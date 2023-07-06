IMSA alert to “deterioration of driving behaviour” after Watkins Glen pile-up
IMSA has vowed to take more action if it sees any “further deterioration of driving behaviour” after LMP3 driver Alex Kirby was placed on probation for four races.
In the previous event at Watkins Glen, Kirby sparked a four-car crash that took out two Lamborghini Huracan GTD contenders and severely delayed Chip Ganassi Racing’s GTP Cadillac at the entry to The Boot section.
Kirby was determined by IMSA race director Beaux Barfield, in conjunction with IMSA supervisory officials, to have been responsible for the pile-up that enraged factory Lamborghini driver Jordan Pepper.
The shunt took his car out of contention for the GTD victory, and the South African labelled some of the driving standards in the LMP3 class as “unacceptable”.
“The LMP3 guy [Kirby] must’ve thought we were invincible or something, a bright green Lamborghini and a bright purple Lamborghini, and he just tried to drive over the top of us,” the Iron Lynx driver told NBC.
“It’s just unacceptable the level of driving in the LMP3 category. As whole, when you look back at IMSA racing over the past few years, there’s just so much crashing involving them.
“It’s a shame but an incident like that is just not acceptable in this level of sport. We speak so much about driving standards in driver briefings, but I don’t know what this guy was doing. There was zero gap and he just destroyed us.”
#63: Iron Lynx, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2, GTD PRO: Jordan Pepper, Andrea Caldarelli
Photo by: Art Fleischmann
In its statement announcing Kirby’s four-race probation period, IMSA stated it “will continue to monitor all on-track conduct and will act accordingly and consistently should there be a further deterioration of driving behaviour”.
Going into this weekend’s IMSA SportsCar Championship round at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, one of the most fearsome venues on the schedule, LMP3 cars will race once more alongside GTP and GTD cars.
Kirby’s probation will also be in effect for all other IMSA series until his IMSA SportsCar Championship probation period is concluded.
The Californian is racing in the IMSA SportsCar Challenge event at CTMP for Performance Tech Motorsports this weekend but is not contesting the main event – which has a six-car LMP3 entry.
Latest news
Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone
Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone
Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected
Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected
Kubica targets WEC Hypercar seat in 2024 after LMP2 class axed
Kubica targets WEC Hypercar seat in 2024 after LMP2 class axed Kubica targets WEC Hypercar seat in 2024 after LMP2 class axed
Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza
Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut
The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.