Previous / Auer suffers back injury in Daytona 24 practice shunt Next / Daytona 24: Porsche leads Acura in night practice
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours Practice report

Daytona 24: Westbrook’s Ganassi Cadillac tops second practice

Richard Westbrook ensured Cadillac’s new V-LMDh snagged top spot in second practice for the Daytona 24 Hours, ahead of the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Andretti Autosport Acura.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Daytona 24: Westbrook’s Ganassi Cadillac tops second practice

Westbrook and Scott Dixon held the top two spots in the #02 and #01 Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac entries ahead of the third Caddy of Jack Aitken and Action Express Racing in the early stages.

The Porsche 963s were both in action in the session, Matthieu Jaminet in the #6 car just ahead of the #7 of Matt Campbell, who in turn was one-thousandth faster than Brendon Hartley’s best effort in the WTR Acura ARX-06.

Nick Yelloly had set a representative time, too, with a best lap 0.726s from top spot in the #25 BMW M Hybrid V8 that had missed most of the morning session. The final red flag (caused by a stopped LMP3 car) ate into the GTP/GTD Pro-only part of the session, but eight of the cars hit the track. The one that did not was the #24 BMW which ran only nine laps in the session, due to it having a faulty fire extinguisher.

Renger van der Zande trimmed his deficit to team-mate Westbrook’s pacesetting time to 0.242s, which looked like he had done enough to earn second fastest, before Louis Deletraz in the WTR Acura snipped 0.04s from that time.

Pipo Derani in the AXR Caddy improved his time to also draw within 0.28s of Westbrook’s 1m35.185s.

Felipe Nasr and Jaminet ensured the Porsches were within 0.4s of top spot, while Colin Braun was half a second down in the polesitting MSR Acura, while Yelloly was 0.726s away.

Nicolas Lapierre worked down to a 1m38.615s in the LMP2 class, a satisfying 0.7s ahead of Matthieu Vaxiviere in the AF Corse machine, who was around a tenth faster than Scott Huffaker and Job van Uitert in the TDS Racing machines.

Van Uitert cut the deficit to Lapierre down to 0.42s before handing off the #35 to Josh Pierson, while Christian Rasmussen slotted the Era Motorsport entry into third ahead of Huffaker.

Francesco Pizzi shunted the Proton Competition car just before the 45-minute mark in the LMP2’s session, bringing out the second red flag, just 10 minutes after the first.

Felipe Fraga was fastest in the LMP3 class in FP2 for the Daytona 24 Hours

Felipe Fraga was fastest in the LMP3 class in FP2 for the Daytona 24 Hours

Photo by: Motorsport Images

In LMP3, the Riley Motorsports Ligier of Glenn van Berlo was the early pacesetter, 0.15s faster than Lars Kern’s best effort in the #13 Duqueine of AWA, and Antonio Serravalle of FastMD Racing.

Till Bechtolsheimer caused the first red flag when his JDC Miller Duqueine stopped at Turn 2, and Orey Fidani caused another one when he took over the AWA car whose best time now belonged to Matthew Bell.

Sadly, as the action resumed, Nolan Siegel brought the Sean Creech Motorsport car to a halt at Turn 6, leaking fluids, bringing out the red once more. However, it wasn’t before Nico Varrone managed to sling the second AWA car into the runner-up spot, three tenths behind Fraga, and mere hundredths ahead of team-mate Bell.

In GTD Pro and GTD, Kerong Li’s #42 NTE Sport Lamborghini Huracan incurred right-front damage in an impact with the tyres at Turn 7 after one hour, obliging him to limp it back to the pits.

It was a particularly sorry situation as Jaden Conwright had gotten the car up into third in GTD Pro-Am, fourth in GTD overall.

Mikael Grenier was the fastest of the GTD drivers after the one-hour mark, wheeling the Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 in 1m46.282s, 0.136s ahead of Ryan Briscoe in the Racers Edge/WTR/AA Acura NSX. Daniel Juncadella was a further 0.2s down in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes, which was leading the GTD Pro category.

When the green flew after Li’s shunt, Kenny Habul jumped the SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes into third fastest GTD runner, while just before the GTD portion of the session ended, Jules Gounon improved the GTD Pro WeatherTech Racing Mercedes’ time to 0.12s behind Grenier’s best in the GTD Korthoff car.

