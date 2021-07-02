Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ganassi “still heavily involved in motorsports” despite NASCAR team sale
IMSA / Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Qualifying report

Watkins Glen IMSA: Taylor leads Pla in Acura 1-2

By:

Ricky Taylor scored his second IMSA SportsCar Championship pole position in as many weekends at Watkins Glen, once again leading an Acura 1-2 for his father's Wayne Taylor Racing squad.

Watkins Glen IMSA: Taylor leads Pla in Acura 1-2

IMSA is returning to the former US Grand Prix venue for a 2hr40m race, following last weekend's six-hour enduro, to fill the void left by the cancelled Mosport round.

As he did last weekend, reigning series champion Taylor claimed pole over Meyer Shank Racing's identical Acura ARX-05, the WTR machine lapping in1min30.058s to beat Olivier Pla by 0.346s.

Kevin Magnussen emerged fastest of the Cadillac DPi-V.R drivers, claiming third for Chip Ganassi Racing with Pipo Derani’s Action Express Racing Cadillac set to start fourth.

After charging to victory last weekend, Mazda will only start fifth as Harry Tincknell ran wide and snagged an advertising sign at Turn 8, which meant he was unable to improve his time as the track conditions improved.

PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports’ Ben Keating stole LMP2 pole with a brilliant run to the checkered flag with a lap 0.423s quicker than Steven Thomas’ best in the WIN Autosport car.

Theodor Olsen spun away a chance to start on the front row of the six-car LMP3 pack and brought out a red flag with two minutes remaining.

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 Acura DPi: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 Acura DPi: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

By then, Matteo Llarena in the Performance Tech Motorsports had proven the class of the field, 0.735s ahead of Jon Bennett’s CORE autosport machine and a full second clear of Jarett Andretti's Andretti Autosport machine.

With BMW only contesting the four endurance races, only three cars will contest the GTLM class this weekend.
Jordan Taylor put the #3 Corvette on pole for the second straight week, with 0.224s margin over team-mate Nick Tandy, with the WeatherTech Porsche of Matt Campbell third.

Meanwhile in GTD, Madison Snow’s Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan topped the times that decide the grid with a 1min59.380s lap, 0.440s faster than Frankie Montecalvo’s best effort in the #12 Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F.

Then the Pros came out to decide qualifying points, and Bill Auberlen's Turner Motorsport BMW went to the top of the speed charts with his first flyer, only to tangle with the Compass Acura driven by Mario Farnbacher and spin off.

Auberlen would end up second behind Jack Hawksworth's #14 VSR Lexus, with Daniel Morad third fastest the Alegra Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3.

Results

Cla Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		DPi Acura DPi 1'30.058  
2 United States Dane Cameron
France Olivier Pla 		DPi Acura DPi 1'30.404 0.346
4 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'30.684 0.626
5 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		DPi Mazda DPi 1'30.947 0.889
6 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'31.094 1.036
7 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'34.969 4.911
8 United States Thomas Steven
United States Tristan Nunez 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'35.392 5.334
9 Canada John Farano
France Gabriel Aubry 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'39.644 9.586
10 Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Guatemala Mateo Llarena 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'42.633 12.575
11 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'43.368 13.310
12 United States Jarett Andretti
United States Oliver Askew 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'43.608 13.550
13 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 1'43.821 13.763
14 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 1'44.045 13.987
15 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'44.650 14.592
16 Theodor Olsen
Dominic Cicero 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'49.677 19.619
17 United States Jim Cox
United States Dylan Murry 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'50.230 20.172
18 United States Cooper MacNeil
Australia Matt Campbell 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'57.420 27.362
19 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'59.380 29.322
20 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Zach Veach 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'59.820 29.762
21 United States Richard Heistand
United States Jeff Westphal 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 2'00.946 30.888
22 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 2'01.146 31.088
23 Jeff Kingsley
Germany Mario Farnbacher 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 2'01.146 31.088
24 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 2'01.198 31.140
25 United States Michael de Quesada
Canada Daniel Morad 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 2'01.201 31.143
26 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 2'01.396 31.338
27 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 2'01.894 31.836
28 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'02.907 32.849
29 United States Guy Cosmo
United States Shane Lewis 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 2'04.610 34.552
30 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Franck Perera 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3    
View full results
shares
comments
Ganassi “still heavily involved in motorsports” despite NASCAR team sale

Previous article

Ganassi “still heavily involved in motorsports” despite NASCAR team sale
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races

20 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton explains increased use of Mercedes F1 simulator

1 h
3
Formula 1

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

19 h
4
Formula 1

Alonso says superstition behind doing F1 track walks now

1 h
5
Formula 1

What is the Styrian Grand Prix? F1's second Austrian race explained

11 m
Latest news
Watkins Glen IMSA: Taylor leads Pla in Acura 1-2
IMSA

Watkins Glen IMSA: Taylor leads Pla in Acura 1-2

55m
Ganassi “still heavily involved in motorsports” despite NASCAR team sale
Video Inside
NAS

Ganassi “still heavily involved in motorsports” despite NASCAR team sale

19 h
IMSA Watkins Glen: Mazda carves through DPi pack for first win of 2021
IMSA

IMSA Watkins Glen: Mazda carves through DPi pack for first win of 2021

Jun 28, 2021
IMSA Watkins Glen: Taylor snatches pole from Cameron in Acura 1-2
IMSA

IMSA Watkins Glen: Taylor snatches pole from Cameron in Acura 1-2

Jun 26, 2021
Rossi rejoins Wayne Taylor Racing for Watkins Glen 6 Hours
IMSA

Rossi rejoins Wayne Taylor Racing for Watkins Glen 6 Hours

Jun 22, 2021
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio IndyCar, VeeKay expected to return Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio IndyCar, VeeKay expected to return

Harvey hopes Meyer Shank Racing continues with Andretti partnership Road America
Video Inside
IndyCar

Harvey hopes Meyer Shank Racing continues with Andretti partnership

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus
IndyCar

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

Trending Today

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races

Hamilton explains increased use of Mercedes F1 simulator
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains increased use of Mercedes F1 simulator

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

Alonso says superstition behind doing F1 track walks now
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso says superstition behind doing F1 track walks now

What is the Styrian Grand Prix? F1's second Austrian race explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Styrian Grand Prix? F1's second Austrian race explained

Gunther Steiner interview: How to become an F1 team principal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gunther Steiner interview: How to become an F1 team principal

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

Alonso: FIA should focus on policing F1 incidents, not burnouts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: FIA should focus on policing F1 incidents, not burnouts

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending Plus

Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending

Mazda believes it has never had a better chance of clinching the title in IMSA's Prototype division. Achieving this goal would be the bittersweet culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit

IMSA
Apr 11, 2021
The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault Plus

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

After taking over Corvette Racing from long-time custodian Doug Fehan, 34-year-old Laura Wontrop Klauser is leading General Motors through a transitional phase in sportscar racing. Here’s how she got into her dream role and what she plans to do with it

IMSA
Mar 21, 2021
Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours Plus

Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Plus

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitter Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Plus

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories

IMSA
Jan 28, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Plus

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Autosport to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
When Porsche became a giant-killer Plus

When Porsche became a giant-killer

In the first of a new series celebrating underdog achievements from the annals of motorsport history, we revisit the 2015 Petit Le Mans - where a tyre advantage in appallingly wet conditions helped the GT cars overcome the prototypes

IMSA
Apr 15, 2020
Why one car was "too fast for everyone" at Daytona Plus

Why one car was "too fast for everyone" at Daytona

Cadillac's 100% streak of Daytona 24 Hours DPi-based victories was extended last weekend, with the Wayne Taylor Racing squad triumphant. But the manner of that victory was the real story of the first major sportscar race of 2020

IMSA
Jan 27, 2020

Latest news

Watkins Glen IMSA: Taylor leads Pla in Acura 1-2
IMSA IMSA

Watkins Glen IMSA: Taylor leads Pla in Acura 1-2

Ganassi “still heavily involved in motorsports” despite NASCAR team sale
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

Ganassi “still heavily involved in motorsports” despite NASCAR team sale

IMSA Watkins Glen: Mazda carves through DPi pack for first win of 2021
IMSA IMSA

IMSA Watkins Glen: Mazda carves through DPi pack for first win of 2021

IMSA Watkins Glen: Taylor snatches pole from Cameron in Acura 1-2
IMSA IMSA

IMSA Watkins Glen: Taylor snatches pole from Cameron in Acura 1-2

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.