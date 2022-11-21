Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Sebring test gives Porsche confidence of 'surviving' Daytona 24 Hours debut
IMSA News

Correa, Hanson join TF Sport-run Team Turkey for 2023 Daytona 24 Hours

Juan Manuel Correa and Phil Hanson have joined the TF Sport-run Racing Team Turkey LMP2 squad for its Daytona 24 Hours debut next January.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Correa, Hanson join TF Sport-run Team Turkey for 2023 Daytona 24 Hours

Correa, who recently made a one-off return to the Formula 2 championship last weekend in Abu Dhabi, has made a pair of sportscar outings this year, highlighted by an LMP2 class victory with Prema at this year’s European Le Mans Series finale at Portimao.

The Ecuadorian-American will make his Daytona 24 Hours debut, along with the team itself, in a competitive-looking driver line-up in the team’s ORECA.

Hanson brings a wealth of experience in a rare outing away from regular squad United Autosports. The British driver, who as two Daytona 24 Hours starts to his name, has won World Endurance Championship, Asian Le Mans Series and ELMS titles all at LMP2 level, joins Racing Team Turkey regulars Salih Yoluc and Charlie Eastwood alongside Correa to complete the driver line-up.

Yoluc, who was in the sister United Autosports LMP2 entry to Hanson during the 2018-19 ALMS campaign, made his Daytona 24 Hours debut in 2021 and finished 15th overall in a RWR-Eurasia Ligier.

The Turkish driver already holds class wins at both the Le Mans 24 Hours and Spa 24 Hours, while Hanson is also a Le Mans 24 Hours winner in LMP2 back in 2020.

Juan Manuel Correa, Prema Racing

Juan Manuel Correa, Prema Racing

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Eastwood completes the line-up having recently won the ELMS Pro-Am Cup alongside Yoluc this year, as the quartet target LMP2 victory at Daytona in January.

“It’s great to be heading back to the States, not only with the GTD entry, but also with the Racing Team Turkey LMP2,” Tom Ferrier, TF Sport Director, said.

“We’ve proven what we can do on the European scene, and with a super-strong line up, I have no doubt that we will be battling for the win at Daytona.”

Yoluc added: “This event is extra important to me. Personally, to win the triple crown of the endurance world, with the 24 Hours of Le Mans and 24 Hours of Spa, is one of my two big goals in racing, and this event will be extra special as it is the first 24-hour race for Racing Team Turkey.”

shares
comments
Sebring test gives Porsche confidence of 'surviving' Daytona 24 Hours debut
Previous article

Sebring test gives Porsche confidence of 'surviving' Daytona 24 Hours debut
Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
Verstappen: Holding up Leclerc in Abu Dhabi not a nice way to end F1 season Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Holding up Leclerc in Abu Dhabi not a nice way to end F1 season

Perez vents frustration at Gasly blue flag incident in Leclerc Abu Dhabi GP chase Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Perez vents frustration at Gasly blue flag incident in Leclerc Abu Dhabi GP chase

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

M-Sport: "A lot has to fall in the right place” to sign Loeb for WRC 2023
WRC WRC

M-Sport: "A lot has to fall in the right place” to sign Loeb for WRC 2023

M-Sport team boss Richard Millener is keen to secure Sebastien Loeb for selected World Rally Championship events next year but says “a lot has to fall in the right place”.

Ferrari outlines where it lost F1 development war against Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari outlines where it lost F1 development war against Red Bull

Ferrari thinks it lost the Formula 1 development war against Red Bull this year because it faced a more complicated task in improving its car.

Alonso and Piastri make new team debuts as F1 testing begins
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso and Piastri make new team debuts as F1 testing begins

Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri enjoyed their first outings with their new Formula 1 teams on Tuesday as the post-season test in Abu Dhabi got underway.

The F1 records Verstappen and Red Bull broke in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 records Verstappen and Red Bull broke in 2022

Max Verstappen and Red Bull produced a record-breaking 2022 Formula 1 world championship, but exactly what records did they set and how did it compared to previous seasons?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Have you heard the one about two northerners driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Plus

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with team-mates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
The British sportscar aces readying for a new golden era in IMSA Plus

The British sportscar aces readying for a new golden era in IMSA

With the arrival of LMDh looming in 2023, top sportscar drivers are flocking to IMSA for the last hurrah of the DPi cars, starting with this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours. Seven of the championship's leading British aces explain its appeal and share their hopes of winning a sought-after new watch...

IMSA
Jan 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.