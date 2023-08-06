Subscribe
IMSA Road America: Campbell, Nasr Penske Porsche takes victory

Matt Campbell and Felipe Nasr earned their first IMSA SportsCar Championship victory of the season aboard the #7 Penske Porsche Motorsport 963 at Road America, beating Meyer Shank Racing's Acura.

Nick DeGroot
By:
#7 Team Penske Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr

Drama began even before the 160-minute race got underway, with the pole-sitting #31 Action Express Cadillac forced to start from the back after an incident for Alexander Sims in warmup.

On the pace lap, another GTP entry found trouble when Connor De Phillippi spun his #25 Team RLL BMW.

The resulting cleanup led to the race starting behind the safety car. When the green flag finally waved, Campbell maintained control at the front, but the race was soon interrupted again when trying to make up ground, De Phillippi slid wide in the kink and crashed out.

The sister #24 BMW had a moment soon after when Philipp Eng was pushed into the dirt at Turn 5 by the JDC Miller Porsche of Mike Rockenfeller. The sole surviving BMW later fell off the pace with an issue and lost multiple laps.

Campbell pitted with just over 90 minutes remaining, with Nasr taking over in a ten-second lead over the MSR Acura that Colin Braun had handed over to Tom Blomqvist. Meanwhile, a difficult day for Sims got worse when he spun, leaving the car he shared with Pipo Derani to finish sixth.

With 20 minutes to go, Blomqvist had cut Nasr’s lead down to five seconds and got to within two seconds of the lead in traffic before his charge finally stalled out. The reigning IMSA champion was unable to get any closer, allowing the #7 Porsche to take the programme's second win of the campaign after the sister #6 crew's victory at Long Beach.

Blomqvist was forced to settle for second, beating the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport Acura shared by Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque in a distant third.

Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande's Chip Ganassi Racing-run machine was the leading Cadillac in fourth ahead of the JDC Miller Porsche Rockenfeller shared with Tijmen van der Helm.

The second Penske Porsche of Nick Tandy and Mathieu Jaminet ended up seventh, ahead of the customer Proton Porsche that was making its first IMSA appearance after its competition debut in the Monza World Endurance Championship round.

#23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Ross Gunn, Alex Riberas

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

The LMP2 class was dominated by the #52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA of Ben Keating and Paul-Loup Chatin, heading the #35 TDS Racing ORECA that Jon Falb shared with Giedo van der Garde.

The #33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier of Joao Barbosa and young gun Nico Pino led early on in the LMP3 division, but despite a high-speed off at the carousel, the #74 Riley Liger of Gar Robinson and Josh Burdon claimed victory by 11s. 

In GTD Pro, the #23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage of Ross Gunn and Alex Riberas claimed back-to-back wins after a battle with the #3 Corvette Racing C8.R. 

After taking over from early leader Riberas, Gunn was embroiled in battle trying to repass Antonio Garcia when with 24 minutes remaining the Spaniard was handed a drive-through penalty for failing to adhere to the minimum refuelling time. 

Garcia and Jordan Taylor still finished third, but were beaten to second by the Vasser Sullivan Lexus of British duo Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat. 

Paul Miller Racing BMW crew Madison Snow and Bryan Sellers extended their GTD class points lead with victory by just 2.2s over the Inception Racing McLaren of Brendan Iribe and Frederik Schandorff.

IMSA Road America Race Results (80 laps):

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1 Australia M. Campbell Matt Campbell Brazil F. Nasr Felipe Nasr Porsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 80 -   3    
2 United Kingdom T. Blomqvist Tom Blomqvist United States C. Braun Colin Braun Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian 60 Acura ARX-06 80 +4.635 4.635 3    
3 United States R. Taylor Ricky Taylor Portugal F. Albuquerque Filipe Albuquerque Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 10 Acura ARX-06 80 +35.135 30.500 4    
4 France S. Bourdais Sébastien Bourdais Netherlands R. van der Zande Renger van der Zande Cadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-Series.R 80 +47.321 12.186 3    
5 Netherlands T. van der Helm Tijmen van der Helm Germany M. Rockenfeller Mike Rockenfeller JDC/Miller Motorsports 5 Porsche 963 80 +1'18.147 30.826 4    
6 Brazil P. Derani Pipo Derani United Kingdom A. Sims Alexander Sims Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 80 +1'35.777 17.630 3    
7 United Kingdom N. Tandy Nick Tandy France M. Jaminet Mathieu Jaminet Porsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 80 +1'45.321 9.544 5    
8 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Harry Tincknell Italy G. Bruni Gianmaria Bruni Proton Competition 59 Porsche 963 80 +1'47.489 2.168 4    
9 United States B. Keating Ben Keating France P. Chatin Paul-Loup Chatin PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports 52 ORECA LMP2 07 77 3 laps   5    
10 United States J. Falb John Falb Netherlands G. van der Garde Giedo van der Garde TDS Racing 35 ORECA LMP2 07 77 3 laps   4    
11 United States T. Steven Thomas Steven Denmark M. Jensen Mikkel Jensen TDS Racing 11 ORECA LMP2 07 77 3 laps   5    
12 United States R. Sales Rodrigo Sales Switzerland L. Deletraz Louis Deletraz Tower Motorsports 8 ORECA LMP2 07 77 3 laps   8    
13 Denmark D. Andersen Dennis Andersen United Arab Emirates E. Jones Ed Jones High Class Racing 20 ORECA LMP2 07 77 3 laps   6    
14 United States D. Merriman Dwight Merriman United Kingdom R. Dalziel Ryan Dalziel Era Motorsport 18 ORECA LMP2 07 76 4 laps   6    
15 United States G. Kurtz George Kurtz United Kingdom B. Hanley Ben Hanley Crowdstrike Racing by APR 04 ORECA LMP2 07 76 4 laps   8    
16 United States G. Robinson Gar Robinson Australia J. Burdon Josh Burdon Riley 74 Ligier JS P320 75 5 laps   3    
17 United States L. Willsey Lance Willsey Portugal J. Barbosa Joao Barbosa Sean Creech Motorsport 33 Ligier JS P320 75 5 laps   4    
18 Canada O. Fidani Orey Fidani United Kingdom M. Bell Matthew Bell AWA 13 Duqueine D08 75 5 laps   5    
19 United States A. Balogh Ari Balogh Canada G. Grist Garett Grist Jr III Racing 30 Ligier JS P320 75 5 laps   5    
20 Canada A. Mantella Anthony Mantella United Kingdom W. Boyd Wayne Boyd AWA 17 Duqueine D08 74 6 laps   5    
21 United Kingdom R. Gunn Ross Gunn Spain A. Riberas Alex Riberas Heart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 73 7 laps   3    
22
S. Lucas Seth Lucas
T. Kasemets Tonis Kasemets Ave Motorsports 		4 Ligier JS P320 72 8 laps   5    
23 United States B. Sellers Bryan Sellers United States M. Snow Madison Snow Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 72 8 laps   3    
24 United States B. Iribe Brendan Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff Frederik Schandorff Inception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 72 8 laps   4    
25
G. Kraut Gerry Kraut
Australia S. Andrews Scott Andrews JDC/Miller Motorsports 		85 Duqueine D08 72 8 laps   8    
26 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth Jack Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat Ben Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 72 8 laps   4    
27 Spain A. Garcia Antonio Garcia United States J. Taylor Jordan Taylor Corvette Racing 3 Corvette C8.R GTD 72 8 laps   5    
28 Austria K. Bachler Klaus Bachler France P. Pilet Patrick Pilet Pfaff Motorsports 9 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 72 8 laps   4    
29 United States M. Skeen Mike Skeen Canada M. Grenier Mikael Grenier Team Korthoff Motorsports 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 72 8 laps   4    
30 Canada M. Goikhberg Mikhail Goikhberg Italy L. Spinelli Loris Spinelli Forte Racing Powered by USRT 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 72 8 laps   4    
31 United States F. Montecalvo Frankie Montecalvo United States A. Telitz Aaron Telitz Vasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 72 8 laps   4    
32 United States B. Auberlen Bill Auberlen United States C. Hull Chandler Hull Turner Motorsport 97 BMW M4 GT3 72 8 laps   4    
33 Canada R. De Angelis Roman De Angelis Denmark M. Sorensen Marco Sorensen Heart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 72 8 laps   3    
34 Germany M. Farnbacher Mario Farnbacher United States A. Harrison Ashton Harrison Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR 93 Acura NSX GT3 72 8 laps   5    
35
A. Metni Alan Metni
Netherlands K. van Berlo Kay van Berlo Kellymoss with Riley 		91 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 72 8 laps   4    
36 Spain D. Juncadella Daniel Juncadella France J. Gounon Jules Gounon WeatherTech Racing 79 Mercedes AMG GT3 72 8 laps   5    
37
S. Monk Sheena Monk
United Kingdom K. Legge Katherine Legge Gradient Racing 		66 Acura NSX GT3 72 8 laps   4    
38 United States P. Hyett PJ Hyett
S. Priaulx Seb Priaulx AO Racing
 80 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 72 8 laps   5    
39 United States P. Gallagher Patrick Gallagher United States R. Foley Robby Foley Turner Motorsport 96 BMW M4 GT3 71 9 laps   3    
40 United States D. Brule David Brule United States A. Udell Alec Udell Kellymoss with Riley 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 71 9 laps   4    
41 United States A. Brynjolfsson Alan Brynjolfsson United States T. Hindman Trent Hindman Wright Motorsports 77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 70 10 laps   3    
42 Austria P. Eng Philipp Eng Brazil A. Farfus Augusto Farfus BMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 55 25 laps   4    
43
B. Garg Bijoy Garg
Sweden L. Lundqvist Linus Lundqvist Jr III Racing 		29 Ligier JS P320 54 26 laps   4    
44 United States R. Ward Russell Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Philip Ellis Winward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 15 65 laps   2    
45 United States C. de Phillippi Connor de Phillippi United Kingdom N. Yelloly Nick Yelloly BMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 4 76 laps   2    
View full results  
