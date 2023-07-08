Subscribe
IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2 ahead of Cadillacs

Meyer Shank Racing’s Tom Blomqvist will start the IMSA SportsCar Championship race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park from pole position in his Acura.

Charles Bradley
By:
#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun

Blomqvist lapped the challenging Canadian road course in 1m05.653s, just 0.081s ahead of the Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport ARX-06 of Ricky Taylor.

Pipo Derani set the benchmark at 1m06.502s in the Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R, which Taylor beat with 1m05.734s. Blomqvist then took over with 1m05.653s, 0.081s faster than Taylor, but admitted to a “messy lap”.

Derani worked down to 1m05.829s but stayed in third, 0.176s off the pace, the AXR Caddy losing time in the middle sector of the lap. Sebastien Bourdais was fourth in the Chip Ganassi Racing example, ahead of the first Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 of Felipe Nasr, who was eight tenths off pole.

The BMWs looked terribly skittish over Mosport’s bumps and yumps, with Augusto Farfus bucking his way to sixth in the first M Hybrid V8, fractionally ahead of the sister car of Nick Yelloly.

Mike Rockenfeller’s JDC Miller MotorSports Porsche 963 beat the #6 works car of Mathieu Jaminet to eighth place in the nine-car GTP field.

In LMP3, Gar Robinson took pole position in his #74 Riley-run Ligier, ahead of Orey Fidani’s #13 AWA Duqueine and Ari Balogh, who was back in the #30 Jr III Racing Ligier after skipping the Watkins Glen race after his big qualifying crash there.

#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat

#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Lexus beats Mercedes for GTD pole

In GTD, the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantages of Alex Riberas and home hero Roman
De Angelis led the way early on, with Riberas setting 1m15.314s in the Pro class car to De Angelis’s 1m15.478s in its pro-am entry.

Jack Hawksworth then took over in his all-Pro #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F with a new track record of 1m15.029s. Jules Gounon leapt to second in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes, lapping in 1m15.250s, but didn’t endear himself to Hawksworth by pulling out in front of him.

Behind the Astons, Jordan Taylor’s Corvette C8.R took fifth, ahead of the #12 Lexus of Frankie Montecalvo, who was second in the pro-am class behind De Angelis, ahead of Klaus Bachler (Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911) and Madison Snow (Paul Miller Racing BMW M4).

Cla Driver Class Chassis Time Gap Interval
1 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Colin Braun 		GTP Acura ARX-06 1'05.653    
2 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		GTP Acura ARX-06 1'05.734 0.081 0.081
3 Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Alexander Sims 		GTP Cadillac V-Series.R 1'05.829 0.176 0.095
4 France Sébastien Bourdais
Netherlands Renger van der Zande 		GTP Cadillac V-Series.R 1'06.266 0.613 0.437
5 Australia Matt Campbell
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		GTP Porsche 963 1'06.521 0.868 0.255
6 Austria Philipp Eng
Brazil Augusto Farfus 		GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 1'06.801 1.148 0.280
7 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Nick Yelloly 		GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 1'06.848 1.195 0.047
8 Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
Germany Mike Rockenfeller 		GTP Porsche 963 1'06.946 1.293 0.098
9 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Mathieu Jaminet 		GTP Porsche 963 1'07.329 1.676 0.383
10 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'12.946 7.293 5.617
11 Canada Orey Fidani
United Kingdom Matthew Bell 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'13.355 7.702 0.409
12 Canada Garett Grist
United States Ari Balogh 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'13.593 7.940 0.238
13 Canada Anthony Mantella
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'13.682 8.029 0.089
14 Antoine Comeau
George Staikos 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'13.884 8.231 0.202
15 United States Lance Willsey
Portugal Joao Barbosa 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'14.751 9.098 0.867
16 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat 		GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 1'15.029 9.376 0.278
17 Spain Daniel Juncadella
France Jules Gounon 		GTD PRO Mercedes AMG GT3 1'15.103 9.450 0.074
18 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas 		GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'15.341 9.688 0.238
19 Canada Roman De Angelis
Denmark Marco Sorensen 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'15.478 9.825 0.137
20 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor 		GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 1'15.494 9.841 0.016
21 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'15.508 9.855 0.014
22 Austria Klaus Bachler
France Patrick Pilet 		GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'15.584 9.931 0.076
23 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 1'15.595 9.942 0.011
24 United States Mike Skeen
Canada Mikael Grenier 		GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 1'15.670 10.017 0.075
25 United States Patrick Gallagher
United States Robby Foley 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 1'15.992 10.339 0.322
26 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
Italy Loris Spinelli 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 1'16.100 10.447 0.108
27 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis 		GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 1'16.165 10.512 0.065
28 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Chandler Hull 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 1'16.196 10.543 0.031
29 United States Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 1'16.360 10.707 0.164
30 United States PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'16.983 11.330 0.623
31 United States Alan Brynjolfsson
United States Trent Hindman 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'17.028 11.375 0.045
32 Alan Metni
Netherlands Kay van Berlo 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'17.126 11.473 0.098
33 Sheena Monk
United Kingdom Katherine Legge 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'17.213 11.560 0.087
34 United States David Brule
United States Alec Udell 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'20.469 14.816 3.256
View full results
