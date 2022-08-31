Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / IMSA VIR: Pfaff Porsche and Winward Mercedes claim victories Next / Hartley joins Wayne Taylor Racing for Petit Le Mans
IMSA News

Rast tests BMW's LMDh car, could get 2023 race outings

Three-time DTM champion Rene Rast has completed a first test in the BMW M Hybrid V8 and is in line to make race appearances in the 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Rast tests BMW's LMDh car, could get 2023 race outings

After a lengthy stint spanning more than a decade at Audi, Rast will join rival German manufacturer BMW next season, where he will reunite with his former boss Andreas Roos.

But while he remains contracted with Audi until the end of the calendar year, he was able to receive special permission from the Ingolstadt-based brand to sample BMW’s under-development LMDh car at Aragon in Spain earlier this month.

The 35-year-old was joined at the track by current BMW factory drivers Connor de Philippi and Sheldon van der Linde, as the German manufacturer ramped up testing of its Dallara LMP2-based prototype ahead of its race debut in January 2023.

“I've already been able to take the wheel and get some kilometres under my belt,” said Rast. “That was just recently in Aragon. Thankfully, Audi allowed us to do that. 

“But of course, in terms of impressions I can't go into detail now. Obviously, the car is still in its early development, but it felt great. I think we can expect a lot from the project."

Rene Rast, Team ABT Sportsline

Rene Rast, Team ABT Sportsline

Photo by: DTM

The exact details of Rast’s 2023 programme haven’t been revealed, but it is widely understood that he’s been prepared for a full LMDh programme in 2024, when BMW will expand to the FIA World Endurance Championship with Rast’s current LMP2 team WRT.

However, the German driver may not have to wait until 2024 to make his race debut in an LMDh car, with BMW open to the idea of handing him an early outing in IMSA depending upon any clashes with his other commitments in GT racing and Formula E with McLaren.

INSIGHT: Why Rast left Audi to join BMW - and where his career could go next

This could be in the form of a third-driver role in the four long-distance IMSA races that together constitute the Michelin Endurance Cup, or as the additional fourth driver at the Daytona 24 Hours.

"Of course, it is important that we incorporate Rene's experience and impressions [into the car],” said BMW’s motorsport boss Roos. “But obviously we also have many drivers on our side, who also have a lot of experience and who are of course fully involved in the development.

"We will say something about Rene's programme at a later date. We have to wait for all the race calendars and then clarify all the programmes. 

Read Also:

“We know that we would certainly find something great for Rene and that Rene will certainly sit in the LMDh car more often. But whether that will be racing in 2023 or whether that will be testing in 2023, we will see at a later stage."

BMW has yet to reveal the driver line-up for its assault on the new GTP class of IMSA in 2023, including additional drivers for the four enduros.

shares
comments
IMSA VIR: Pfaff Porsche and Winward Mercedes claim victories
Previous article

IMSA VIR: Pfaff Porsche and Winward Mercedes claim victories
Next article

Hartley joins Wayne Taylor Racing for Petit Le Mans

Hartley joins Wayne Taylor Racing for Petit Le Mans
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Why Rast left Audi to join BMW - and where his career could go next Nurburgring
DTM

Why Rast left Audi to join BMW - and where his career could go next

Rast: "Never say never" on continuing in DTM with BMW
DTM

Rast: "Never say never" on continuing in DTM with BMW

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

René Rast More
René Rast
Rast: "Unacceptable" driving standards make DTM "no fun to drive" Nurburgring
Video Inside
DTM

Rast: "Unacceptable" driving standards make DTM "no fun to drive"

Rast joins McLaren for 2022-2023 Formula E season
Formula E

Rast joins McLaren for 2022-2023 Formula E season

Why Rast is the best driver outside F1 Plus
DTM

Why Rast is the best driver outside F1

Latest news

Hartley joins Wayne Taylor Racing for Petit Le Mans
IMSA IMSA

Hartley joins Wayne Taylor Racing for Petit Le Mans

Three-time Le Mans winner Brendon Hartley will join Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque in the IMSA SportsCar Championship season finale, Petit Le Mans.

Rast tests BMW's LMDh car, could get 2023 race outings
IMSA IMSA

Rast tests BMW's LMDh car, could get 2023 race outings

Three-time DTM champion Rene Rast has completed a first test in the BMW M Hybrid V8 and is in line to make race appearances in the 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship.

IMSA VIR: Pfaff Porsche and Winward Mercedes claim victories
IMSA IMSA

IMSA VIR: Pfaff Porsche and Winward Mercedes claim victories

Mathieu Jaminet and Matt Campbell scored Pfaff Motorsports’ fifth IMSA SportsCar Championship GTD Pro win of 2022 at VIR, as Winward Mercedes' Philip Ellis and Russell Ward claimed GTD victory.

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus
WEC WEC

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Have you heard the one about two northerners driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Plus

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with team-mates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
The British sportscar aces readying for a new golden era in IMSA Plus

The British sportscar aces readying for a new golden era in IMSA

With the arrival of LMDh looming in 2023, top sportscar drivers are flocking to IMSA for the last hurrah of the DPi cars, starting with this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours. Seven of the championship's leading British aces explain its appeal and share their hopes of winning a sought-after new watch...

IMSA
Jan 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.