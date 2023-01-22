Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Daytona 24 Hours: Tandy puts Porsche on top in wet FP5 at Roar Next / BMW bullish for Daytona 24 debut despite subdued IMSA qualifying
IMSA / Roar Before The 24 News

Acura beats Porsche to pole for 2023 Daytona 24 Hours

The IMSA SportsCar Championship’s new GTP era has begun with a thrilling battle between Acura and Porsche being resolved in the favour of Tom Blomqvist’s Meyer Shank Racing Acura.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:

Due to poor weather and only two of the new GTP cars taking to the track in Saturday’s two-hour evening session, the class was granted an extra 15 minutes preparation before qualifying.

Sebastien Bourdais and Alex Lynn were installed in the #01 and #02 Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-LMDh entries; Nick Tandy and Felipe Nasr took charge of the Team Penske-run Porsche 963s; Philipp Eng was wheeling one of the BMW M Hybrid V8s run by Rahal Letterman Lanigan; Pipo Derani was driving the Action Express Racing Cadillac; Ricky Taylor drove the Acura ARX-06 of Wayne Taylor Racing, while the similar car of Meyer Shank Racing was driven by Blomqvist.

The #25 BMW missed the session because the car was still in the IMSA tech line.

Tandy set the early pace with a 1m35.530s, then lowered the mark to 1m35.349s, then 1m35.228s.

Then Blomqvist and Nasr set identical times to each other, before the next time by Blomqvist was on top with a 1m35.081s for MSR Acura.

That wasn’t the final roll of the dice though, because Nasr went faster with an impressive 1m34.926s around the 3.56-mile Daytona course.

Some 75 minutes later, after the lower classes had qualified, the GTP cars were back on track for their 20- minute qualifying session. The two Acuras were first out and Taylor delivered a 1m34.783s on his third lap and 1m34.295s on his fourth.

Blomqvist then pitted for fresh tyres, while Taylor let his tyres cool before going for another fast one – an impressive 1m34.198s.

Nick Yelloly in the #25 BMW got within 0.9s, but he was pushed down to fifth, by Nasr, Tandy and team-mate Eng.

Tandy's attempt for pole ended in disappointment with a crash

Tandy's attempt for pole ended in disappointment with a crash

Photo by: Perrywinkle Johnson / Motorsport Images

Tandy had set the fastest two sectors of all on his next lap, but braking for the Bus Stop chicane – where LMP2 drivers had reported a severe tail wind – Tandy lost control on turn-in and struck the tyre wall.

That brought out the red flag and cost the #6 car its two fastest times.

That left the cars with just one chance of a flying lap, with Nasr delivering an excellent 1m34.114s to beat Taylor - only to see his time shaded by a 1m34.031s from Blomqvist’s MSR Acura.

Bourdais had sat idle for the majority of the session, but emerged from the pits in determined mood to land a 1m34.262s and fourth on the grid alongside Taylor, and within a quarter-second of the pole.

Team-mate Lynn will start from fifth alongside Derani of AXR, while the BMWs of Eng and Yelloly were a respectable seventh and eighth, within one second of pole.

Ben Keating of PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports found enough clear air to slam in a 1m40.541s to go fastest in the LMP2 class, while Nico Pino in the Sean Creech Motorsport car took top honours in LMP3.

New for this year, GTD teams were allowed to run their Platinum and Gold drivers to run qualifying. With 33 cars in total – nine GTD Pro, and 24 GTD – the track was extremely busy.

Philip Ellis of Winward Racing delivered a 1m46.267s to make it a Mercedes 1-2-3 in GTD, with WeatherTech Racing's Maro Engel top of the GTD Pro class. 

Daytona 24 Hours qualifying results

Cla Driver Class Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist United States Colin Braun Brazil Helio Castroneves France Simon Pagenaud GTP 8 1'34.031  
2 Australia Matt Campbell Brazil Felipe Nasr Denmark Michael Christensen GTP 6 1'34.114 0.083
3 United States Ricky Taylor Portugal Filipe Albuquerque Switzerland Louis Deletraz New Zealand Brendon Hartley GTP 7 1'34.198 0.167
4 France Sébastien Bourdais Netherlands Renger van der Zande New Zealand Scott Dixon GTP 4 1'34.262 0.231
5 New Zealand Earl Bamber United Kingdom Alex Lynn United Kingdom Richard Westbrook GTP 3 1'34.389 0.358
6 Brazil Pipo Derani United Kingdom Alexander Sims United Kingdom Jack Aitken GTP 6 1'34.608 0.577
7 Austria Philipp Eng Brazil Augusto Farfus Germany Marco Wittmann United States Colton Herta GTP 6 1'34.723 0.692
8 United States Connor de Phillippi United Kingdom Nick Yelloly South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde United States Colton Herta GTP 7 1'34.846 0.815
9 United States Ben Keating France Paul-Loup Chatin Alex Quinn France Nicolas Lapierre LMP2 6 1'40.541 6.510
10 France François Heriau Netherlands Giedo van der Garde United States Josh Pierson Netherlands Job Van Uitert LMP2 6 1'41.751 7.720
11 Thomas Steven Denmark Mikkel Jensen Scott Huffaker Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout LMP2 6 1'41.813 7.782
12 France François Perrodo France Matthieu Vaxiviere France Julien Canal Denmark Nicklas Nielsen LMP2 5 1'41.942 7.911
13 United States George Kurtz United Kingdom Ben Hanley United States Matt McMurry Mexico Esteban Gutierrez LMP2 6 1'41.951 7.920
14 United States Eric Lux Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Austin Cindric Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi LMP2 6 1'42.111 8.080
15 Denmark Dennis Andersen United Arab Emirates Ed Jones Denmark Anders Fjordbach Italy Raffaele Marciello LMP2 5 1'42.277 8.246
16 United States Lance Willsey Portugal Joao Barbosa Nicolas Pino Danny Soufi LMP3 9 1'43.197 9.166
17 United States Jarett Andretti Colombia Gabby Chaves United States Dakota Dickerson Sweden Rasmus Lindh LMP3 8 1'43.307 9.276
18 John DeAngelis Christopher Allen Australia Cameron Shields Connor Bloum LMP3 8 1'43.351 9.320
19 Sebastian Alvarez Singapore Danial Frost Alex Vogel Guilherme de LMP3 8 1'43.557 9.526
20 United States Gar Robinson Brazil Felipe Fraga Netherlands Glenn van Berlo Josh Burdon LMP3 9 1'43.840 9.809
21 United States Till Bechtolsheimer Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm United States Luca Mars United States Mason Filippi LMP3 7 1'43.883 9.852
22 Dwight Merriman United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel Christian Rasmussen United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis LMP2 5 1'43.965 9.934
23 Japan Yu Kanamaru Canada James Vance Canada Antonio Serravalle United States Nicholas Boulle LMP3 8 1'44.237 10.206
24 Canada Orey Fidani United Kingdom Matthew Bell Germany Lars Kern Germany Moritz Kranz LMP3 9 1'45.822 11.791
25 United States Russell Ward Switzerland Philip Ellis Netherlands Indy Dontje Austria Lucas Auer GTD 7 1'46.093 12.062
26 Canada Anthony Mantella United Kingdom Wayne Boyd Nico Varrone United States Thomas Merrill LMP3 8 1'46.187 12.156
27 Germany Fabian Schiller Zimbabwe Axcil Jefferies GTD 7 1'46.312 12.281
28 United States Mike Skeen Canada Mikael Grenier United States Kenton Koch Maximillian Goetz GTD 7 1'46.705 12.674
29 United States Cooper MacNeil Spain Daniel Juncadella France Jules Gounon Germany Maro Engel GTD PRO 8 1'46.784 12.753
30 United Kingdom Ross Gunn Spain Alex Riberas David Pittard GTD PRO 8 1'46.825 12.794
31 Ashton Harrison Danny Formal Canada Kyle Marcelli Australia Ryan Briscoe GTD 8 1'46.867 12.836
32 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat United Kingdom Mike Conway GTD PRO 8 1'46.923 12.892
33 Sheena Monk United Kingdom Katherine Legge Germany Mario Farnbacher United States Marc Miller GTD 8 1'46.960 12.929
34 Brendan Iribe Switzerland Frederik Schandorff United Kingdom Ollie Millroy Germany Marvin Kirchhofer GTD 7 1'46.979 12.948
35 Canada Roman De Angelis Denmark Marco Sorensen United Kingdom Ian James United Kingdom Darren Turner GTD 7 1'47.088 13.057
36 United States Aaron Telitz United States Frankie Montecalvo United States Kyle Kirkwood Parker Thompson GTD 7 1'47.361 13.330
37 Spain Antonio Garcia United States Jordan Taylor United States Tommy Milner GTD PRO 7 1'48.077 14.046
38 United States Ted Giovanis United States Hugh Plumb United States Matt Plumb United States Owen Trinkler GTD PRO 8 1'48.081 14.050
39 Italy Andrea Caldarelli Italy Mirko Bortolotti South Africa Jordan Lee Pepper France Romain Grosjean GTD PRO 8 1'48.233 14.202
40 Italy Roberto Lacorte Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto Italy Antonio Fuoco Italy Alessandro Balzan GTD 6 1'48.309 14.278
41 Italy Raffaele Giammaria Frank Perera Italy Claudio Schiavoni Switzerland Rolf Ineichen GTD 8 1'48.432 14.401
42 United States Bill Auberlen Chandler Hull Canada Bruno Spengler United States John Edwards GTD PRO 6 1'48.505 14.474
43 United States Bryan Sellers United States Madison Snow United States Corey Lewis Belgium Maxime Martin GTD 5 1'48.526 14.495
44 United States Patrick Gallagher United States Robby Foley Michael Dinan Germany Jens Klingmann GTD 6 1'48.756 14.725
45 United States John Potter United States Andy Lally United States Spencer Pumpelly Denmark Nicki Thiim GTD 8 1'48.820 14.789
46 United States Ryan Hardwick Belgium Jan Heylen Canada Zacharie Robichon Norway Dennis Olsen GTD 7 1'48.942 14.911
47 Austria Klaus Bachler France Patrick Pilet Belgium Laurens Vanthoor GTD PRO 7 1'48.977 14.946
48 Switzerland Rahel Frey Belgium Sarah Bovy Denmark Michelle Gatting Doriane Pin GTD 7 1'48.991 14.960
49 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg Italy Loris Spinelli Chile Benjamin Hites Italy Marco Mapelli GTD 7 1'49.075 15.044
50 Mann Simon Argentina Luis Perez Companc Spain Miguel Molina Italy Francesco Castellacci GTD 8 1'49.265 15.234
51 United States Alan Brynjolfsson United States Trent Hindman Max Root France Kevin Estre GTD 8 1'49.358 15.327
52 David Brule United States Alec Udell United States Andrew Davis Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen GTD 7 1'49.373 15.342
53 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi United Kingdom James Calado Brazil Daniel Serra Italy Davide Rigon GTD PRO 7 1'49.495 15.464
54 Alan Metni Netherlands Kay van Berlo Australia Jaxon Evans France Julien Andlauer GTD 8 1'49.507 15.476
55 PJ Hyett Seb Priaulx United States Gunnar Jeannette United Kingdom Harry Tincknell GTD 8 1'49.644 15.613
56 Canada John Farano New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Josef Newgarden Kyffin Simpson LMP2 4 1'49.679 15.648
57 Onofrio Triarsi Charles Scardina Italy Alessio Rovera Italy Andrea Bertolini GTD 8 1'49.763 15.732
58 United States Mark Kvamme United States Trenton Estep Denmark Jan Magnussen United States Jason Hart GTD 7 1'50.628 16.597
59 United States Don Yount United States Jaden Conwright Kerong Li Italy Alessio Deledda GTD 8 1'50.873 16.842
60 United States Fred Poordad Italy Francesco Pizzi Australia James Allen Giammaria Bruni LMP2 4 1'50.969 16.938
61 France Mathieu Jaminet United Kingdom Nick Tandy United States Dane Cameron GTP 3    
View full results
shares
comments
Daytona 24 Hours: Tandy puts Porsche on top in wet FP5 at Roar
Previous article

Daytona 24 Hours: Tandy puts Porsche on top in wet FP5 at Roar
Next article

BMW bullish for Daytona 24 debut despite subdued IMSA qualifying

BMW bullish for Daytona 24 debut despite subdued IMSA qualifying
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Daytona 24 Hours: Tandy puts Porsche on top in wet FP5 at Roar Roar Before The 24
IMSA

Daytona 24 Hours: Tandy puts Porsche on top in wet FP5 at Roar

Daytona 24 Hours: Acura on top in Roar practice but Porsche closing in Roar Before The 24
IMSA

Daytona 24 Hours: Acura on top in Roar practice but Porsche closing in

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Latest news

FIA outlines plan for F1 race directors in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA outlines plan for F1 race directors in 2023

The FIA is to continue with Formula 1 race director Niels Wittich in 2023, but he will also help lead a programme bringing on the next generation of officials.

Fittipaldi stays at Haas for fifth season in F1 test/reserve role
Formula 1 Formula 1

Fittipaldi stays at Haas for fifth season in F1 test/reserve role

Pietro Fittipaldi is to remain at the Haas Formula 1 team as its official test and reserve driver, having worked with the squad since 2019.

Yamashita taken to hospital after Suzuka Super GT test crash
Super GT Super GT

Yamashita taken to hospital after Suzuka Super GT test crash

Toyota Super GT driver Kenta Yamashita has been hospitalised following a major crash on the opening day of manufacturer testing at Suzuka.

F1 to change shortened-race points rule after Verstappen title confusion
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 to change shortened-race points rule after Verstappen title confusion

The FIA plans to change the rules regarding points handed out for shortened Formula 1 races following the confusion that marred last year's Japanese Grand Prix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Plus

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Plus

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Plus

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Have you heard the one about two northerners driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.