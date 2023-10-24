Subscribe
Hanson to race Porsche 963 in IMSA enduros for JDC-Miller squad

LMP2 racer Phil Hanson will get his first shot in LMDh machinery next year when he joins JDC-Miller MotorSports’ Porsche 963 GTP programme for the IMSA SportsCar Championship’s long-distance races.

Charles Bradley
Author Charles Bradley
Published
#5 JDC Miller MotorSports Porsche 963: Tijmen van der Helm, Mike Rockenfeller

The 24-year-old Briton will contest all five 2024 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup events, starting with the Daytona 24 Hours in January.

Hanson became the first driver to win the FIA World Endurance Championship’s LMP2 title, European Le Mans Series crown and score P2 class victory at the Le Mans 24 Hours all in the same year in 2020.

He has already contested multiple IMSA events, including Daytona, the 12 Hours of Sebring and Six Hours of The Glen with United Autosports in P2.

“I'm very excited to be joining JDC-Miller Motorsport for the 2024 IMSA endurance races,” said Hanson, who has driven exclusively for United since 2018.

“After my first taste of IMSA back in 2018, I am thrilled to be back in the IMSA paddock and above all, to be making my debut in the GTP class with JDC's 963 Porsche.

“I can't wait to see what we can achieve.”

Hanson is also the youngest driver ever to win a WEC title, the youngest Asian Le Mans Series LMP3 champion, and the youngest ALMS and ELMS outright race winner.

To date he has seven class wins in the WEC, and 11 wins in the ELMS, including two last weekend at Portimao to finish runner-up in the standings.

#22 United Autosports Oreca LMP2 07: James McGuire, Guy Smith, Phil Hanson, Will Owen

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#22 United Autosports Oreca LMP2 07: James McGuire, Guy Smith, Phil Hanson, Will Owen

“We have been following Phil’s career for quite some time and his accomplishments are very impressive,” said John Church, managing partner of JDC-Miller MotorSports.

“He is a proven winner at the top levels of sportscar racing and will be a great addition to the team.

“It will be fun to see what Phil can accomplish in a Porsche 963 GTP. JDC-Miller MotorSports is excited to take Phil to success at the next level of his already impressive career.”

JDC-Miller was named as the first customer team selected to run the Porsche 963 in IMSA. After its belated arrival due to supply chain issues, Mike Rockenfeller and Tijmen van der Helm scored four top-five finishes this season.

Rockenfeller has ruled himself out of returning to the team next year by signing with Ford’s Mustang GTD Pro squad for 2024. The team’s third driver for Petit Le Mans was Jenson Button, who is eyeing a full-time sportscar program next year – either in IMSA or WEC.

