acura ARX-06 for Louis Deletraz and Jordan Taylor, alongside returning pair Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor, the squad will also expand its involvement in the pro-am GTD class.

It partnered with Racers Edge Motorsports to run an Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 at the 2022 Sebring 12 Hours, which expanded into a full-time entrant in 2023.

WTRAndretti will now run a GTD car on its own, and expands its relationship with Lamborghini from the Super Trofeo North America series in which it has won the Pro class title for the past two seasons.

Its championship-winning pair Danny Formal and Kyle Marcelli will now step up IMSA GTD for the full season, having joined Ashton Harrison in the Racers Edge Acura at selected rounds in 2023.

“We’re really excited that Lamborghini has come to us and regarded us as a team that is worthy of a factory programme,” said Wayne Taylor, team principal of Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti.

“Danny Formal and Kyle Marcelli will be doing the full season. We’ve got a long history with Lamborghini with us running four cars a year in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series, so there’s a great relationship already built.

“Like I always said, everything to do with success in motorsport, is to be able to have people you can communicate with and build relationships with, so very excited about that with Lamborghini.”

#93 Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR Acura NSX GT3: Ashton Harrison, Danny Formal, Kyle Marcelli

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#93 Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR Acura NSX GT3: Ashton Harrison, Danny Formal, Kyle Marcelli

Additional drivers and the livery will be announced in the coming weeks.

WTRAndretti announced earlier this week that Toyota World Endurance Championship racer Brendon Hartley and Andretti IndyCar regular Colton Herta would join its GTP squad as third drivers at the endurance events.

Lamborghini will also be present in the GTP class next year with its new SC63 Hypercar run by Iron Lynx in the North American Endurance Cup rounds, although it is not planned to feature at Daytona.

Lamborghini head of motorsport Giorgio Sanna added: “We are particularly proud to start the GTD programme with WTRAndretti.

“We are cooperating with success with Wayne’s team since few years in our Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, supporting talent drivers like Danny and Kyle in their career, so we are very excited to have these drivers in our Huracán GT3 EVO 2 starting from Daytona!”

shares
comments
Previous article Daytona 24 winner Braun remains in IMSA with LMP2 deal after MSR exit
Joey Barnes
More
Joey Barnes
Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend IMSA GTD Pro title

Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend IMSA GTD Pro title

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend IMSA GTD Pro title Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend IMSA GTD Pro title

Friday favourite: The Brazilian duo that ended Penske's longest drought

Friday favourite: The Brazilian duo that ended Penske's longest drought

IndyCar

Friday favourite: The Brazilian duo that ended Penske's longest drought Friday favourite: The Brazilian duo that ended Penske's longest drought

Enzo Fittipaldi completes maiden IndyCar test at Sebring with brother

Enzo Fittipaldi completes maiden IndyCar test at Sebring with brother

IndyCar

Enzo Fittipaldi completes maiden IndyCar test at Sebring with brother Enzo Fittipaldi completes maiden IndyCar test at Sebring with brother

Andretti Autosport
More
Andretti Autosport
General Motors only interested in F1 entry with Andretti

General Motors only interested in F1 entry with Andretti

Formula 1

General Motors only interested in F1 entry with Andretti General Motors only interested in F1 entry with Andretti

Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season

Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season

Indy Lights
Laguna

Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season

Red Bull F1's Abu Dhabi FP1 invitation a "welcome surprise" for Dennis

Red Bull F1's Abu Dhabi FP1 invitation a "welcome surprise" for Dennis

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Red Bull F1's Abu Dhabi FP1 invitation a "welcome surprise" for Dennis Red Bull F1's Abu Dhabi FP1 invitation a "welcome surprise" for Dennis

Latest news

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Marquez dominant in sprint, Martin slashes Bagnaia's points lead

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Marquez dominant in sprint, Martin slashes Bagnaia's points lead

MGP MotoGP
Malaysian GP

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Marquez dominant in sprint, Martin slashes Bagnaia's points lead MotoGP Malaysian GP: Marquez dominant in sprint, Martin slashes Bagnaia's points lead

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole in thrilling qualifying

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole in thrilling qualifying

MGP MotoGP
Malaysian GP

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole in thrilling qualifying MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole in thrilling qualifying

Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend IMSA GTD Pro title

Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend IMSA GTD Pro title

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend IMSA GTD Pro title Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend IMSA GTD Pro title

Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races

Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe