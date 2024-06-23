IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche wins rain-halted six-hour race
Rainstorms led to multi-car shunts, a red flag and a frantic sprint to the finish in the IMSA SportsCar Championship's latest endurance thriller at Watkins Glen
#7 Team Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Felipe Nasr
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Porsche’s Dane Cameron and Felipe Nasr won a topsy-turvy, rain-disrupted sixth round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship, The Six Hours of The Glen.
Their Porsche beat the Cadillac of Renger van der Zande and Sebastien Bourdais by 0.7s after a series of rain showers and storms flipped the race order several times in a sometimes bizarre event.
Pole winner Louis Deletraz’s #40 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06 led the 56-car field to green at the fabled 3.4-mile, 11-turn road course in upstate New York. Van der Zande grabbed the lead entering The Boot section on the opening lap in the #01 Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-Series.R.
Phil Hanson’s #85 JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963 passed Jack Aitken’s #31 Action Express-run Cadillac and picked off Deletraz to run second before the first full-course yellow, as Dwight Merriman spun Era Motorsport’s ORECA – which had won both LMP2 races so far – on lap two and got himself stuck in the grass.
At the restart, Hanson barged his way past van der Zande for the lead, banging wheels on the run to the Bus Stop and forging his way to an impressive lead in the customer 963.
The second caution followed shortly afterwards when George Kurtz's Crowdstrike by APR ORECA brutally rammed Roberto Lecorte’s Cetilar GTD Ferrari into the Turn 8 fence.
All GTP cars pitted under yellow, and Philipp Eng’s #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 led the restart, having taken a shorter fill of energy, from Aitken. Erstwhile leader Hanson handed over to Tijmen van der Helm, who rejoined third but quickly tumbled back to sixth.
Deletraz led the way at the start in the pole-sitting Acura
Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
Aitken passed Eng for the lead at the start of the second hour with a smart move around the outside of Turn 7.
But after the second round of pitstops, the leading #31 car required an unscheduled pitstop after Pipo Derani, who took over from Aitken, damaged the nose in an off at Turn 1. He also flatspotted the right-front tyre, the lengthy extra stop putting him a lap down and out of the frame.
That promoted Nick Tandy’s #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963, which he’d just taken over from Mathieu Jaminet, to the lead as the third hour began, from Bourdais in the #01 Cadillac. Jordan Taylor powered past Bourdais for second in the #40 Acura he took over from poleman Deletraz.
The third yellow was required when Joao Barbosa shunted the Sean Creech Motorsport-run Ligier LMP2 on the exit of Turn 1. Cameron's #7 PPM 963 stayed out to lead, as Taylor picked up second from Tandy and Filipe Albuquerque in the #10 Acura – but the Portuguese was given a drive-through penalty for an unsafe release in the pitlane.
On fresher tyres, Tandy passed Taylor to make it a Porsche 1-2 by half distance – just before the heavens opened. Cameron missed the pit entry and stayed out for a slow lap on slicks, as Tandy and Taylor pitted for wets.
The fourth yellow arrived soon after, as Gianmarco Levorato’s Proton-run Ford Mustang shunted on the approach to the final corner and Zach Robichon spun his Aston Martin in avoidance.
The second half of the race saw the wet-shod Tandy leading Taylor and Matteo Cairoli in the sole Lamborghini SC63 (which was later hamstrung by overheating issues). Tandy pitted immediately to switch to slicks, with Cameron rocketing back to the lead. Albuquerque rose to second, ahead of Nick Yelloly’s re-tubbed #25 BMW, which was crashed in practice by Connor De Phillippi and started from the pit lane, and Bourdais.
A mid-race deluge meant taking wets was a necessity
Photo by: Richard Dole
Heavy rain arrived on lap 101, bringing out another full-course caution that coincided with Sarah Bovy slamming her Iron Dames Lamborghini into the wall on the exit of a dry Turn 10.
Soon after the restart on a damp track, Albuquerque pulled a bold move to Cameron – the pair banging wheels on the back straight – to grab the lead towards the end of Hour 4.
After falling back on strategy, Tandy charged up to the front again, trading paint with Albuquerque in a frantic duel for the lead inside two hours to go. Tandy grabbed the top spot in a wild three-wide move with a backmarker in the chute towards Turn 6.
Moments later, rain hammered down once again, with multiple cars firing off into the barriers on their slick tyres – four cars going off at Turn 8, including Loris Spinelli’s GTD Lamborghini ploughing head-on into the barriers, and Hunter McElrea’s LMP2 car slamming the Turn 1 tyre wall.
There was also chaos in the Porsche Penske pits, as Jaminet (back in for Tandy) had to reverse around Nasr (in for Cameron) after both cars overshot their pit boxes.
That led to an Acura 1-2, with Deletraz’s #40 leading Ricky Taylor’s #10. De Phillippi snatched third ahead of van der Zande, Jaminet and Nasr. After several laps behind the pace car, the race was red-flagged with 1h20m to go.
As the race went back to yellow conditions, everyone changed to slicks. Deletraz won the race off pit road, as the #10 Acura slumped from second to sixth. Nasr was the big gainer, springing from sixth to second, while van der Zande retained third from Jaminet and De Phillippi.
Nasr pounced on Deletraz at the final restart after quick pit work from his PPM crew
Photo by: Richard Dole
More drama followed when Taylor ground to a halt, his right-rear wheel parting company just as IMSA was preparing to go to green. Team-mate Albuquerque believed the earlier contact with Cameron had caused some issues with that corner.
After a lengthy delay, the race restarted with just 16 minutes remaining. Nasr dived past Deletraz at Turn 1, with van der Zande grabbing second from the Swiss going into the Esses. Jaminet demoted Deletraz a further position to take third at Turn 6.
Van der Zande couldn’t catch Nasr, who sprinted away to extend the #7 car’s points lead, while Jaminet and Tandy completed the podium.
AF Corse’s Le Mans winner takes LMP2
Nielsen followed up his Le Mans win with LMP2 spoils alongside Wadoux and Perez Companc
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
In LMP2, poleman PJ Hyett led in AO Racing’s ORECA led from Steven Thomas (TDS Racing) and Daniel Goldburg’s #22 United Autosports entry. Hyett was given a drive-through penalty, however, for a start infringement – which set a trend for penalties for category frontrunners.
Just before half distance, Tom Dillmann in the leading #52 Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen entry was handed a drive-through penalty for a restart violation, as was Felipe Fraga (#74 Riley), who inherited the lead, for passing under yellow.
As the race restarted, overall Le Mans winner Nicklas Nielsen led in AF Corse’s #88 car and survived contact from Fraga at Turn 7, as Ben Hanley’s #2 United Autosports entry got spun around by Colin Braun in the #04 Crowdstrike ORECA vacated by Kurtz.
That gave Nielsen the win just seven days on from his famous Le Mans success with Ferrari, co-driven by Luis Perez Companc and Lilou Wadoux.
Braun, Kurtz and Toby Sowery finished second, with Fraga, Gar Robinson and Josh Burdon third.
Aston Martin scores last-lap victory in GTD Pro
Riberas and Gunn took GTD Pro honours after Milner was forced to pit at the start of the final lap
Photo by: Richard Dole
Daniel Serra initially led from GTD Pro class pole in Risi Competizione’s Ferrari 296 from Alexander Sims in Corvette Racing’s #3 Z06 GT3.R.
Jack Hawksworth’s #14 Vasser Sullivan’s Pro class Lexus RC F gained the lead after the first round of pitstops from Sims, who had to pit for new brake rotors in the second hour.
The long-time leading #14 Lexus Hawksworth shared with Ben Barnicoat was given a drive-through just before half distance for not maintaining pace at the third restart, and the top spot changed hands multiple times during the weather interruptions.
After the red flag, Tommy Milner found himself at the front of the GTD Pro field in the #4 Corvette, ahead of Ross Gunn’s Heart of Racing Aston Martin and Marvin Kirchhofer’s Pfaff McLaren 720S – all three having stayed out on slicks in the downpour.
Milner survived scary moments as the GTP leaders caught him and the GTD pack with just minutes remaining, but what he couldn’t do was make it to the finish on fuel, and he had to pit at the white flag.
