IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours Practice report

Daytona 24: Porsche leads Acura in night practice

Matt Campbell put the #7 Penske Porsche on top in third practice for the Daytona 24 Hours, just 0.172s ahead of Filipe Albuquerque in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
GTP

The Penske-run #7 Porsche 963 of Campbell was the first car to duck below the 1m36s barrier, turning a 1m35.802s after 20 minutes to eclipse the Cadillac V-LMDh cars of Alex Lynn and Alexander Sims by over 0.4s. Ricky Taylor moved up to also shade the Cadillacs, but was still over 0.33s off top spot.

His full-time partner Albuquerque cut the deficit back to 0.172s with half an hour to go, pulling clear of the Ganassi and Action Express Racing Cadillacs.

Colton Herta took the #25 BMW M Hybrid V8 to within 0.66s of the top spot, ahead of the second Porsche, the Meyer Shank Racing Acura and the #24 BMW which turned the fewest laps.

LMP2

Oliver Jarvis of Era Motorsport and Rinus VeeKay in the #11 TDS Racing car were the early pacesetters, but after the first red flag, Ben Hanley in the Crowdstrike Racing by APR machine jumped to the top with a 1m38.801s effort.

Then Alex Quinn in the PR1/Mathiasen entry took quarter-second off that time although Hanley sliced that down to 0.108s, with Scott McLaughlin’s Tower Motorsport car a further 0.33s behind that, ahead of Jarvis’s early pacesetting effort.

Matthieu Vaxiviere in the #88 AF Corse car moved up to fourth in the closing stages of the session and then moved ahead of McLaughlin by a mere four-hundredths, but found a clear enough lap to bounce into top spot by 0.139s in the dying minutes.

Mikkel Jensen improved the #11 TDS car’s time in the final stages but remained sixth.

#11 TDS Racing ORECA LMP2 07: Steven Thomas, Mikkel Jensen, Scott Huffaker, Rinus VeeKay

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

LMP3

Rasmus Lindh in the Andretti Autosport Ligier delivered 1m42.559s with less than 25 minutes to go, 0.325s ahead of Wayne Boyd in the #17 AWA Duqueine, with the other AWA of Matthew Bell third.

GTD Pro and GTD

The new Ferrari 296 of Cetilar Racing caused the first red flag of the session when it went off at Turn 5 in the hands of Roberto Lacorte.

Halfway through the session, Daniel Juncadella was sitting top of the GTD Pro pile in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3, and that was the fastest GT3 car overall, until Frederik Schandorff in the Inception Racing McLaren 720S clipped a mere 0.003s off that time.

Parker Thompson in the GTD Lexus RC F was within the same tenth, ahead of Luca Stolz in the SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 and Danny Formal in the Racers Edge Acura NSX.

Mikael Grenier moved to the top of GTD by 0.002s in the Team Korthoff Mercedes, and he had just been beaten by Jules Gounon in the WeatherTech car, before Grenier pulled a quarter-second clear. Maro Engel in the WeatherTech car got the gap down to under 0.2s, and then finally went top with a 1m46.011s, the car having also turned the most number of laps (48) out of all the GT3 machines.

Mario Farnbacher gave Gradient Racing a strong showing with its Acura NSX less than 0.4s behind Grenier, splitting the two Vasser Sullivan Lexus of Parker Thompson and Jack Hawksworth.

As usual Spencer Pumpelly did a fine job to get the Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage into fifth in GTD, seventh overall in GTs.

Daytona 24 Hours - Free Practice 3 results:

