IMSA Petit Le Mans pass attempt by Albuquerque “a desperate move” - Derani
Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani believes the passing attempt by Filipe Albuquerque near the final hour of IMSA's Petit Le Mans that resulted in a collision was due to desperation.
The two were pushing through traffic while battling for second overall when the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06 of Albuquerque made a run on Derani in the #31 Cadillac V-Series.R.
As they approached Turn 1, Albuquerque went to the outside and appeared to push a bumpers-length ahead before slight contact sent him into the tire barriers and out of the fight for the GTP title in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.
Derani, along with co-driver Alexander Sims, came into the weekend as the championship leaders.
No further action was taken after Race Control reviewed the incident.
“Unfortunate for Filipe, I think he made a desperate move,” Derani told Autosport. “He's been trying to win this championship for a few years, and he truly deserves to, he's an amazing driver.
“I think unfortunate for him, he made a desperate move with still an hour to go. He had enough time to be patient and wait a little bit and maybe use traffic or there was still another pit stop to go.
“He just tried a move on the outside of Turn 1, which we've seen in the past never works; last year the two Ganassis crashed there, and they end up both in the wall. It just never works.
“So, it's unfortunate for him because obviously we would've preferred to fight all the way until the end, but it is what it is and you make your decisions and sometimes it pays off, sometimes it does not.”
Albuquerque was transported to a hospital for further evaluation, but later released and provided an update on his condition, sharing pain in his right hand and back.
Derani and Sims, who were joined by endurance add-on Jack Aitken, finished sixth in the race, which was enough to claim the championship.
Despite exiting an hour from the finish, Albuquerque and co-driver Ricky Taylor ended up finishing second, 21 points behind the Action Express duo.
IMSA Petit Le Mans: MSR wins, Cadillac scoops title after Acura clash
PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports captures IMSA LMP2 title after multiple recoveries
Latest news
Andretti will not be left without F1 engine supply, says FIA
Andretti will not be left without F1 engine supply, says FIA Andretti will not be left without F1 engine supply, says FIA
How Lamborghini took the long road to Le Mans
How Lamborghini took the long road to Le Mans How Lamborghini took the long road to Le Mans
Quartararo “on the limit everywhere” for “best podium” of 2023 MotoGP season
Quartararo “on the limit everywhere” for “best podium” of 2023 MotoGP season Quartararo “on the limit everywhere” for “best podium” of 2023 MotoGP season
Disney+ sets release date for Brawn GP F1 docuseries
Disney+ sets release date for Brawn GP F1 docuseries Disney+ sets release date for Brawn GP F1 docuseries
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut
The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.