That allowed Gunn and Alex Riberas to scoop the class honours, ahead of Kirchhofer and Oliver Jarvis in the Pfaff McLaren and Antonio Garcia in the #3 Corvette he shared with Sims.
Philip Ellis led the pro-am GTD class in Winward Racing’s Mercedes, having also slithered around on slicks – almost going off at Turn 6 as he did so. He fended off an attack from Parker Thompson’s #12 Lexus at the Bus Stop in the closing moment to secure victory with Indy Dontje and Russell Ward.
IMSA Watkins Glen 6 Hours Race Result
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|1
|D. Cameron F. Nasr Porsche Penske Motorsport
|7
|Porsche 963
|148
|
-
|7
|2
|R. van der Zande S. Bourdais Cadillac Racing
|01
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|148
|
+0.749
0.749
|0.749
|8
|3
|N. Tandy M. Jaminet Porsche Penske Motorsport
|6
|Porsche 963
|148
|
+2.819
2.819
|2.070
|8
|4
|J. Taylor L. Deletraz Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|40
|Acura ARX-06
|148
|
+22.455
22.455
|19.636
|8
|5
|J. Krohn P. Eng BMW M Team RLL
|24
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|148
|
+22.924
22.924
|0.469
|9
|6
|C. de Phillippi N. Yelloly BMW M Team RLL
|25
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|148
|
+23.820
23.820
|0.896
|12
|7
|G. Bruni B. Viscaal Proton Competition
|5
|Porsche 963
|147
|
1 lap
|11
|8
|P. Derani J. Aitken T. Blomqvist Whelen Cadillac Racing
|31
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|147
|
1 lap
|9
|9
|L. Perez Companc N. Nielsen L. Wadoux Richard Mille AF Corse
|88
|ORECA 07
|147
|
1 lap
|7
|10
|G. Kurtz C. Braun T. Sowery Crowdstrike Racing by APR
|04
|ORECA 07
|147
|
1 lap
|9
|11
|G. Robinson F. Fraga J. Burdon Riley
|74
|ORECA 07
|147
|
1 lap
|8
|12
|J. Smiechowski N. Boulle T. Dillmann Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
|52
|ORECA 07
|146
|
2 laps
|10
|13
| D. Andersen
S. LucasS. Huffaker MDK by High Class Racing
|20
|ORECA 07
|146
|
2 laps
|10
|14
| D. Goldburg P. di Resta
B. Garg United Autosports USA
|22
|ORECA 07
|146
|
2 laps
|11
|15
|J. Farano M. Dinan C. Eastwood Tower Motorsports
|8
|ORECA 07
|146
|
2 laps
|12
|16
|P. Hyett P. Chatin M. Brabham AO Racing
|99
|ORECA 07
|146
|
2 laps
|11
|17
|B. Keating B. Hanley N. Pino United Autosports USA
|2
|ORECA 07
|146
|
2 laps
|10
|18
|T. van der Helm R. Westbrook P. Hanson JDC/Miller Motorsports
|85
|Porsche 963
|146
|
2 laps
|8
|19
|R. Gunn A. Riberas Heart Of Racing Team
|23
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|139
|
9 laps
|6
|20
|M. Kirchhofer O. Jarvis Pfaff Motorsports
|9
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|139
|
9 laps
|6
|21
|A. Garcia A. Sims Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|3
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|139
|
9 laps
|7
|22
|J. Hawksworth B. Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|139
|
9 laps
|10
|23
|H. Tincknell M. Rockenfeller Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|64
|Ford Mustang GT3
|139
|
9 laps
|6
|24
| L. Heinrich
S. Priaulx AO Racing
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|139
|
9 laps
|8
|25
|R. Ward P. Ellis I. Dontje Winward Racing
|57
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|139
|
9 laps
|5
|26
|
A. AdelsonE. Skeer J. Heylen Wright Motorsports
|120
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|139
|
9 laps
|12
|27
|
M. Franco
A. CostaC. Sbirrazzuoli Conquest Racing
|34
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|139
|
9 laps
|9
|28
|J. Potter A. Lally S. Pumpelly Magnus Racing
|44
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|139
|
9 laps
|8
|29
|F. Montecalvo P. Thompson A. Telitz Vasser Sullivan
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|139
|
9 laps
|5
|30
| R. Foley P. Gallagher
J. Walker Turner Motorsport
|96
|BMW M4 GT3
|139
|
9 laps
|10
|31
|S. Yoluc R. Andrade S. Andrews Lone Star Racing
