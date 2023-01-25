Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Andretti targets Le Mans and WEC with new WTR partnership
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

Brumos birdstrike at 50: How Porsche beat adversity to win 1973 Daytona 24 Hours

This weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours sees the dawn of a new era as Porsche returns to top-flight prototype sportscar racing in America. But 50 years ago it witnessed another milestone event that helped craft its 911 RSR legend.

Charles Bradley
By:
Brumos birdstrike at 50: How Porsche beat adversity to win 1973 Daytona 24 Hours

To focus on the result – a 22-lap victory for Hurley Haywood and Peter Gregg with Brumos Racing – doesn’t tell half the story. And while team owner/driver Gregg is sadly no longer around to tell the tale, Haywood, who just a few years earlier had been in the Vietnam War, takes up the story… 

“Roger Penske got a car, and Peter got a car,” Haywood, now 74, says of the factory-supplied Porsches. “It was an RS body, but it had all the underpinnings of an RSR – suspension, brakes, engine – all that stuff was an RSR, which wasn’t homologated yet, because Porsche wanted to be sure that all of those component parts worked properly. 

“We ran in the prototype class, even though it was a production car, so it was very much to test those components. What was typical of Brumos and Peter was that we took everything apart when we received the car, double-checked it, and Jack Atkinson – who was our crew chief – found that the flywheel bolts were loose.

“So Peter immediately phoned up Roger and told him to check his flywheel bolts, but Roger thought Peter was just being Peter, and pulling his leg! So they didn’t do it, and that’s what put them out of the race.” 

Having qualified eighth overall, four spots ahead of Penske’s RSR, the Brumos squad were 17 seconds away from the pole time of the Derek Bell/Howden Ganley Mirage. But, in 1973, pace was very much trumped by reliability in a twice-around-the-clock event.  

“There were five or six prototypes in the class, so Porsche went into that race thinking there was no chance of winning overall, we just had a really reliable car,” says Haywood. “It was really quick – with the RS body, we didn’t have a lot of downforce, so it was superfast in a straight line. It was in the days before they put the chicane on the back straight, so we had good speed. 

“The first 12 hours, we were just hanging in there. I remember having some really good battles with George Follmer and Mark Donohue [in Penske’s Porsche], so it was kinda like a really valuable lesson for me to be able to race against that quality of drivers in the same car and be in touch with them. I was having a great time, but after they fell out we went into survival mode from that point on.” 

Haywood and Gregg took a comfortable win for Brumos Racing aboard their Porsche 911 RSR, but the result only tells half the story

Haywood and Gregg took a comfortable win for Brumos Racing aboard their Porsche 911 RSR, but the result only tells half the story

Photo by: Porsche

With all the major prototype opposition having fallen by the wayside, and now running cautiously to protect a huge lead, what’s the last thing you need? How about having an errant seabird smash into your windshield? 

“It was a big seagull,” recalls Haywood. “It was in the morning, with more than seven or so hours left in the race. We had a pretty big lead at that point, I was quite relaxed in the car. And I’m going down the back straightaway and, suddenly, this large bird crashes through the windshield.  

“Luckily, half of the bird’s carcass was in the cockpit and the rest was outside, so the windshield didn’t spider or splinter – I had pretty good vision. We had radios in the car and pit, which was kinda unheard of in those days.  

"We still had six hours left in the race – and I got given a sign that said ‘SINGER SAYS SLOW’ and it was from Norbert Singer, Porsche's grandaddy of that car and era, Peter comes over the radio, and said, ‘Disregard that sign, just keep up your pace – you’re doing just fine’" Hurley Haywood

“I remember very distinctly, Jack telling me to keep going as far as I could before the next pitstop. That was because they needed time to find another windshield! He said only stop if it collapses into the cockpit.” 

Because the car was so new, Brumos didn’t have a spare to hand. So while Hurley kept circulating, his team sprang into action from the pitwall and started searching the infield parking lot for a 911 RS road car. Even that was a fascinating story in itself… 

“We knew Dan Davis had one there,” recalls Haywood. “And I’m sure Mr Davis – who eventually became one of the owners of Brumos – wouldn’t like this story told, and his car was the perfect match for our car. Jack hunted him down and asked if we could borrow his windshield, and he said ‘No!’  

“He was not a big Peter Gregg fan… But they found another 911 parked close by, and that owner was OK with it, so we got that one. It’s funny to think about it now, because Dan Davis became such an instrumental part of Brumos – a major stock holder. It’s a funny story.” 

A new windshield is hurriedly installed on Haywood and Gregg's Porsche after the birdstrike

A new windshield is hurriedly installed on Haywood and Gregg's Porsche after the birdstrike

Photo by: Porsche

Even though the team had such a huge lead at the time, the pitstop to change the windshield was carried out in record time and the car was soon back out on track. But now the Porsche top brass were concerned that another mishap might not have such a happy ending… 

“We still had six hours left in the race – and I got given a sign that said ‘SINGER SAYS SLOW’ and it was from Norbert Singer, Porsche's grandaddy of that car and era,” continues Haywood. “Peter comes over the radio, and said, ‘Disregard that sign, just keep up your pace – you’re doing just fine’. Peter thought that whenever a driver was in balance, doing everything correctly, telling him to go slow can throw him off-rhythm. I kept up the pace and it all worked out.” 

Haywood and Gregg won by 22 laps over the NART Ferrari 365 GTB/4 of Francois Migault and Milt Minter. 

“It was a huge winning margin,” he smiles. “And it showed how important that race was, because all the Porsche people, including Norbert Singer, left Penske’s to join our pit after Roger’s car went out. I came in for a routine pitstop near the end, and instead of having four or five people there, we had a fair number of additional number of factory guys involved!” 

It was a victory that cemented the relationship between Brumos Racing and Porsche, which went on to even greater achievements, although this victory did come at one cost – $10,000 to be precise… 

“Towards the end of the race, Simoniz Wax came to Peter and said, ‘We want you to make a pitstop and let us wax your car so it looks beautiful in Victory Lane’,” reveals Haywood. “Peter said, ‘No way! I’m not going to let you do that’ – and they were going to pay us $10,000 to do that, and back then that was a lot of money.  

“But Peter didn’t want to take a chance on the car not restarting. OK, it wasn’t great for our finances, but Peter knew not to take unnecessary risks when it comes to winning 24-hour races.” 

They didn’t call him ‘Peter Perfect’ for nothing. And so it was a seagull-splattered and grimy Brumos Porsche that took the plaudits in Victory Lane at the Daytona 24 Hours – and it certainly wouldn’t be the last to do so… 

The 1973 victory was Haywood's first of a record-equalling five at Daytona, and the first of three for Brumos-run Porsches

The 1973 victory was Haywood's first of a record-equalling five at Daytona, and the first of three for Brumos-run Porsches

Photo by: Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

Andretti targets Le Mans and WEC with new WTR partnership
Previous article

Andretti targets Le Mans and WEC with new WTR partnership
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Andretti targets Le Mans and WEC with new WTR partnership
Le Mans

Andretti targets Le Mans and WEC with new WTR partnership

Tandy didn’t do “too much damage” in Daytona 24 qualifying shunt Daytona 24 Hours
Video Inside
IMSA

Tandy didn’t do “too much damage” in Daytona 24 qualifying shunt

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Plus
IMSA

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Latest news

Podcast: Top 10 F1 one-hit wonders
Formula 1 Formula 1

Podcast: Top 10 F1 one-hit wonders

Occasionally the sun shines on a Formula 1 driver just once in their entire career, but it becomes one of the great moments in grand prix racing’s rich history.

Toyota WEC ace Lopez to race for Cool LMP2 team in ELMS
European Le Mans European Le Mans

Toyota WEC ace Lopez to race for Cool LMP2 team in ELMS

Le Mans 24 Hours winner Jose Maria Lopez will contest the European Le Mans Series for LMP2 squad Cool Racing alongside his Toyota World Endurance Championship programme.

Gasly: F1 success with Alpine would be "amazing" way to honour Hubert
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: F1 success with Alpine would be "amazing" way to honour Hubert

Pierre Gasly believes success in Formula 1 with Alpine would be an “amazing” way to honour his late friend, Anthoine Hubert.

Pramac unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery
MotoGP MotoGP

Pramac unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery

The Pramac Racing team has become the latest MotoGP outfit to unveil the livery it will race with in 2023.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Plus

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Plus

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Plus

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Have you heard the one about two northerners driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.