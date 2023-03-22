Subscribe
Ford Mustang GT3 breaks cover ahead of 2024 debut

Ford’s new Mustang GT3 racer has run for the first time more than a year ahead of its planned competition debut in 2024.

The car based on the seventh-generation Mustang and developed by Ford Performance in conjunction with Multimatic Motorsports is undertaking it first track miles at Sebring over the course of a three-day test this week.

Confirmation that the Mustang GT3 has started running came via a Twitter post of footage of the car on track at the Florida venue from Ford boss Jim Farley.

It is understood that the car was given a short shakedown last week at a test facility near the Multimatic workshops in Mooresville, North Carolina on which development of the car has been centred.

The first car was subsequently transported to Sebring where it joined the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R that will also begin racing next year and Toyota’s GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar for three days of testing starting on Monday.

Farley’s post included no details of the Sebring run, including which drivers are testing the car.

 

They are likely to include Joey Hand, who has been announced as the official test driver for the project and raced the Multimatic-developed Ford GT for the factory Chip Ganassi Racing squad in the IMSA SportsCar Championship in 2016-19.

Ford Mustang GT3

Ford Mustang GT3

Photo by: Ford

Multimatic-contracted Harry Tincknell, who raced for the Canadian-based organisation in both the World Endurance Championship with Ford and the IMSA with Mazda, is also set to have an involvement in the Mustang programme.

Ford’s entry into the GT3 arena with the Mustang was announced at the Daytona 24 Hours in January 2022.

It was followed by the launch of the seventh iteration of American muscle car at the Detroit motor show in October, after which computer-generated images of how the Mustang GT3 racer will look were released.

The car is powered by a race version of Ford’s five-litre Coyote V8 developed by M-Sport in the UK.

Ford Mustang GT3

Ford Mustang GT3

Photo by: Ford

