Daytona 24h: Derani fastest for Cadillac in night practice
Pipo Derani continued to show Cadillac Racing's strength after leading the third practice session that went into the evening for this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours.
Driving the No. 31 Cadillac V-Series.R that is prepared by Action Express Racing, the Brazilian dropped the hammer for a flying lap of 1m35.708s around 12-turn, 3.56-mile road course at Daytona International Speedway.
The No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963, which led the early part of the session thanks for Felipe Nasr, ended up 0.310s behind to finish runner-up.
Sebastien Bourdais made a late push and put the No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R, which is being prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing, in third at 0.401s behind.
Connor De Phillippi put the No. 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 (BMW M Team RLL) in fourth, 0.612s off Derani’s time. The sister No. 24 BMW came across fifth, 0.624s back, courtesy of Phillipp Eng.
Crowdstike stakes claim in LMP2
Malthe Jakobsen vaulted the No. 04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR ORECA LMP2 to a quick lap of 1m39.166s to claim the top spot in class.
The No. 2 United Autosports USA of Pato O’Ward ended up second at 0.306s behind. Christian Rasmussen, the 2023 Indy NXT champion, put the No. 18 entry for Era Motorsport in third at .477s off the top spot.
The only red flag of the session came out in the opening 15 minutes when the No. 74 Riley ORECA slowed to a stop in Turn 6, pausing the action for roughly 10 minutes. The No. 20 MDK by High Class Racing had a radical spin in Turn 6 with 34 minutes left in practice but managed to continue.
Corvette paces GTD Pro, Voorde puts MDK top in GTD
Earl Bamber wheeled the No. 4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R (Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports) to a flying lap of 1m46.770s to go fastest in the GTD Pro.
It was a 1-2 for the team, with the sister No. 3, which missed significant time in both the early practices, ending only 0.088s slower courtesy of Alexander Sims.
The No. 86 MDK Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) set the pace among sole GTD entries, with Larry Voorde hitting a 1m47.075s quick lap.
Danny Formal provided a boost to the No. 45 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2, ending up second at 0.022s behind.
|Driver Info
|
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|P. Derani J. Aitken T. Blomqvist Whelen Cadillac Racing
|31
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|36
|
1'35.708
|133.907
|2
|D. Cameron F. Nasr M. Campbell J. Newgarden Porsche Penske Motorsport
|7
|Porsche 963
|38
|
+0.310
1'36.018
|0.310
|133.475
|3
|R. van der Zande S. Bourdais S. Dixon A. Palou Cadillac Racing
|01
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|40
|
+0.401
1'36.109
|0.091
|133.349
|4
|C. de Phillippi N. Yelloly M. Martin R. Rast BMW M Team RLL
|25
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|46
|
+0.612
1'36.320
|0.211
|133.056
|5
|J. Krohn P. Eng A. Farfus D. Vanthoor BMW M Team RLL
|24
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|33
|
+0.624
1'36.332
|0.012
|133.040
|6
|J. Taylor L. Deletraz C. Herta J. Button Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|40
|Acura ARX-06
|37
|
+0.842
1'36.550
|0.218
|132.740
|7
|T. van der Helm R. Westbrook P. Hanson B. Keating JDC/Miller Motorsports
|85
|Porsche 963
|31
|
+0.852
1'36.560
|0.010
|132.726
|8
|N. Tandy M. Jaminet K. Estre L. Vanthoor Porsche Penske Motorsport
|6
|Porsche 963
|40
|
+1.058
1'36.766
|0.206
|132.443
|9
|R. Taylor F. Albuquerque B. Hartley M. Ericsson Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|10
|Acura ARX-06
|46
|
+1.141
1'36.849
|0.083
|132.330
|10
|G. Bruni N. Jani A. Picariello R. Dumas Proton Competition
|5
|Porsche 963
|44
|
+1.314
1'37.022
|0.173
|132.094
|11
| G. Kurtz C. Braun T. Sowery
M. Jakobsen Crowdstrike Racing by APR
|04
|ORECA 07
|43
|
+3.458
1'39.166
|2.144
|129.238
|12
| B. Keating
N. PinoB. Hanley P. O'Ward United Autosports USA
|2
|ORECA 07
|41
|
+3.764
1'39.472
|0.306
|128.840
|13
| D. Merriman R. Dalziel
C. Zilisch
C. Rasmussen Era Motorsport
|18
|ORECA 07
|37
|
+3.935
1'39.643
|0.171
|128.619
|14
| J. Farano
M. DinanF. Habsburg S. McLaughlin Tower Motorsports
|8
|ORECA 07
|44
|
+4.185
1'39.893
|0.250
|128.297
|15
| T. Steven M. Jensen
H. McElreaC. Milesi TDS Racing
|11
|ORECA 07
|44
|
+4.256
1'39.964
|0.071
|128.206
|16
| D. Andersen
S. LucasL. Hörr S. Huffaker MDK by High Class Racing
|20
|ORECA 07
|44
|
+4.598
1'40.306
|0.342
|127.769
|17
|J. Smiechowski N. Boulle T. Dillmann C. Novalak Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
|52
|ORECA 07
|43
|
+4.821
1'40.529
|0.223
|127.486
|18
| L. Perez Companc N. Nielsen
L. WadouxM. Vaxiviere Richard Mille AF Corse
|88
|ORECA 07
|32
|
+4.874
1'40.582
|0.053
|127.418
|19
| D. Goldburg P. di Resta
B. GargF. Rosenqvist United Autosports USA
|22
|ORECA 07
|44
|
+4.940
1'40.648
|0.066
|127.335
|20
| L. Willsey J. Barbosa
N. SiegelJ. Edgar Sean Creech Motorsport
|33
|Ligier JS P217
|32
|
+5.049
1'40.757
|0.109
|127.197
|21
|G. Robinson F. Fraga J. Burdon F. Massa Riley
|74
|ORECA 07
|27
|
+5.124
1'40.832
|0.075
|127.103
|22
|
P. HyettP. Chatin M. Brabham
A. Quinn AO Racing
|99
|ORECA 07
|29
|
+5.146
1'40.854
|0.022
|127.075
|23
| E. Lux
K. SimpsonJ. Allen
S. Alvarez DragonSpeed
|81
|ORECA 07
|23
|
+6.119
1'41.827
|0.973
|125.861
|24
|T. Milner N. Catsburg E. Bamber Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|4
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|34
|
+11.062
1'46.770
|4.943
|120.034
|25
|A. Garcia A. Sims D. Juncadella Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|3
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|36
|
+11.150
1'46.858
|0.088
|119.935
|26
|C. Schiavoni M. Cressoni R. Grosjean M. Cairoli Iron Lynx
|60
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|36
|
+11.247
1'46.955
|0.097
|119.826
|27
|H. Tincknell M. Rockenfeller C. Mies Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|64
|Ford Mustang GT3
|9
|
+11.315
1'47.023
|0.068
|119.750
|28
|
K. LiA. Fjordbach L. ten Voorde K. Bachler MDK Motorsports
|86
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|39
|
+11.367
1'47.075
|0.052
|119.692
|29
| K. Marcelli D. Formal
G. DoyleA. Harrison Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|45
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|36
|
+11.389
1'47.097
|0.022
|119.667
|30
|R. Lacorte G. Sernagiotto A. Fuoco E. Cheever Cetilar Racing
|47
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|26
|
+11.485
1'47.193
|0.096
|119.560
|31
|D. Serra D. Rigon A. Pier Guidi J. Calado Risi Competizione
|62
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|23
|
+11.631
1'47.339
|0.146
|119.397
|32
|B. Iribe F. Schandorff O. Millroy T. Gamble Inception Racing
|70
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|37
|
+11.670
1'47.378
|0.039
|119.354
|33
|B. Sellers M. Snow N. Verhagen S. Van Der Linde Paul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|36
|
+11.699
1'47.407
|0.029
|119.322
|34
|D. Brule A. Udell T. Hindman J. Andlauer Kellymoss with Riley
|92
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|35
|
+11.746
1'47.454
|0.047
|119.270
|35
| R. Foley P. Gallagher
J. WalkerJ. Klingmann Turner Motorsport
|96
|BMW M4 GT3
|20
|
+11.822
1'47.530
|0.076
|119.185
|36
|
M. Franco
A. CostaA. Balzan C. Sbirrazzuoli Conquest Racing
|34
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|24
|
+11.837
1'47.545
|0.015
|119.169
|37
|R. Gunn A. Riberas M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team
|23
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|14
|
+11.885
1'47.593
|0.048
|119.116
|38
|R. Frey M. Gatting S. Bovy D. Pin Iron Dames
|83
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|35
|
+12.005
1'47.713
|0.120
|118.983
|39
| M. Skeen M. Grenier K. Koch
M. Goetz Korthoff/Preston Motorsports
|32
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|16
|
+12.033
1'47.741
|0.028
|118.952
|40
|R. Ward P. Ellis I. Dontje D. Morad Winward Racing
|57
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|29
|
+12.048
1'47.756
|0.015
|118.935
|41
|S. Mann F. Heriau M. Molina K. Cozzolino Af Corse
|21
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|23
|
+12.078
1'47.786
|0.030
|118.902
|42
| A. Mantella
N. VarroneT. Merrill C. Eastwood AWA
|17
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|21
|
+12.079
1'47.787
|0.001
|118.901
|43
|K. Habul J. Gounon L. Stolz M. Engel Sun Energy 1
|75
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|34
|
+12.090
1'47.798
|0.011
|118.889
|44
|
S. MonkK. Legge T. Calderon S. McAleer Gradient Racing
|66
|Acura NSX GT3
|28
|
+12.245
1'47.953
|0.155
|118.718
|45
| O. Triarsi
C. ScardinaR. Agostini A. Rovera Triarsi Competizione
|023
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|21
|
+12.365
1'48.073
|0.120
|118.587
|46
|J. Hand D. Muller F. Vervisch Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|65
|Ford Mustang GT3
|24
|
+12.400
1'48.108
|0.035
|118.548
|47
| S. Yoluc
R. AndradeS. Andrews A. Christodoulou Lone Star Racing
|80
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|25
|
+12.428
1'48.136
|0.028
|118.517
|48
|M. Goikhberg L. Spinelli D. DeFrancesco S. Mitchell Forte Racing
|78
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|32
|
+12.731
1'48.439
|0.303
|118.186
|49
|
F. PereraJ. Pepper A. Caldarelli M. Bortolotti Iron Lynx
|19
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|33
|
+12.771
1'48.479
|0.040
|118.143
|50
|
A. AdelsonE. Skeer J. Heylen F. Makowiecki Wright Motorsports
|120
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|36
|
+12.891
1'48.599
|0.120
|118.012
|51
|J. Andretti G. Chaves S. Hargrove T. Preining Andretti Motorsports
|43
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|32
|
+12.916
1'48.624
|0.025
|117.985
|52
| R. Hardwick D. Olsen
G. LevoratoC. Lewis Proton Competition
|55
|Ford Mustang GT3
|30
|
+13.007
1'48.715
|0.091
|117.886
|53
|F. Montecalvo P. Thompson A. Telitz R. Miyata Vasser Sullivan
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|11
|
+13.091
1'48.799
|0.084
|117.795
|54
| L. Heinrich
S. PriaulxM. Christensen AO Racing
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|28
|
+13.256
1'48.964
|0.165
|117.617
|55
|O. Fidani M. Bell L. Kern A. Lynn AWA
|13
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|28
|
+13.313
1'49.021
|0.057
|117.555
|56
|R. De Angelis Z. Robichon I. James M. Sorensen Heart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|6
|
+14.520
1'50.228
|1.207
|116.268
|57
|J. Potter A. Lally S. Pumpelly N. Thiim Magnus Racing
|44
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|6
|
+15.117
1'50.825
|0.597
|115.642
|58
|M. Kirchhofer O. Jarvis J. Hinchcliffe A. Rossi Pfaff Motorsports
|9
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|0
|
|59
|J. Hawksworth B. Barnicoat K. Kirkwood M. Conway Vasser Sullivan
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|0
|
|View full results
BMW announces 2024 GTP lineup as Rast, Martin make LMDh debuts at Daytona
BMW announces 2024 GTP lineup as Rast, Martin make LMDh debuts at Daytona BMW announces 2024 GTP lineup as Rast, Martin make LMDh debuts at Daytona
The tricky questions that could impact the Spa 24’s modern king
The tricky questions that could impact the Spa 24’s modern king The tricky questions that could impact the Spa 24’s modern king
The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger
The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger
The returning Daytona Prototype king seeking a fitting IMSA homecoming
The returning Daytona Prototype king seeking a fitting IMSA homecoming The returning Daytona Prototype king seeking a fitting IMSA homecoming
Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win
Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Latest news
The returning Daytona Prototype king seeking a fitting IMSA homecoming
The returning Daytona Prototype king seeking a fitting IMSA homecoming The returning Daytona Prototype king seeking a fitting IMSA homecoming
DTM "seriously thinking" about restricting testing in 2024
DTM "seriously thinking" about restricting testing in 2024 DTM "seriously thinking" about restricting testing in 2024
Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren?
Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren? Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren?
New Trackhouse team reveals livery for first MotoGP season
New Trackhouse team reveals livery for first MotoGP season New Trackhouse team reveals livery for first MotoGP season
How a battle of two US titans will grip IMSA in 2024
How a battle of two US titans will grip IMSA in 2024 How a battle of two US titans will grip IMSA in 2024
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.