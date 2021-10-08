Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Lynn to join Ganassi Cadillac IMSA line-up, with view to '23 WEC deal
IMSA / VIR Qualifying report

VIR IMSA: Milner beats team-mate Taylor to pole by 0.003s

By:

Tommy Milner ended Corvette Racing team-mate Jordan Taylor’s run of five straight IMSA pole positions after edging his #4 Corvette ahead by 0.003s at VIRaceway.

VIR IMSA: Milner beats team-mate Taylor to pole by 0.003s

Milner turned a 1m40.263s lap of the 18-turn track to clinch pole, the pair less than 1.2s ahead of Cooper MacNeil in the WeatherTech Racing Porsche.

In GT Daytona’s amateur section of qualifying which sets the grid for the class, Robbie Foley put the Turner Motorsports BMW M6 almost three tenths of a second clear of Madison Snow in the Lamborghini Huracan of Paul Miller Racing by posting a 1m43.809s.

Snow shaved this down to 0.236s but could get no closer, putting him precisely one tenth ahead of Trent Hindman in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Roman de Angelis was fourth fastest in the quicker of the two Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantages, ahead of Richard Heistand in the Carbahn Peregrine Audi R8 and the faster of the two Lexus RC Fs of Vasser Sullivan Racing, driven by Aaron Telitz.

#3: Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R, GTLM: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor

#3: Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R, GTLM: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Zacharie Robichon suffered an alarming off in the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche so he did well to recover to seventh, ahead of the second Lexus of Frankie Montecalvo. However, the Pfaff Motorsports squad would be sent to the back of the grid because the team worked on the car during qualifying.

Then it was time for the Pros to decide the qualifying points distribution, and Ross Gunn and Alex Ribeiras captured a Heart of Racing Aston Martin 1-2, finishing the session 0.141s apart.

Two tenths further back was the #14 Lexus of Jack Hawksworth, 0.15s ahead of Bryan Sellers in the PMR Lamborghini, followed by Bill Auberlen in the Turner BMW.

IMSA VIR - Qualifying Results

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 4 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 1'40.263  
2 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 1'40.266 0.003
3 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Kevin Estre 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'41.445 1.182
4 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 1'43.809 3.546
5 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'44.045 3.782
6 16 United States Trent Hindman
United States Patrick Long 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'44.145 3.882
7 23 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'44.161 3.898
8 39 United States Richard Heistand
United States Jeff Westphal 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 1'44.230 3.967
9 14 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'44.358 4.095
10 9 Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'44.423 4.160
11 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Zach Veach 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'44.447 4.184
12 28 Canada Daniel Morad
United States Michael de Quesada 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'44.712 4.449
13 32 United States Mike Skeen
United States Guy Cosmo 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'44.790 4.527
14 27 United Kingdom Ian James
Spain Alex Riberas 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'45.274 5.011
15 66 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
Germany Mario Farnbacher 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'45.662 5.399
16 19 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Franck Perera 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'45.699 5.436
17 88 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'46.416 6.153
18 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'46.959 6.696
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Lynn to join Ganassi Cadillac IMSA line-up, with view to '23 WEC deal

Previous article

Lynn to join Ganassi Cadillac IMSA line-up, with view to '23 WEC deal
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

4 h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn’t give Hamilton full F1 power unit change

11 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

8 h
4
Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Leclerc with Verstappen in fifth

9 h
5
FIA F3

Nikita Mazepin banned for altercation in European Formula 3 paddock

Apr 22, 2016
Latest news
VIR IMSA: Milner beats team-mate Taylor to pole by 0.003s
IMSA

VIR IMSA: Milner beats team-mate Taylor to pole by 0.003s

44m
Lynn to join Ganassi Cadillac IMSA line-up, with view to '23 WEC deal
IMSA

Lynn to join Ganassi Cadillac IMSA line-up, with view to '23 WEC deal

Oct 5, 2021
Detroit GP aims to move IndyCar and IMSA race downtown for 2023
INDY

Detroit GP aims to move IndyCar and IMSA race downtown for 2023

Sep 29, 2021
Bourdais to race IMSA full-time, IndyCar part-time in 2022
IMSA

Bourdais to race IMSA full-time, IndyCar part-time in 2022

Sep 26, 2021
Long Beach IMSA: Nasr and Derani take comfortable victory
IMSA

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr and Derani take comfortable victory

Sep 26, 2021
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Johnson closer to committing to full season after Indy oval test
IndyCar

Johnson closer to committing to full season after Indy oval test

Grosjean keen to learn from Castroneves and new Andretti team-mates
IndyCar

Grosjean keen to learn from Castroneves and new Andretti team-mates

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus
IndyCar

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Corvette Racing More
Corvette Racing
Milner: Le Mans 24 Hours test didn't feel like Corvette C8.R's debut 24 Hours of Le Mans test day
Le Mans

Milner: Le Mans 24 Hours test didn't feel like Corvette C8.R's debut

Corvette's Garcia 'gave it all' for Gavin in WEC send-off podium attempt Spa-Francorchamps
WEC

Corvette's Garcia 'gave it all' for Gavin in WEC send-off podium attempt

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault Plus
IMSA

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

Trending Today

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes explains why it didn’t give Hamilton full F1 power unit change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn’t give Hamilton full F1 power unit change

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Leclerc with Verstappen in fifth
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Leclerc with Verstappen in fifth

Nikita Mazepin banned for altercation in European Formula 3 paddock
FIA F3 FIA F3

Nikita Mazepin banned for altercation in European Formula 3 paddock

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds

Pirelli fears Turkish GP tyre choice 'too aggressive'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli fears Turkish GP tyre choice 'too aggressive'

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton leads FP1 with new Istanbul Park track record
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton leads FP1 with new Istanbul Park track record

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts Plus

How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts

OPINION: Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending Plus

Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending

Mazda believes it has never had a better chance of clinching the title in IMSA's Prototype division. Achieving this goal would be the bittersweet culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit

IMSA
Apr 11, 2021
The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault Plus

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

After taking over Corvette Racing from long-time custodian Doug Fehan, 34-year-old Laura Wontrop Klauser is leading General Motors through a transitional phase in sportscar racing. Here’s how she got into her dream role and what she plans to do with it

IMSA
Mar 21, 2021
Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours Plus

Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Plus

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitter Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Plus

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories

IMSA
Jan 28, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Plus

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Autosport to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
When Porsche became a giant-killer Plus

When Porsche became a giant-killer

In the first of a new series celebrating underdog achievements from the annals of motorsport history, we revisit the 2015 Petit Le Mans - where a tyre advantage in appallingly wet conditions helped the GT cars overcome the prototypes

IMSA
Apr 15, 2020

Latest news

VIR IMSA: Milner beats team-mate Taylor to pole by 0.003s
IMSA IMSA

VIR IMSA: Milner beats team-mate Taylor to pole by 0.003s

Lynn to join Ganassi Cadillac IMSA line-up, with view to '23 WEC deal
IMSA IMSA

Lynn to join Ganassi Cadillac IMSA line-up, with view to '23 WEC deal

Detroit GP aims to move IndyCar and IMSA race downtown for 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Detroit GP aims to move IndyCar and IMSA race downtown for 2023

Bourdais to race IMSA full-time, IndyCar part-time in 2022
IMSA IMSA

Bourdais to race IMSA full-time, IndyCar part-time in 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.