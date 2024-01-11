BMW announces 2024 GTP lineup as Rast, Martin make LMDh debuts at Daytona
BMW has signed Jesse Krohn to its full-season IMSA SportsCar Championship GTP lineup, replacing Augusto Farfus, and will hand LMDh debuts to Rene Rast and Maxime Martin at Daytona.
The German manufacturer announced on Wednesday that Krohn will join Philipp Eng as a full-season driver in the RLL-run team's #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 entry, while the sister #25 prototype will feature the same full-time line-up of Connor De Phillippi and Nick Yelloly.
Krohn and Eng will be joined for the five endurance races by Farfus, who will be part of BMW's LMGT3 programme in the World Endurance Championship, with Rast joining the roster for Daytona.
De Philippi and Yelloly meanwhile will be paired with Martin and Dries Vanthoor, who is one of the two nominated drivers so far for BMW's WEC programme.
“I’ve never waited for any season as much as I have for the 2024 one,” said Krohn, a GTLM class winner at Daytona in 2020.
“This is truly a special opportunity for me and I can’t be more grateful to BMW M Motorsport for putting their trust in me.
“This is basically what I’ve worked my whole life for, driving at the pinnacle of sports car racing in the top class, being the fastest car out on track.
“It’s also good that I have the IMSA experience from the past from the GT cars, because I can put myself on both sides and know what to expect from the GT drivers as we pass them in traffic.
“There is a lot I can bring in from the past and going back to racing with BMW M Team RLL is super fun.
Photo by: BMW
Jesse Krohn, BMW M Team WRT
“I always enjoyed racing in the US and everybody at BMW M Team RLL is like my second family there so it’s really exciting to go back there and team up with Philipp for the full IMSA season.
“I can’t wait to get started; it’s going to be an awesome season.”
Eng added: “I am very excited about the trust from BMW M Motorsport to be able to compete in IMSA again.
“It’s an extremely cool race series, and it was a lot of fun to race with our new BMW M Hybrid V8 there last year.
“It hasn’t been an easy season, but we are heading into the right direction, and this year there can only be one goal: to challenge for wins and the title.
“That's the stated objective, and I hope we can achieve it. I’m really looking forward to it.”
BMW Motorsport boss Andreas Roos said he had been "happy" with the programme's first year "given the difficult preparations", but feels "there is obviously plenty of room for improvement" as the programme seeks to add to its first win secured at Watkins Glen.
"Our drivers will play a big role in this, and we believe we have found a good balance, with a mix of continuity and fresh impulses," he said.
Photo by: BMW
#24 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus, Marco Wittmann
"Jesse Krohn is the only newcomer among the regular drivers. He has a wealth of experience in the IMSA series and impressed us in his test outings in the BMW M Hybrid V8.
"We are convinced that he and Philipp Eng will complement each other nicely."
Additionally, BMW works drivers Neil Verhagen, Sheldon van der Linde, Jens Klingmann, Madison Snow and Robby Foley will contest the GTD classes with the BMW M4 GT3 at the Daytona season opener.
Verhagen and van der Linde join reigning champions Paul Miller Racing alongside regulars Snow and Bryan Sellers. Klingmann continues with Turner Motorsport with regular driver Foley as well as Patrick Gallagher and Jake Walker.