Daytona 24 Hours FP2 results

Cla Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		GTP Cadillac V-LMDh 30 1'35.185  
2 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		GTP Acura ARX-06 36 1'35.423 0.238
3 France Sébastien Bourdais
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
New Zealand Scott Dixon 		GTP Cadillac V-LMDh 28 1'35.427 0.242
4 Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United Kingdom Jack Aitken 		GTP Cadillac V-LMDh 35 1'35.465 0.280
5 Australia Matt Campbell
Brazil Felipe Nasr
Denmark Michael Christensen 		GTP Porsche 963 30 1'35.542 0.357
6 France Mathieu Jaminet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United States Dane Cameron 		GTP Porsche 963 35 1'35.564 0.379
7 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Colin Braun
Brazil Helio Castroneves
France Simon Pagenaud 		GTP Acura ARX-06 29 1'35.692 0.507
8 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Nick Yelloly
South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
United States Colton Herta 		GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 23 1'35.911 0.726
9 Austria Philipp Eng
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Germany Marco Wittmann
United States Colton Herta 		GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 9 1'38.127 2.942
10 United States Ben Keating
France Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
France Nicolas Lapierre 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 38 1'38.615 3.430
11 France François Heriau
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
United States Josh Pierson
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 41 1'39.036 3.851
12 Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 38 1'39.044 3.859
13 Thomas Steven
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 38 1'39.056 3.871
14 France François Perrodo
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
France Julien Canal
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 37 1'39.314 4.129
15 United States George Kurtz
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
United States Matt McMurry
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 42 1'39.448 4.263
16 United States Eric Lux
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Austin Cindric
Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 33 1'39.705 4.520
17 Denmark Dennis Andersen
United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Italy Raffaele Marciello 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 35 1'39.899 4.714
18 United States Fred Poordad
Italy Francesco Pizzi
Australia James Allen
Italy Gianmaria Bruni 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 20 1'40.503 5.318
19 Canada John Farano
New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Josef Newgarden
Kyffin Simpson 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 12 1'41.062 5.877
20 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Glenn van Berlo
Josh Burdon 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 32 1'42.491 7.306
21 Canada Anthony Mantella
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
Nico Varrone
United States Thomas Merrill 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 38 1'42.799 7.614
22 Canada Orey Fidani
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
Germany Lars Kern
Germany Moritz Kranz 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 35 1'42.856 7.671
23 Japan Yu Kanamaru
Canada James Vance
Serravalle Antonio
United States Nicholas Boulle 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 36 1'42.860 7.675
24 United States Lance Willsey
Portugal Joao Barbosa
Nicolas Pino
Nolan Siegel 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 37 1'43.033 7.848
25 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
United States Luca Mars
United States Mason Filippi 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 17 1'43.742 8.557
26 John DeAngelis
Christopher Allen
Australia Cameron Shields
Connor Bloum 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 34 1'44.780 9.595
27 Sebastian Alvarez
Singapore Danial Frost
United States James French
Guilherme de 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 16 1'46.122 10.937
28 United States Mike Skeen
Canada Mikael Grenier
United States Kenton Koch
Maximillian Goetz 		GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 35 1'46.282 11.097
29 United States Cooper MacNeil
Spain Daniel Juncadella
France Jules Gounon
Germany Maro Engel 		GTD PRO Mercedes AMG GT3 30 1'46.400 11.215
30 Ashton Harrison
Danny Formal
Canada Kyle Marcelli
Australia Ryan Briscoe 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 32 1'46.418 11.233
31 Australia Kenny Habul
Germany Luca Stolz
Germany Fabian Schiller
Zimbabwe Axcil Jefferies 		GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 37 1'46.642 11.457
32 United States Don Yount
United States Jaden Conwright
Kerong Li
Alessio Deledda 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 22 1'46.704 11.519
33 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 35 1'46.715 11.530
34 Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
Germany Marvin Kirchhofer 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 37 1'46.751 11.566
35 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
Italy Loris Spinelli
Benja Hites
Italy Marco Mapelli 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 37 1'46.869 11.684
36 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
David Pittard 		GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 29 1'46.871 11.686
37 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
United States Tommy Milner 		GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 33 1'46.937 11.752
38 United States Ted Giovanis
United States Hugh Plumb
United States Matt Plumb
United States Owen Trinkler 		GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 16 1'47.039 11.854
39 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
United Kingdom Mike Conway 		GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 31 1'47.057 11.872
40 United States Aaron Telitz
United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Kyle Kirkwood
Parker Thompson 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 33 1'47.097 11.912
41 Canada Roman De Angelis
Denmark Marco Sorensen
United Kingdom Ian James
United Kingdom Darren Turner 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 32 1'47.246 12.061
42 Sheena Monk
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Marc Miller 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 35 1'47.439 12.254
43 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis
Belgium Maxime Martin 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 38 1'47.527 12.342
44 Italy Raffaele Giammaria
France Franck Perera
Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Switzerland Rolf Ineichen 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 32 1'47.570 12.385
45 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Italy Alessandro Balzan 		GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 18 1'47.586 12.401
46 Italy Andrea Caldarelli
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
South Africa Jordan Lee Pepper
France Romain Grosjean 		GTD PRO Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 34 1'47.705 12.520
47 United States Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
Canada Bruno Spengler
United States John Edwards 		GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 32 1'47.854 12.669
48 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Davide Rigon 		GTD PRO Ferrari 296 GT3 24 1'48.126 12.941
49 Mann Simon
Argentina Luis Perez Companc
Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Francesco Castellacci 		GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 32 1'48.257 13.072
50 United States Alan Brynjolfsson
United States Trent Hindman
Max Root
France Kevin Estre 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 30 1'48.275 13.090
51 United States Patrick Gallagher
United States Robby Foley
Michael Dinan
Germany Jens Klingmann 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 29 1'48.353 13.168
52 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Belgium Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Doriane Pin 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 36 1'48.354 13.169
53 Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Italy Alessio Rovera
Italy Andrea Bertolini 		GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 28 1'48.396 13.211
54 PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
United States Gunnar Jeannette
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 35 1'48.467 13.282
55 United States Mark Kvamme
United States Trenton Estep
Denmark Jan Magnussen
United States Jason Hart 		GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 31 1'48.539 13.354
56 Austria Klaus Bachler
France Patrick Pilet
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 30 1'48.577 13.392
57 David Brule
United States Alec Udell
United States Andrew Davis
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 17 1'48.601 13.416
58 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Norway Dennis Olsen 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 34 1'48.663 13.478
59 Alan Metni
Netherlands Kay van Berlo
Australia Jaxon Evans
Julien Andlauer 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 33 1'48.696 13.511
60 United States Jarett Andretti
Colombia Gabby Chaves
United States Dakota Dickerson
Sweden Rasmus Lindh 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 3 1'49.188 14.003
61 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
Netherlands Indy Dontje
Austria Lucas Auer 		GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 0    
Auer suffers back injury in Daytona 24 practice shunt
Previous article

Auer suffers back injury in Daytona 24 practice shunt
Next article

Daytona 24: Porsche leads Acura in night practice

Daytona 24: Porsche leads Acura in night practice
David Malsher-Lopez