|80
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|139
|
9 laps
|11
|32
|S. Mann F. Heriau M. Molina Af Corse
|21
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|139
|
9 laps
|6
|33
|O. Fidani M. Bell L. Kern AWA
|13
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|139
|
9 laps
|7
|34
|
K. LiA. Fjordbach K. Bachler MDK Motorsports
|86
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|139
|
9 laps
|9
|35
| O. Triarsi
C. ScardinaA. Rovera Triarsi Competizione
|023
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|139
|
9 laps
|7
|36
|J. Andretti G. Chaves S. Hargrove Andretti Motorsports
|43
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|139
|
9 laps
|8
|37
|T. Milner N. Catsburg Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|4
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|139
|
9 laps
|9
|38
|M. Skeen M. Grenier K. Koch Korthoff/Preston Motorsports
|32
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|139
|
9 laps
|7
|39
|B. Iribe F. Schandorff O. Millroy Inception Racing
|70
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|139
|
9 laps
|6
|40
|B. Sellers M. Snow N. Verhagen Paul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|139
|
9 laps
|11
|41
| K. Marcelli D. Formal
G. Doyle Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|45
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|138
|
10 laps
|9
|42
|
S. MonkT. Calderon S. McAleer Gradient Racing
|66
|Acura NSX GT3
|137
|
11 laps
|10
|43
|R. Taylor J. Barbosa Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|10
|Acura ARX-06
|134
|
14 laps
|10
|44
|
F. PereraJ. Pepper Iron Lynx
|19
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|131
|
17 laps
|18
|45
| T. Steven M. Jensen
H. McElrea TDS Racing
|11
|ORECA 07
|125
|
23 laps
|8
|46
|J. Hand D. Muller Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|65
|Ford Mustang GT3
|124
|
24 laps
|13
|47
| E. Lux R. Lindh
N. Varrone DragonSpeed
|81
|ORECA 07
|122
|
26 laps
|7
|48
|D. Serra D. Rigon Risi Competizione
|62
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|122
|
26 laps
|5
|49
|M. Goikhberg L. Spinelli D. DeFrancesco Forte Racing
|78
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|117
|
31 laps
|6
|50
|M. Cairoli A. Caldarelli Lamborghini Iron Lynx
|63
|Lamborghini SC63
|107
|
41 laps
|7
|51
|R. Frey M. Gatting S. Bovy Iron Dames
|83
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|94
|
54 laps
|5
|52
|R. De Angelis Z. Robichon I. James Heart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|83
|
65 laps
|5
|53
|
G. LevoratoC. Lewis R. Hardwick Proton Competition
|55
|Ford Mustang GT3
|82
|
66 laps
|3
|54
|J. Barbosa J. Edgar L. Willsey Sean Creech Motorsport
|33
|Ligier JS P217
|65
|
83 laps
|2
|55
|R. Lacorte G. Sernagiotto A. Fuoco Cetilar Racing
|47
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|15
|
133 laps
|1
|dnf
| D. Merriman R. Dalziel
C. Zilisch Era Motorsport
|18
|ORECA 07
|1
|
147 laps
|Retirement
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Explained: The software fix that saved Porsche’s Daytona win
Nasr credits Penske for crucial Daytona pitstop, "confused" with chequered flag timing
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
IndyCar Laguna Seca: McLaughlin leads opening practice
NASCAR Cup Iowa: Reigning champion Blaney earns first win of 2024
Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?
Latest news
Sauber F1 team looking to find Pourchaire a new IndyCar seat
Aprilia: Adapting to all new line-up in MotoGP 2025 the only "question mark" for us
Ricciardo: No need to revert RB F1 upgrades after Spain shocker
McLaren: Norris could have done nothing more to win F1 Spanish GP
Autosport Plus
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac
How a battle of two US titans will grip IMSA in 2024
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments