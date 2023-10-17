United Autosports announces Ben Hanley for 2024 IMSA effort

Fresh off taking an LMP2 class victory at Petit Le Mans with CrowdStrike Racing by APR, he will contest his fifth season in the IMSA season with a full-time commitment with United Autosports.

The 38-year-old Briton spent three races with the team during this past year in the World Endurance Championship, scoring a podium in his first race with the squad at the 6 Hours of Portimao - simultaneously winning the Goodyear Wingfoot award which is presented to the driver with the fastest average lap times over a double stint in the LMP2 class.

It comes as the United Autosports WEC squad will switch to IMSA in 2024, after the series announced there would be no P2 class in the world championship next season.

“It’s great to be part of United Autosports’ first full season in IMSA next year,” Hanley said. “I had a great feeling with the team in the few races I did this year and I’m really excited to see what we can achieve in 2024.”

Hanley, a two-time starter in the Indianapolis 500, will team up with Bronze-graded Ben Keating for a run at the LMP2 championship title.

#04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR Oreca LMP2 07: George Kurtz, Ben Hanley, Nolan Siegel Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

In 12 IMSA championship starts, Hanley has captured four wins, including victory in the Daytona 24 Hours in LMP2 in 2020 and at Petit Le Mans last weekend in LMP2.

“Ben [Hanley] is a quality professional with a ton of IMSA and LMP experience,” said United Autosports CEO Richard Dean.

“We have wanted to work with Ben for quite some time now and we have had him in a United car sporadically this year with great success. We now have the chance to turn that into a full season working together alongside Ben Keating and Alex Quinn.

“This is a formidable line-up and underlines how seriously we are taking our full season IMSA program next year.”