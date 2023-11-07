Subscribe
IMSA
News

Hartley, Herta join WTR/Andretti for 2024 IMSA enduros

Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport has signed Brendon Hartley and Colton Herta for the endurance leg of the 2024 IMSA SportsCar Championship season.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
Published
#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque

Hartley, who clinched his fourth World Endurance Championship title last weekend in Bahrain, will team up with Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor in WTRAndretti’s #10 Acura ARX-06, while Herta will slot in beside Louis Deletraz and Jordan Taylor in the team’s second GTP entry next year.

Both Hartley and Herta will get to compete in all five Michelin Endurance Cup rounds next year, with the additional drivers for the Daytona 24 Hours to be announced in the coming weeks.

Hartley has already made two IMSA top class appearances for WTR, appearing at Petit Le Mans in 2022 before making a second outing at Daytona earlier this year.

The Kiwi is also an overall race winner in IMSA, having scored a shock victory at Road Atlanta in 2017 when he joined Ryan Dalziel and Scott Sharp in an Extreme Speed Motorsport-entered Nissan Onroak DPi.

Hartley will combine his IMSA enduro programme with a full-season drive in WEC’s Hypercar class next year, where he is again expected to race the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID with team-mates Ryo Hirakawa and Sebastien Buemi.

Hartley said: “I really enjoyed my time with WTRAndretti at Petit last year and Daytona this year, so I jumped at the opportunity to compete in the endurance races in 2024 when Wayne [Taylor] called me. 

“WTRAndretti knows how to win and going to a two-car team will strengthen the whole operation even further.” 

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 Acura DPi: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Brendon Hartley

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 Acura DPi: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Brendon Hartley

Herta, meanwhile, is a race winner in IMSA in both GTLM and LMP2 classes, and made his top-class bow earlier this year at Daytona with BMW.

He has spent the majority of his burgeoning IndyCar career with Andretti, which joined forces with WTR at the beginning of this year to take on an expanded grid in the rebranded GTP class.

“It’s super exciting to join such a prestigious team like WTRAndretti for the endurance events,” said Herta.

“They’ve shown how successful they can be in the past and I’m looking forward to hopefully adding to that!”

WTRAndretti will expand to a second Acura in IMSA next year, effectively taking over the entry run by Meyer Shank Racing.

Deletraz was the team's third driver this year, while Jordan Taylor rejoins the outfit with which he won the IMSA DPi title in 2017 before embarking on a successful spell with Corvette Racing.

Read Also:

The outfit was runner-up at Daytona in the last two years, finishing behind MSR on both occasions. It last won the Floridian endurance classic in 2021 with Albuquerque, Taylor, Helio Castroneves and Alexander Rossi.

“It’s exciting that we’ve managed to get the services of Brendon Hartley again and Colton Herta as our third drivers who will be doing the IMEC,” said team owner Wayne Taylor.

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

“Brendon has driven for us before, and we’ve got to know him really well. 

“Obviously, Colton is a part of the Andretti Global group which opened the door for us with him.

“He’s won Daytona in a GT car and drove a LMDh car this year and did a really good job. I’m really excited about having both Brendon and Colton on board.” 

shares
comments
Previous article IMSA GTP lessons helping Chevrolet, Honda with IndyCar’s hybrid unit
Rachit Thukral
More
Rachit Thukral
Porsche ace Cairoli in line for Lamborghini LMDh drive in IMSA

Porsche ace Cairoli in line for Lamborghini LMDh drive in IMSA

WEC

Porsche ace Cairoli in line for Lamborghini LMDh drive in IMSA Porsche ace Cairoli in line for Lamborghini LMDh drive in IMSA

Timo Bernhard's Porsche team announces DTM exit

Timo Bernhard's Porsche team announces DTM exit

DTM

Timo Bernhard's Porsche team announces DTM exit Timo Bernhard's Porsche team announces DTM exit

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Colton Herta
More
Colton Herta
Andretti to test 2023-spec F1 car in wind tunnel next week ahead of 2025 target

Andretti to test 2023-spec F1 car in wind tunnel next week ahead of 2025 target

Formula 1
United States GP

Andretti to test 2023-spec F1 car in wind tunnel next week ahead of 2025 target Andretti to test 2023-spec F1 car in wind tunnel next week ahead of 2025 target

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2023

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2023

IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2023 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2023

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Wayne Taylor Racing
More
Wayne Taylor Racing
IMSA Petit Le Mans: Bourdais leads at three-quarter distance into darkness

IMSA Petit Le Mans: Bourdais leads at three-quarter distance into darkness

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

IMSA Petit Le Mans: Bourdais leads at three-quarter distance into darkness IMSA Petit Le Mans: Bourdais leads at three-quarter distance into darkness

How Acura’s GTP wheel loss fix keeps IMSA title dream alive

How Acura’s GTP wheel loss fix keeps IMSA title dream alive

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

How Acura’s GTP wheel loss fix keeps IMSA title dream alive How Acura’s GTP wheel loss fix keeps IMSA title dream alive

Albuquerque enjoys "wild" unpredictability of 2023 IMSA title fight

Albuquerque enjoys "wild" unpredictability of 2023 IMSA title fight

IMSA

Albuquerque enjoys "wild" unpredictability of 2023 IMSA title fight Albuquerque enjoys "wild" unpredictability of 2023 IMSA title fight

Latest news

McLaren: Tyre wear is where Red Bull F1 makes the difference

McLaren: Tyre wear is where Red Bull F1 makes the difference

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

McLaren: Tyre wear is where Red Bull F1 makes the difference McLaren: Tyre wear is where Red Bull F1 makes the difference

Porsche ace Cairoli in line for Lamborghini LMDh drive in IMSA

Porsche ace Cairoli in line for Lamborghini LMDh drive in IMSA

WEC WEC

Porsche ace Cairoli in line for Lamborghini LMDh drive in IMSA Porsche ace Cairoli in line for Lamborghini LMDh drive in IMSA

How Brawn documentary brings nuance to one of F1's best underdog tales

How Brawn documentary brings nuance to one of F1's best underdog tales

F1 Formula 1

How Brawn documentary brings nuance to one of F1's best underdog tales How Brawn documentary brings nuance to one of F1's best underdog tales

Jacob Abel relishes maiden IndyCar test with Dale Coyne Racing

Jacob Abel relishes maiden IndyCar test with Dale Coyne Racing

INDY IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Jacob Abel relishes maiden IndyCar test with Dale Coyne Racing Jacob Abel relishes maiden IndyCar test with Dale Coyne Racing

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe