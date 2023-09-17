Subscribe
Previous / IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell scores pole in Porsche lockout
IMSA / Indianapolis Race report

IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2

Nick Tandy led home Felipe Nasr to score a 1-2 for Porsche Penske Motorsport in the long-awaited return of the IMSA SportsCar Championship to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Road Course.

By:
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Nick Tandy, Mathieu Jaminet

The #7 Penske Porsche Motorsport 963 of Matt Campbell started on pole and led the field to the green flag.

Sebastien Bourdais, who started fourth in Chip Ganassi Racing’s #01 Cadillac V-Series.R, jumped to the outside and immediately made it a three-wide fight for the lead entering Turn 1.

Campbell, on the inside of both team-mate Mathieu Jaminet (starting the #6 963) and Bourdais, locked up and missed the apex of the opening corner, which allowed Jaminet in the #6 entry to grab the lead. Consequently, it squeezed Bourdais, who was hit and spun around by the #60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 of Tom Blomqvist, who was then hit by Phillip Eng in the #24 BMW M Team RLL machine.

The first caution came out due to debris left over from the incident, which sent Bourdais into the pits with right front damage and in need of a nose change. Blomqvist remained out on track despite damage to the front of his car, while Eng’s damage was significant enough to require multiple visits to the pitlane as it finished 41st overall, and last in the GTP class, at 10 laps down.

The second caution came out when the #18 ORECA LMP2 07 of Dwight Merriman (Era Motorsport) made slight contact with the #93 Acura NSX GT3 (Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR) in the GTD class coming out of the last corner of the 14-turn, 2.439-mile circuit. Merriman was sent into a spin in front of the field, with several near misses until the yellow came out.

A run of driver changes followed soon after, with Tandy replacing Jaminet, while Nasr swapped with Campbell. At this time, Blomqvist remained in, but was serviced with a nose change from the earlier contact.

During the GTD split sequence under the caution, the Penske cars failed to yield appropriately, according to race control, allowing the #31 Whelen Cadillac of Pipo Derani to bizarrely sprint to first place, despite running under yellow, ahead of the Penske Porsches.

Nasr jumped ahead of Tandy on the restart going into Turn 1 with 1h35m to go, while Derani sped off in the lead.

#31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing Cadillac V- Series.R: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims

#31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing Cadillac V- Series.R: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

It took 25 minutes for Nasr to close on Derani, who overshot Turn 1 after struggling with lapped traffic. As a result, Nasr grabbed the lead and brought Tandy through, as well, while Derani fell to third and immediately began to drop back from the Porsches.

With one hour remaining, Nasr and Tandy made slight contact while weaving through traffic, which let Tandy close and tease a shot for the lead coming out of Turn 4. However, the track position remained unchanged.

The moment of the race came with 46 minutes left. Nasr pitted as Tandy inherited the lead and stayed out an additional lap. On his out-lap, Nasr locked up going into Turn 7 and lost time on the grass, while Tandy kept it clean and came away 7s ahead after the cycle was complete.

From there, the Briton maintained the lead and gapped his team-mate to win by 17.421s. The #25 BMW M Hybrid V8 for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing finished third, with Connor De Phillippi guiding the team to the finish after co-driver Nick Yelloly handled the early running.

The LMP2 battle was won by Mikkel Jensen in the #11 TDS Racing entry also co-driven by Steven Thomas. The winning move came with 25 minutes left in the race, with Jensen driving by the #8 Tower Motorsports machine of Louis Deletraz, who had led the majority of the way in the category.

Anthony Mantella and Wayne Boyd guided the #17 Ligier JSP320 for Tower Motorsports to victory in LMP3, 12s ahead of Josh Burton – and co-driver Gar Robinson – in the #74 Riley Ligier.

#79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon

#79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

GTD Pro was won by the #79 Mercedes AMG GT3 co-driven by the WeatherTech Racing duo of Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon. They finished 3.493s ahead of the #23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 for Heart of Racing Team, piloted by Ross Gunn and Alex Riberas.

Philip Ellis provided the late magic in GTD, pulling off the class-winning move with four minutes to go in Turns 8-9. Ellis pushed the #57 Mercedes AMG GT3 (Winward Racing) by Loris Spinelli’s Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 (Forte Racing), who ended up second at 1.268s behind at the finish.

IMSA Indianapolis race result

 

 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1 United Kingdom N. Tandy France M. Jaminet Porsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 113 -   3    
2 Australia M. Campbell Brazil F. Nasr Porsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 113 +17.421 17.421 3    
3 United States C. de Phillippi United Kingdom N. Yelloly BMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 113 +32.964 15.543 3    
4 Brazil P. Derani United Kingdom A. Sims Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 113 +48.431 15.467 3    
5 United States R. Taylor Portugal F. Albuquerque Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 10 Acura ARX-06 113 +1'00.008 11.577 3    
6 United Kingdom T. Blomqvist United States C. Braun Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian 60 Acura ARX-06 113 +1'09.574 9.566 3    
7 France S. Bourdais Netherlands R. van der Zande Cadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-Series.R 113 +1'10.986 1.412 5    
8 Netherlands T. van der Helm Germany M. Rockenfeller JDC/Miller Motorsports 5 Porsche 963 113 +1'11.470 0.484 3    
9 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Italy G. Bruni Proton Competition 59 Porsche 963 113 +1'13.652 2.182 5    
10 United States T. Steven Denmark M. Jensen TDS Racing 11 ORECA LMP2 07 110 3 laps   5    
11 D. Goldburg Switzerland L. Deletraz Tower Motorsports 8 ORECA LMP2 07 110 3 laps   5    
12 United States G. Kurtz United Kingdom B. Hanley Crowdstrike Racing by APR 04 ORECA LMP2 07 110 3 laps   5    
13 United States B. Keating France P. Chatin PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports 52 ORECA LMP2 07 109 4 laps   6    
14 United States R. Sales Netherlands G. van der Garde TDS Racing 35 ORECA LMP2 07 108 5 laps   6    
15 Canada A. Mantella United Kingdom W. Boyd AWA 17 Duqueine D08 107 6 laps   4    
16 United States G. Robinson Australia J. Burdon Riley 74 Ligier JS P320 107 6 laps   5    
17
N. Siegel
Canada G. Grist Jr III Racing 		30 Ligier JS P320 107 6 laps   4    
18
B. Garg
G. de Jr III Racing
 29 Ligier JS P320 107 6 laps   4    
19 Canada O. Fidani United Kingdom M. Bell AWA 13 Duqueine D08 107 6 laps   4    
20 United States D. Merriman United Kingdom R. Dalziel Era Motorsport 18 ORECA LMP2 07 106 7 laps   6    
21 United States L. Willsey Portugal J. Barbosa Sean Creech Motorsport 33 Ligier JS P320 106 7 laps   4    
22 K. Conway
J. Geesbreght Ave Motorsports
 4 Ligier JS P320 105 8 laps   5    
23 Spain D. Juncadella France J. Gounon WeatherTech Racing 79 Mercedes AMG GT3 104 9 laps   4    
24 United Kingdom R. Gunn Spain A. Riberas Heart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 104 9 laps   3    
25 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 104 9 laps   3    
26 United States R. Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Winward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 104 9 laps   4    
27 Canada M. Goikhberg Italy L. Spinelli Forte Racing Powered by USRT 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 104 9 laps   5    
28 United States B. Sellers United States M. Snow Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 104 9 laps   3    
29 Canada R. De Angelis Denmark M. Sorensen Heart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 104 9 laps   3    
30 United States P. Gallagher United States R. Foley Turner Motorsport 96 BMW M4 GT3 104 9 laps   5    
31 United States A. Brynjolfsson United States T. Hindman Wright Motorsports 77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 104 9 laps   4    
32 Austria K. Bachler France P. Pilet Pfaff Motorsports 9 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 104 9 laps   5    
33 Spain A. Garcia United States J. Taylor Corvette Racing 3 Corvette C8.R GTD 104 9 laps   3    
34 United States B. Auberlen United States C. Hull Turner Motorsport 97 BMW M4 GT3 104 9 laps   4    
35 United States D. Brule United States A. Udell Kellymoss with Riley 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 104 9 laps   4    
36 United States M. Skeen Canada M. Grenier Korthoff/Preston Motorsports 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 104 9 laps   5    
37 United States P. Hyett
S. Priaulx AO Racing
 80 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 104 9 laps   5    
38 J. Rabe United States D. Dickerson MLT Motorsports 54 Ligier JS P320 103 10 laps   4    
39
A. Metni
Netherlands K. van Berlo Kellymoss with Riley 		91 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 103 10 laps   6    
40 Austria P. Eng Brazil A. Farfus BMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 103 10 laps   6    
41 United States J. Andretti Colombia G. Chaves Andretti Autosport 94 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 103 10 laps   4    
42
S. Monk
United Kingdom K. Legge Gradient Racing 		66 Acura NSX GT3 103 10 laps   5    
43 United States F. Montecalvo United States A. Telitz Vasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 103 10 laps   4    
44
A. Dias
Australia S. Andrews Lone Star Racing 		15 Mercedes AMG GT3 103 10 laps   4    
45
A. Koreiba
C. Bloum Performance Tech Motorsports
 38 Ligier JS P320 102 11 laps   6    
46 United States B. Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff Inception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 96 17 laps   6    
47 Denmark D. Andersen United Arab Emirates E. Jones High Class Racing 20 ORECA LMP2 07 78 35 laps   6    
48 United States A. Harrison Canada K. Marcelli Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR 93 Acura NSX GT3 24 89 laps   1    
View full results  
shares
comments

IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell scores pole in Porsche lockout
More
Joey Barnes
Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell scores pole in Porsche lockout

IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell scores pole in Porsche lockout

IMSA
Indianapolis

IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell scores pole in Porsche lockout IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell scores pole in Porsche lockout

How Dixon shrugged off “heated moments” for IndyCar finale victory

How Dixon shrugged off “heated moments” for IndyCar finale victory

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

How Dixon shrugged off “heated moments” for IndyCar finale victory How Dixon shrugged off “heated moments” for IndyCar finale victory

Nick Tandy More
Nick Tandy
Tandy: Night pace could fluctuate "dramatically" in Daytona 24 Hours

Tandy: Night pace could fluctuate "dramatically" in Daytona 24 Hours

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Tandy: Night pace could fluctuate "dramatically" in Daytona 24 Hours Tandy: Night pace could fluctuate "dramatically" in Daytona 24 Hours

Tandy: New Porsche 963 "very different to drive" from 919

Tandy: New Porsche 963 "very different to drive" from 919

IMSA

Tandy: New Porsche 963 "very different to drive" from 919 Tandy: New Porsche 963 "very different to drive" from 919

Tandy anticipated longer Corvette stint before GTE Pro axe

Tandy anticipated longer Corvette stint before GTE Pro axe

WEC

Tandy anticipated longer Corvette stint before GTE Pro axe Tandy anticipated longer Corvette stint before GTE Pro axe

Team Penske More
Team Penske
Will chaotic IndyCar finales become the norm in future?

Will chaotic IndyCar finales become the norm in future?

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Will chaotic IndyCar finales become the norm in future? Will chaotic IndyCar finales become the norm in future?

McLaughlin “hit everything but the pace car” at IndyCar finale

McLaughlin “hit everything but the pace car” at IndyCar finale

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

McLaughlin “hit everything but the pace car” at IndyCar finale McLaughlin “hit everything but the pace car” at IndyCar finale

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Plus
Plus
WEC
Sebring II

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split

Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split

MGP MotoGP

Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split

10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix

10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix 10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix

Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

INDY IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are

Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Plus
Plus
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe