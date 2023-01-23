Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / BMW bullish for Daytona 24 debut despite subdued IMSA qualifying Next / Andretti targets Le Mans and WEC with new WTR partnership
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

Tandy didn’t do “too much damage” in Daytona 24 qualifying shunt

Factory Porsche driver Nick Tandy says he was lucky that his 963 LMDh car didn’t sustain “too much damage” in his qualifying crash for the Daytona 24 Hours.

Charles Bradley
By:

Tandy appeared to be on course to grab provisional pole for the first competitive outing for Porsche Penske Motorsport's new hybrid prototype in Sunday's qualifying session.

But, after setting two fast sector times, Tandy locked up his left-front tyre and lost control of the rear at the Bus Stop chicane, spinning head-on into the tyrewall.

After causing a red flag, which cost him his two best times, Tandy was able to drag his damaged car back to the pits.

The shunt means the #6 will start the IMSA SportsCar Championship season-opener from the back of the GTP pack in ninth place.

“I have to say thank you to the team for giving me such an amazing car to drive,” said Tandy.

“I’ve never experienced the Porsche 963 in these conditions with that sort of speed and balance. And honestly, the car was just amazing.

“The lap time was looking very good. It doesn’t look like we’ve done too much damage luckily.

“It’s not the ideal situation going into a 24-hour race when parts are limited, but the positive is how the team has been operating this week and how fast the car is.”

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron

Photo by: Perrywinkle Johnson / Motorsport Images

It was left to ex-F1 driver and two-time IMSA champion Felipe Nasr to deliver a front-row starting spot for PPM, as he missed out on pole to Meyer Shank Acura driver Tom Blomqvist by 0.083s.

“The first qualifying of the year in IMSA and it’s a front row for Porsche Penske Motorsport,” said Nasr, who will share his car with Matt Campbell and Michael Christensen next weekend.

“I am really happy with the lap we did. We made really good progress over the week understanding the car, the tires and the conditions out there.

“It would be nice to be on pole, but the bigger picture is next weekend. We unlocked some speed on the car, which was nice to see.”

Porsche Penske Motorsport managing director Jonathan Diuguid was encouraged that it was a “true” reflection of the car’s pace on the first weekend of direct GTP competition.

The #7 car boasted a theoretical best lap of 1m34.011s which would have shaded Blomqvist’s fastest time by 0.02s, but Nasr didn’t do all of his fastest sector times on the same attempt.

“I’m really proud of the group and all of the people that have worked together to get us to this point,” said Diuguid. “It was really fun to show the car’s true potential. 

“Both cars had speed to run for the pole. We had a small mistake in the Bus Stop which was unfortunate, but the feedback from both Nick and Felipe were that the cars were really fantastic.

“We are looking forward to the Daytona 24 Hours because the cars clearly have the pace.”

shares
comments
BMW bullish for Daytona 24 debut despite subdued IMSA qualifying
Previous article

BMW bullish for Daytona 24 debut despite subdued IMSA qualifying
Next article

Andretti targets Le Mans and WEC with new WTR partnership

Andretti targets Le Mans and WEC with new WTR partnership
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Andretti targets Le Mans and WEC with new WTR partnership
Le Mans

Andretti targets Le Mans and WEC with new WTR partnership

Daytona 24 Hours: Braun leads Acura 1-2 in FP4 of Roar practice Roar Before The 24
IMSA

Daytona 24 Hours: Braun leads Acura 1-2 in FP4 of Roar practice

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Plus
IMSA

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Latest news

WRC Rally Monte Carlo: The Good, The Bad and the undisputed Monte master
WRC WRC

WRC Rally Monte Carlo: The Good, The Bad and the undisputed Monte master

The World Rally Championship kicked back into life after a brief hibernation last weekend with its iconic Rally Monte Carlo curtain raiser. Autosport reviews the highs, lows, turning points, close calls and heartbreak from a history making season opener.

How Alpine plans to take the next step in F1 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Alpine plans to take the next step in F1 2023

In 2022 the chase for the top three Formula 1 teams was led by Alpine, at least in terms of the final world championship positions.

WRC teams to contest national rallies to recover test mileage
WRC WRC

WRC teams to contest national rallies to recover test mileage

Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport will field Rally1 entries at national rallies in Finland and Estonia to gather extra test mileage ahead of Rally Sweden next month.

One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1 Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1

OPINION: During what is traditionally a very quiet time of year in the Formula 1 news cycle, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been generating headlines. He’s been commenting on massive topics in a championship that loves them, but also addressing necessary smaller changes too. Here we suggest a further refinement that would be a big boon to fans

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Plus

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Plus

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Plus

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Have you heard the one about two northerners driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.