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 7 Australia Matt Campbell
Brazil Felipe Nasr
Denmark Michael Christensen 		GTP Porsche 963 1'35.802  
2 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		GTP Acura ARX-06 1'35.974 0.172
3 02 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		GTP Cadillac V-LMDh 1'36.179 0.377
4 01 France Sébastien Bourdais
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
New Zealand Scott Dixon 		GTP Cadillac V-LMDh 1'36.214 0.412
5 31 Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United Kingdom Jack Aitken 		GTP Cadillac V-LMDh 1'36.270 0.468
6 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Nick Yelloly
South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
United States Colton Herta 		GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 1'36.462 0.660
7 6 France Mathieu Jaminet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United States Dane Cameron 		GTP Porsche 963 1'36.498 0.696
8 60 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Colin Braun
Brazil Helio Castroneves
France Simon Pagenaud 		GTP Acura ARX-06 1'36.909 1.107
9 24 Austria Philipp Eng
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Germany Marco Wittmann
United States Colton Herta 		GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 1'37.152 1.350
10 88 France François Perrodo
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
France Julien Canal
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'38.416 2.614
11 52 United States Ben Keating
France Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
France Nicolas Lapierre 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'38.555 2.753
12 04 United States George Kurtz
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
United States Matt McMurry
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'38.663 2.861
13 8 Canada John Farano
New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Josef Newgarden
Kyffin Simpson		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'38.997 3.195
14 18 Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'39.112 3.310
15 11 Thomas Steven
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'39.167 3.365
16 20 Denmark Dennis Andersen
United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Italy Raffaele Marciello 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'39.257 3.455
17 35 France François Heriau
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
United States Josh Pierson
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'39.491 3.689
18 36 United States Jarett Andretti
Colombia Gabby Chaves
United States Dakota Dickerson
Sweden Rasmus Lindh 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'42.559 6.757
19 17 Canada Anthony Mantella
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
Nico Varrone
United States Thomas Merrill 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'42.884 7.082
20 51 United States Eric Lux
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Austin Cindric
Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'43.004 7.202
21 13 Canada Orey Fidani
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
Germany Lars Kern
Germany Moritz Kranz 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'43.053 7.251
22 43 Sebastian Alvarez
Singapore Danial Frost
United States James French
Guilherme de		 LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'43.370 7.568
23 74 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Glenn van Berlo
Josh Burdon 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'43.480 7.678
24 85 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
United States Luca Mars
United States Mason Filippi 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'43.663 7.861
25 87 Japan Yu Kanamaru
Canada James Vance
Serravalle Antonio
United States Nicholas Boulle 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'44.048 8.246
26 38 John DeAngelis
Christopher Allen
Australia Cameron Shields
Connor Bloum		 LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'45.366 9.564
27 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
Spain Daniel Juncadella
France Jules Gounon
Germany Maro Engel 		GTD PRO Mercedes AMG GT3 1'46.011 10.209
28 32 United States Mike Skeen
Canada Mikael Grenier
United States Kenton Koch
Maximillian Goetz		 GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 1'46.177 10.375
29 70 Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
Germany Marvin Kirchhofer 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 1'46.433 10.631
30 12 United States Aaron Telitz
United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Kyle Kirkwood
Parker Thompson 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'46.481 10.679
31 66 Sheena Monk
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Marc Miller 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'46.514 10.712
32 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
United Kingdom Mike Conway 		GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 1'46.577 10.775
33 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'46.600 10.798
34 75 Australia Kenny Habul
Germany Luca Stolz
Germany Fabian Schiller
Zimbabwe Axcil Jefferies 		GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 1'46.626 10.824
35 93 Ashton Harrison
Danny Formal
Canada Kyle Marcelli
Australia Ryan Briscoe 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'46.638 10.836
36 63 Italy Andrea Caldarelli
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
South Africa Jordan Lee Pepper
France Romain Grosjean 		GTD PRO Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 1'46.741 10.939
37 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
United States Tommy Milner 		GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 1'46.776 10.974
38 64 United States Ted Giovanis
United States Hugh Plumb
United States Matt Plumb
United States Owen Trinkler 		GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'46.862 11.060
39 23 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
David Pittard		 GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'47.015 11.213
40 27 Canada Roman De Angelis
Denmark Marco Sorensen
United Kingdom Ian James
United Kingdom Darren Turner 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'47.077 11.275
41 96 United States Patrick Gallagher
United States Robby Foley
Michael Dinan
Germany Jens Klingmann 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 1'47.244 11.442
42 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Italy Alessandro Balzan 		GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 1'47.281 11.479
43 78 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
Italy Loris Spinelli
Benja Hites
Italy Marco Mapelli 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 1'47.305 11.503
44 83 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Belgium Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Doriane Pin		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 1'47.308 11.506
45 62 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Davide Rigon 		GTD PRO Ferrari 296 GT3 1'47.320 11.518
46 21 Mann Simon
Argentina Luis Perez Companc
Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Francesco Castellacci 		GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 1'47.485 11.683
47 19 Italy Raffaele Giammaria
France Franck Perera
Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Switzerland Rolf Ineichen 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 1'47.656 11.854
48 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis
Belgium Maxime Martin 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 1'48.013 12.211
49 023 Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Italy Alessio Rovera
Italy Andrea Bertolini 		GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 1'48.147 12.345
50 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Norway Dennis Olsen 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'48.319 12.517
51 95 United States Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
Canada Bruno Spengler
United States John Edwards 		GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 1'48.460 12.658
52 91 Alan Metni
Netherlands Kay van Berlo
Australia Jaxon Evans
Julien Andlauer		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'48.546 12.744
53 77 United States Alan Brynjolfsson
United States Trent Hindman
Max Root
France Kevin Estre 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'48.594 12.792
54 92 David Brule
United States Alec Udell
United States Andrew Davis
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'48.752 12.950
55 53 United States Mark Kvamme
United States Trenton Estep
Denmark Jan Magnussen
United States Jason Hart 		GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'48.911 13.109
56 80 PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
United States Gunnar Jeannette
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'49.110 13.308
57 9 Austria Klaus Bachler
France Patrick Pilet
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)    
58 33 United States Lance Willsey
Portugal Joao Barbosa
Nicolas Pino
Nolan Siegel		 LMP3 Ligier JS P320    
59 42 United States Don Yount
United States Jaden Conwright
Kerong Li
Alessio Deledda		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2    
60 55 United States Fred Poordad
Italy Francesco Pizzi
Australia James Allen
Italy Gianmaria Bruni 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07    
61 57 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
Netherlands Indy Dontje
Austria Lucas Auer 		GTD Mercedes AMG GT3    
