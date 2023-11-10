WTR Andretti adds IMSA GTD effort for 2024 with Lamborghini

As WTRAndretti scales up its GTP class commitments to run a second Acura ARX-06 for Louis Deletraz and Jordan Taylor, alongside returning pair Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor, the squad will also expand its involvement in the pro-am GTD class.

It partnered with Racers Edge Motorsports to run an Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 at the 2022 Sebring 12 Hours, which expanded into a full-time entrant in 2023.

WTRAndretti will now run a GTD car on its own, and expands its relationship with Lamborghini from the Super Trofeo North America series in which it has won the Pro class title for the past two seasons.

Its championship-winning pair Danny Formal and Kyle Marcelli will now step up IMSA GTD for the full season, having joined Ashton Harrison in the Racers Edge Acura at selected rounds in 2023.

“We’re really excited that Lamborghini has come to us and regarded us as a team that is worthy of a factory programme,” said Wayne Taylor, team principal of Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti.

“Danny Formal and Kyle Marcelli will be doing the full season. We’ve got a long history with Lamborghini with us running four cars a year in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series, so there’s a great relationship already built.

“Like I always said, everything to do with success in motorsport, is to be able to have people you can communicate with and build relationships with, so very excited about that with Lamborghini.”

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #93 Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR Acura NSX GT3: Ashton Harrison, Danny Formal, Kyle Marcelli

Additional drivers and the livery will be announced in the coming weeks.

WTRAndretti announced earlier this week that Toyota World Endurance Championship racer Brendon Hartley and Andretti IndyCar regular Colton Herta would join its GTP squad as third drivers at the endurance events.

Lamborghini will also be present in the GTP class next year with its new SC63 Hypercar run by Iron Lynx in the North American Endurance Cup rounds, although it is not planned to feature at Daytona.

Lamborghini head of motorsport Giorgio Sanna added: “We are particularly proud to start the GTD programme with WTRAndretti.

“We are cooperating with success with Wayne’s team since few years in our Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, supporting talent drivers like Danny and Kyle in their career, so we are very excited to have these drivers in our Huracán GT3 EVO 2 starting from Daytona!”