Daytona 24: Westbrook’s Ganassi Cadillac tops second practice

Westbrook and Scott Dixon held the top two spots in the #02 and #01 Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac entries ahead of the third Caddy of Jack Aitken and Action Express Racing in the early stages.

The Porsche 963s were both in action in the session, Matthieu Jaminet in the #6 car just ahead of the #7 of Matt Campbell, who in turn was one-thousandth faster than Brendon Hartley’s best effort in the WTR Acura ARX-06.

Nick Yelloly had set a representative time, too, with a best lap 0.726s from top spot in the #25 BMW M Hybrid V8 that had missed most of the morning session. The final red flag (caused by a stopped LMP3 car) ate into the GTP/GTD Pro-only part of the session, but eight of the cars hit the track. The one that did not was the #24 BMW which ran only nine laps in the session, due to it having a faulty fire extinguisher.

Renger van der Zande trimmed his deficit to team-mate Westbrook’s pacesetting time to 0.242s, which looked like he had done enough to earn second fastest, before Louis Deletraz in the WTR Acura snipped 0.04s from that time.

Pipo Derani in the AXR Caddy improved his time to also draw within 0.28s of Westbrook’s 1m35.185s.

Felipe Nasr and Jaminet ensured the Porsches were within 0.4s of top spot, while Colin Braun was half a second down in the polesitting MSR Acura, while Yelloly was 0.726s away.

Nicolas Lapierre worked down to a 1m38.615s in the LMP2 class, a satisfying 0.7s ahead of Matthieu Vaxiviere in the AF Corse machine, who was around a tenth faster than Scott Huffaker and Job van Uitert in the TDS Racing machines.

Van Uitert cut the deficit to Lapierre down to 0.42s before handing off the #35 to Josh Pierson, while Christian Rasmussen slotted the Era Motorsport entry into third ahead of Huffaker.

Francesco Pizzi shunted the Proton Competition car just before the 45-minute mark in the LMP2’s session, bringing out the second red flag, just 10 minutes after the first.

Felipe Fraga was fastest in the LMP3 class in FP2 for the Daytona 24 Hours Photo by: Motorsport Images

In LMP3, the Riley Motorsports Ligier of Glenn van Berlo was the early pacesetter, 0.15s faster than Lars Kern’s best effort in the #13 Duqueine of AWA, and Antonio Serravalle of FastMD Racing.

Till Bechtolsheimer caused the first red flag when his JDC Miller Duqueine stopped at Turn 2, and Orey Fidani caused another one when he took over the AWA car whose best time now belonged to Matthew Bell.

Sadly, as the action resumed, Nolan Siegel brought the Sean Creech Motorsport car to a halt at Turn 6, leaking fluids, bringing out the red once more. However, it wasn’t before Nico Varrone managed to sling the second AWA car into the runner-up spot, three tenths behind Fraga, and mere hundredths ahead of team-mate Bell.

In GTD Pro and GTD, Kerong Li’s #42 NTE Sport Lamborghini Huracan incurred right-front damage in an impact with the tyres at Turn 7 after one hour, obliging him to limp it back to the pits.

It was a particularly sorry situation as Jaden Conwright had gotten the car up into third in GTD Pro-Am, fourth in GTD overall.

Mikael Grenier was the fastest of the GTD drivers after the one-hour mark, wheeling the Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 in 1m46.282s, 0.136s ahead of Ryan Briscoe in the Racers Edge/WTR/AA Acura NSX. Daniel Juncadella was a further 0.2s down in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes, which was leading the GTD Pro category.

When the green flew after Li’s shunt, Kenny Habul jumped the SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes into third fastest GTD runner, while just before the GTD portion of the session ended, Jules Gounon improved the GTD Pro WeatherTech Racing Mercedes’ time to 0.12s behind Grenier’s best in the GTD Korthoff car.

Daytona 24 Hours FP2 results