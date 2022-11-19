Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Meyer Shank signs Braun to replace Jarvis for IMSA title defence
IMSA News

Sebring test gives Porsche confidence of 'surviving' Daytona 24 Hours debut

Porsche is confident of 'surviving' the Daytona 24 Hours that opens the 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship season after a successful test with the 963 LMDh car at Sebring last month.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Sebring test gives Porsche confidence of 'surviving' Daytona 24 Hours debut

Porsche is preparing for its return to the top echelon of sportscar racing in 2023 that will see it compete in both IMSA and the World Endurance Championship with Team Penske.

Like other manufacturers who have chosen the LMDh route into WEC and IMSA, Porsche has faced its fair share of technical problems with its Multimatic LMP2-based contender, which uses spec hybrid components supplied by a myriad of suppliers.

While admitting that there is “still some work to do” prior to the Daytona curtain-raiser on 28-29 January, Porsche feels it has made some positive steps in the 963's test programme.

“I would say we are making good progress,” Porsche motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach told Autosport.

“It's a very tough programme. We've been through hard times and for sure it's going to be tight as always but I'm very optimistic that we will be sorted for the 24-hour race.

“It's always a tough approach that the first race of the season is the 24-hour race, which for sure is the most demanding one.

“There are still a few things to do, it's not that everything is sorted already. I would describe that we are really making good steps but there's still some work to do.”

Porsche completed an extensive four-day test at Sebring last month, which included a mammoth 36-hour endurance run to prepare for the opening two rounds of next year’s IMSA campaign - which heads to Sebring for the 12 Hours on 18 March.

Having racked up 7300km over the course of the test, the German manufacturer has now amassed approximately 26,500km across its two 963 LMDh chassis so far. Porsche had previously stated it would like to go into the 2023 season with 30,000km of testing under its belt and it remains within target to do so with further running planned in December.

Porsche 963 LMDh

Porsche 963 LMDh

Photo by: Porsche

Laudenbach admitted that he previously had some reservations about how reliable the car would be at Daytona, but the test at Sebring has given Porsche confidence that it would be able to make it to the finish without too many issues.

“I'd be happy to have more time testing,” said Laudenbach. “But we had an endurance run in Sebring with minor open topics. So, I would say that I hope to be in a good shape concerning reliability.

“Before the test in Sebring I was a bit worried about this point. But especially concerning reliability I would say the Sebring test told us that there was a good chance to survive through the whole distance.

“Not only because we put the mileage on, that's for sure the most important thing, [but] due to the points that we figured out there. All minor points. It is good you find them, which is why you do this endurance testing.

“As always, as an engineer or as Porsche Motorsport [boss], we would be happy to have more time to prepare. But I've never seen a different situation like this, when you come with a new car to the first race.”

shares
comments
Meyer Shank signs Braun to replace Jarvis for IMSA title defence
Previous article

Meyer Shank signs Braun to replace Jarvis for IMSA title defence
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Tandy: 2022 a year of "what could have been" for Corvette in WEC
WEC

Tandy: 2022 a year of "what could have been" for Corvette in WEC

Jota drivers proud of WEC title in LMP2's "most competitive" year Bahrain rookie testing
WEC

Jota drivers proud of WEC title in LMP2's "most competitive" year

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Porsche Team More
Porsche Team
Da Costa: "Easy" to settle in at Porsche as Gen3 car unveiled
Formula E

Da Costa: "Easy" to settle in at Porsche as Gen3 car unveiled

Porsche reveals special livery for farewell GTE Pro WEC race Bahrain
WEC

Porsche reveals special livery for farewell GTE Pro WEC race

Why Porsche's 'overdue' Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Plus
Formula E

Why Porsche's 'overdue' Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

Latest news

Sainz willing to help Leclerc beat Perez in Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz willing to help Leclerc beat Perez in Abu Dhabi GP

Carlos Sainz says he would have no problem helping Charles Leclerc beat Sergio Perez to second place in the Formula 1 drivers' championship in Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Formula 1 paddock unites for farewell track run with Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 paddock unites for farewell track run with Vettel

The Formula 1 paddock came together on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi to celebrate Sebastian Vettel's career and bid farewell with a group track run.

Hamilton looking forward to never driving Mercedes W13 F1 car again
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton looking forward to never driving Mercedes W13 F1 car again

Lewis Hamilton says he is looking forward to not having to drive the troubled Mercedes W13 again after next week’s Pirelli Formula 1 tyre test.

Ricciardo explains why Red Bull role better than F1 race seat in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo explains why Red Bull role better than F1 race seat in 2023

Daniel Ricciardo says becoming Red Bull's third driver in Formula 1 next year beat chasing a race seat elsewhere because he wanted a year away from competition.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Have you heard the one about two northerners driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Plus

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with team-mates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
The British sportscar aces readying for a new golden era in IMSA Plus

The British sportscar aces readying for a new golden era in IMSA

With the arrival of LMDh looming in 2023, top sportscar drivers are flocking to IMSA for the last hurrah of the DPi cars, starting with this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours. Seven of the championship's leading British aces explain its appeal and share their hopes of winning a sought-after new watch...

IMSA
Jan 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.