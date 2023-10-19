Blomqvist joins Action Express Racing for IMSA's 2024 endurance rounds

Blomqvist, who will also race in the IndyCar Series with Meyer Shank Racing, will race Action Express Racing’s #31 Cadillac V-Series.R in the Daytona 24 Hours, Sebring 12 Hours, Six Hours of Watkins Glen and Petit Le Mans.

“We’re thrilled that Tom is going to join our team for the IMSA endurance events,” said Gary Nelson, team manager for Action Express Racing.

“We feel that with his experience and recent successes, it’s a natural fit for Jack Aitken and Pipo Derani.

“We’re looking forward to getting in some work this winter so we can hit the ground running when we get to Daytona.”

At last Saturday’s Petit Le Mans, Blomqvist helped lead MSR to victory in the team’s final race in IMSA for the foreseeable future. He was also part of the organisation’s title-winning run in 2022.

Derani and Alexander Sims claimed the championship in the inaugural season of GTP, with Aitken also helping secure the Endurance Cup Driver and Team Championships after a sixth-place finish in the 10-hour event.

Aitken moves into a full-season role in 2024 to replace Sims, who will remain in the GM Motorsports family to drive the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R for Corvette Racing in IMSA’s GTD Pro class.

Blomqvist, 29, has five wins in 30 IMSA starts since 2019, including three in GTP this past season alongside Colin Braun as the only crew to win more than twice.

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

A 200-point deduction after Blomqvist won his second straight Daytona 24 Hours for manipulation of tyre pressure data cost he and Braun the 2023 title as the duo finished just 22 points behind Derani and Sims.

"After another great season with Meyer Shank Racing in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, it is an honour to be joining Action Express Racing and Cadillac for the endurance rounds of the 2024 campaign,” said Blomqvist.

“It is a series I love being a part of, and I'm delighted to be returning once again.

“To be able to come back to the series and to try to defend my title at Daytona is a huge motivation and I can’t thank Meyer Shank Racing and Honda Performance Development (HPD) enough for allowing me the opportunity.”