IMSA Watkins Glen: Taylor snatches pole from Cameron in Acura 1-2
IMSA / Watkins Glen News

IMSA Watkins Glen: Mazda carves through DPi pack for first win of 2021

By:
Jeremy Shaw

The #55 Mazda Motorsports team of Oliver Jarvis, Harry Tincknell and Jonathan Bomarito secured its first win of this year's IMSA SportsCar Championship at the 6 Hours of Watkins Glen.

IMSA Watkins Glen: Mazda carves through DPi pack for first win of 2021

The trio had to start their Mazda RT24-P at the back of the seven-car DPi field following a change of engine overnight. There was more frustration during the early stages when Jarvis found himself trapped behind Tristan Vautier’s Mustang Sampling/JDC Cadillac.

The team’s first slice of good fortune came after 19 laps when a slower car forced Vautier off-line at the Inner Loop, which enabled Jarvis to sweep past.

All three drivers then worked hard to get back into contention, and took the lead for the very first time following pit stops during the final full-course caution with an hour remaining after the decision was made to change only one tire – the right-front, which had caused some concerns earlier in the race.

To change any more would have negated the time saved by the short fuel-fill, due to the Mazda having been one of the final cars to take on service during the previous pit stop sequence.

The strategy enabled Tincknell to jump from third to first ahead of former Mazda teammate Olivier Pla, whose Meyer-Shank Acura took on fresh left-side tyres only, and the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac of Kevin Magnussen.

The race went green again with 38 minutes remaining, which meant the leaders needed to eke out their fuel in order to reach the finish without the need for an extra stop.

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 Acura DPi: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Alexander Rossi, #60 Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb-Agajanian Acura DPi: Olivier Pla, Dane Cameron

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 Acura DPi: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Alexander Rossi, #60 Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb-Agajanian Acura DPi: Olivier Pla, Dane Cameron

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

The final stroke of good fortune came with the timing of the white flag signifying one lap remaining before time expired. If Tincknell had crossed the lap just a few seconds earlier, he would have been obliged to complete one extra lap of the classical 3.4-mile venue. This likely would have been one too many, as the Englishman ground to a halt – out of fuel – on his cool-down lap.

Pla and Dane Cameron had to be content with second after leading the majority of the 200-lap race, while pole-winners Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque, joined for the long-distance event by Alexander Rossi, maintained their slender championship lead with a third-place finish in their Wayne Taylor Racing Acura.

All five classes kept the crown entertained on a warm summer’s day with the Corvette C8.R of Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor winning GTLM by less than a second from the BMW M8 GTE of John Edwards/Jesse Krohn/Augusto Farfus.

Steven Thomas/Tristan Nunez/Thomas Merrill won LMP2 by just over a second in their WIN Autosport Oreca-Gibson, while Felipe Fraga/Gar Robinson/Scott Andrews (Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320) took the LMP3 spoils by 1.635 seconds.

The competition was equally close in GTD, although veteran Bill Auberlen combined with Robby Foley and Aiden Read to complete another accomplished victory for the Turner Motorsport BMW team and extend their points lead.

IMSA 6 Hours of Watkins Glen results

Cla Class Num Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 DPi 55 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Jonathan Bomarito 		Mazda DPi 6:00'04.522  
2 DPi 60 United States Dane Cameron
France Olivier Pla 		Acura DPi 6:00'05.487 0.965
3 DPi 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Alexander Rossi 		Acura DPi 6:00'13.914 9.392
4 DPi 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
United Kingdom Mike Conway
Brazil Pipo Derani 		Cadillac DPi 6:00'22.790 18.268
5 DPi 48 United States Jimmie Johnson
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
France Simon Pagenaud 		Cadillac DPi 6:00'57.738 53.216
6 DPi 01 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen 		Cadillac DPi 5:58'45.375 1 Lap
7 DPi 5 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval
France Sébastien Bourdais 		Cadillac DPi 6:00'07.187 1 Lap
8 LMP2 11 United States Thomas Steven
United States Tristan Nunez
United States Thomas Merrill 		ORECA LMP2 07 6:00'54.756 4 Laps
9 LMP2 52 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
United States Scott Huffaker 		ORECA LMP2 07 6:00'55.895 4 Laps
10 LMP2 22 James McGuire
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
United Kingdom Guy Smith 		ORECA LMP2 07 6:01'13.730 7 Laps
11 GTLM 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor 		Corvette C8.R 6:00'41.332 13 Laps
12 GTLM 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn
Brazil Augusto Farfus 		BMW M8 GTE 6:00'42.177 13 Laps
13 GTLM 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
Austria Philipp Eng
Canada Bruno Spengler 		BMW M8 GTE 6:00'53.541 13 Laps
14 GTLM 4 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		Corvette C8.R 6:00'56.107 13 Laps
15 LMP3 74 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Australia Scott Andrews 		Ligier JS P320 6:00'10.601 14 Laps
16 LMP3 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States George Kurtz
United States Colin Braun 		Ligier JS P320 6:00'12.236 14 Laps
17 LMP3 91 United States Jim Cox
United States Dylan Murry
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		Ligier JS P320 6:00'45.517 14 Laps
18 LMP3 36 United States Jarett Andretti
United States Oliver Askew
United States Marco Andretti 		Ligier JS P320 6:01'03.807 15 Laps
19 LMP3 2 Niklas Kruetten
Edouard Cauhaupe
United States Austin McCusker 		Ligier JS P320 6:00'52.933 17 Laps
20 GTD 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
Australia Aidan Read 		BMW M6 GT3 6:00'31.981 21 Laps
21 GTD 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 6:00'37.728 21 Laps
22 GTD 23 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
United Kingdom Ian James 		Aston Martin Vantage GT3 6:00'43.285 21 Laps
23 GTD 42 United States Don Yount
United States Jaden Conwright
Finland Markus Palttala 		Audi R8 LMS GT3 6:00'50.931 21 Laps
24 GTD 28 Canada Daniel Morad
United States Michael de Quesada
United States Billy Johnson 		Mercedes-AMG GT3 6:00'51.502 21 Laps
25 GTD 14 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Kyle Kirkwood 		Lexus RC F GT3 6:00'51.763 21 Laps
26 GTD 9 Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Germany Lars Kern 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 6:00'52.123 21 Laps
27 GTD 16 United States Patrick Long
Belgium Jan Heylen
United States Trent Hindman 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 6:00'52.410 21 Laps
28 GTD 39 United States Richard Heistand
United States Jeff Westphal
Tyler McQuarrie 		Audi R8 LMS GT3 6:00'52.838 21 Laps
29 GTD 88 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United States Andrew Davis 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 6:00'58.292 21 Laps
30 GTD 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Zach Veach
United States Robert Megennis 		Lexus RC F GT3 6:01'03.180 21 Laps
31 LMP3 84 Theodor Olsen
Dominic Cicero
United Kingdom Ben Devlin 		Ligier JS P320 6:00'36.041 22 Laps
32 GTD 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly 		Acura NSX GT3 6:00'55.833 53 Laps
33 LMP2 8 Canada John Farano
France Gabriel Aubry
United States James French 		ORECA LMP2 07 4:56'28.257 54 Laps
34 LMP2 18 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Kyle Tilley
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel 		ORECA LMP2 07 3:30'25.582 115 Laps
35 GTD 19 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Franck Perera
Germany Tim Zimmermann 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2:28'21.000 127 Laps
36 GTD 75 Australia Kenny Habul
Canada Mikael Grenier
Germany Maro Engel 		Mercedes-AMG GT3 2:55'57.148 138 Laps
37 LMP3 38 Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Guatemala Mateo Llarena
Dan Goldburg 		Ligier JS P320 1:02'17.265 169 Laps
38 GTLM 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Mathieu Jaminet
Australia Matt Campbell 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 5'44.335 197 Laps
IMSA Watkins Glen: Taylor snatches pole from Cameron in Acura 1-2

IMSA Watkins Glen: Taylor snatches pole from Cameron in Acura 1-2
Jeremy Shaw
IMSA Detroit: Magnussen, van der Zande take commanding maiden Ganassi win Detroit
IMSA

IMSA Detroit: Magnussen, van der Zande take commanding maiden Ganassi win

IMSA Mid-Ohio: Wayne Taylor Racing Acura beats dominant Mazda Mid-Ohio
IMSA

IMSA Mid-Ohio: Wayne Taylor Racing Acura beats dominant Mazda

The full story of America's F1 rival Plus
IndyCar

The full story of America's F1 rival

