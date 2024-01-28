Subscribe
IMSA Daytona 24 Hours
News

Nasr credits Penske for crucial Daytona pitstop, "confused" with chequered flag timing

Felipe Nasr hailed Penske's call on the final pitstop that elevated him to lead on the last restart en route to victory in the Daytona 24 Hours, which ended abruptly.

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Updated
#7 Team Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Felipe Nasr, Matt Campbell, Josef Newgarden

The 31-year-old Brazilian lost the lead to Cadillac Racing’s Tom Blomqvist with 72 minutes remaining in the twice-around-the-clock endurance classic, but a late caution ultimately set up the race-deciding pitstop.

Both drivers short filled, but it was Nasr’s #7 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963 that emerged ahead from the pits to reclaim the lead.

The restart with 30 minutes to go set up a frantic fight to the finish, which featured Nasr defending while navigating through traffic around Daytona International Speedway’s 12-turn, 3.56-mile road course.

In the end, Nasr was able to hold steady and take the victory by 2.112 seconds over Blomqvist, who came in as a defending two-time winner of the event.

“The race really came down to the wire at the final stop,” Nasr said.

“It was pretty much all about the fuel and energy numbers we were reaching.

“I just have to say that was a great call from the team, just to give me the opportunity to lead again in that final part of the race and then it was just down to me to hit the numbers and keep the No. 31 behind.

“Man, 24 hours of racing to go that way, it gives you a lot of emotions at the end. I just knew it wasn’t over, so I kept my focus until the finish line. I had traffic and the No. 31 was keeping up the pressure.

“But I’m glad it went our way after all the hard work and the difficult times we had in 2023, especially here. This the best gift we could give to ourselves.”

Race winners #7 Team Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Felipe Nasr, Matt Campbell, Josef Newgarden

Photo by: LAT Photo USA for IMSA

Race winners #7 Team Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Felipe Nasr, Matt Campbell, Josef Newgarden

While the outing marked Nasr’s 10th career win in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, this one came against his former team Action Express Racing, which prepared Blomqvist’s Cadillac V-Series.R. Additionally, the final stint by Nasr helped deliver team owner Roger Penske his first Daytona 24 win since 1969.

However, Nasr wasn’t completely sure when the chequered flag would fall as race control called the race after 23h58m24.723s. Even the ticker on the broadcast went from two to go to the chequered when he crossed the finish line.

“You gotta keep on the throttle until you know it’s over, right,” Nasr said.

“That’s what Tim Cindric [president, Team Penske] said on the radio. I was confused, too. I don’t know if there was two white flags, because I was focused on each corner, each braking point, and on the traffic. I was making sure there was no mistakes until the end.”

shares
comments
Previous article Blomqvist rues late caution for costing him another Daytona 24 Hours win
Next article Penske targets Le Mans win after first Daytona 24 victory in 55 years
Joey Barnes
More
Joey Barnes
Daytona 24h, H12: Aitken keeps Cadillac out front at halfway

Daytona 24h, H12: Aitken keeps Cadillac out front at halfway

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Daytona 24h, H12: Aitken keeps Cadillac out front at halfway Daytona 24h, H12: Aitken keeps Cadillac out front at halfway

Daytona 24h, H9: Cadillac’s Derani in control as trouble strikes Bourdais

Daytona 24h, H9: Cadillac’s Derani in control as trouble strikes Bourdais

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Daytona 24h, H9: Cadillac’s Derani in control as trouble strikes Bourdais Daytona 24h, H9: Cadillac’s Derani in control as trouble strikes Bourdais

Fittipaldi to sub for injured Novalak in Daytona 24 Hours

Fittipaldi to sub for injured Novalak in Daytona 24 Hours

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Fittipaldi to sub for injured Novalak in Daytona 24 Hours Fittipaldi to sub for injured Novalak in Daytona 24 Hours

Felipe Nasr
More
Felipe Nasr
Daytona 24h: Porsche triumphs after epic duel with Cadillac

Daytona 24h: Porsche triumphs after epic duel with Cadillac

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Daytona 24h: Porsche triumphs after epic duel with Cadillac Daytona 24h: Porsche triumphs after epic duel with Cadillac

Tandy: Porsche ‘wants to win the race, not qualifying’ at Daytona 24 Hours

Tandy: Porsche ‘wants to win the race, not qualifying’ at Daytona 24 Hours

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Tandy: Porsche ‘wants to win the race, not qualifying’ at Daytona 24 Hours Tandy: Porsche ‘wants to win the race, not qualifying’ at Daytona 24 Hours

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Plus
Plus
WEC
Sebring II

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske
More
Team Penske
Penske targets Le Mans win after first Daytona 24 victory in 55 years

Penske targets Le Mans win after first Daytona 24 victory in 55 years

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Penske targets Le Mans win after first Daytona 24 victory in 55 years Penske targets Le Mans win after first Daytona 24 victory in 55 years

Newgarden confident Porsche “can close out as good as anybody” for Daytona win

Newgarden confident Porsche “can close out as good as anybody” for Daytona win

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Newgarden confident Porsche “can close out as good as anybody” for Daytona win Newgarden confident Porsche “can close out as good as anybody” for Daytona win

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans? Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

Latest news

MotoGP rookie Acosta ‘has lived last three years with pressure of expectation’

MotoGP rookie Acosta ‘has lived last three years with pressure of expectation’

MGP MotoGP

MotoGP rookie Acosta ‘has lived last three years with pressure of expectation’ MotoGP rookie Acosta ‘has lived last three years with pressure of expectation’

F1 owner Liberty Media tops list of world’s most valuable “sports empires”

F1 owner Liberty Media tops list of world’s most valuable “sports empires”

F1 Formula 1
AlphaTauri Imola January testing

F1 owner Liberty Media tops list of world’s most valuable “sports empires” F1 owner Liberty Media tops list of world’s most valuable “sports empires”

How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi

How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi

Plus
Plus
FE Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II

How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi

BRC gets terrestrial TV deal for first time in six years with ITV4

BRC gets terrestrial TV deal for first time in six years with ITV4

NTNL National

BRC gets terrestrial TV deal for first time in six years with ITV4 BRC gets terrestrial TV deal for first time in six years with ITV4

How a battle of two US titans will grip IMSA in 2024

How a battle of two US titans will grip IMSA in 2024

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How a battle of two US titans will grip IMSA in 2024 How a battle of two US titans will grip IMSA in 2024

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Plus
Plus
IMSA

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe